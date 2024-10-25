Q3 2024 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Earnings Call

In This Article:
Thank you, and hello, everyone. Earlier this morning, we issued two separate press releases announcing third quarter results and our pending transaction with ghost. We will discuss both topics during this conference call and in the accompanying slide presentation, which can be tracked in real time on the live webcast. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our remarks will include forward looking statements, which reflect KDP.s judgment, assumptions and analysis only as of today. Our actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting KDP.s business, except as required by law. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today. For more information, please refer to our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10 K and 10 Q filed with the SEC. Consistent with previous quarters, we will be discussing our Q3 performance on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, which reflects constant currency growth rates and excludes items affecting comparability. Definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP metrics are included in our earnings materials. Here with us today to discuss our results, our Keurig Dr. Pepper's, Chief Executive Officer, Tim co-founder, and Chief Financial Officer and President, International Sudhanshu, pre-Darcy. I'll now turn it over to Tim.
Tim Cofer
Thanks, Jane Gelfand, and good morning, everyone. Our solid 2024 year to date performance demonstrates KDP.s, resiliency and flexibility. This morning, we reaffirmed our full year outlook despite an uneven operating environment, and we're targeting a strong finish to the year in Q4. Simultaneously, we are making good progress against our long-term strategy, laying the groundwork for multiyear success. Now before covering our quarterly results, I want to highlight the just announced goes deal as yet another example of how we are enhancing our portfolio while exercising capital discipline. We've reached an agreement to purchase a majority stake in ghost this year to be followed by the acquisition of the remainder of the business in the first half of 2028. This transaction strengthens our position in the attractive energy drink category and accelerates our portfolio evolution towards consumer-preferred and growth accretive spaces. Ghost is young, versatile and founder-led with approximately a half a billion $ portfolio anchored by its leading energy drink while also spanning supplements and an emerging presence in other LRB categories. The brand more than quadrupled in size over the last three years and remains one of the fastest growing in the energy category, thanks to its unique brand identity, distinctive flavors and packaging, cross occasion appeal and strong consumer engagement, including on-premises. Ghost will complement KDP.s, existing energy portfolio and substantially enhance our presence in the category. We have significant potential to further scale Ghost in collaboration with its founders, Dan Lorenzo and Bryan Hughes, who will continue to lead the brand as part of KDP.s U.S. refreshment beverages unit. I've been very impressed with Dan and Ryan, and there are tremendous this success to date, more importantly, by share their vision for strong growth in the years to come to ghost to new heights as we build out KDP.s platform-based approach to the energy category. Now at $ 23 billion in size, energy remains one of the fastest growing scaled categories in beverages and enjoys multiple structural growth characteristics. These beverages satisfy a near universal consumer need for energy and alertness, which is income increasingly relevant in a world with significant demands on our time and attention they appeal to consumers across all ages and demographics, including over-indexing to Jens any deals. There's significant headroom for household penetration to grow versus other leading beverage categories, and the category is still in the development stage of price, pack architecture and channel diversity. All of these elements translate to a large total addressable market that we believe the category will grow into and on which KDP. is well positioned and to capitalize as the energy drink consumption becomes more prevalent, the category is evolving to serve distinct consumer need states and occasions. This landscape lends itself nicely to a portfolio approach, which we have successfully employed in premium water to become the number two share player. We're now using a similar playbook in energy, having accelerated our push into the category over the last 24 months with C- four Ghost and black rifle energy. In addition to today's ghost announcement, we do we just signed a distribution agreement with neutral bolt for Bloom ready to drink energy. Bloom is a highly promising emerging and distinctive beverage brand with a female oriented skew together. Each of these brands can work and complementary ways to address consumer needs while driving greater scale in the category and across our DSD infrastructure beyond its strategic merits. The ghost transaction is another good example of how we approach efficient capital deployment through an elegant deal structure. We are capturing the growth opportunity and paving the way for compelling financial returns while retaining manageable balance sheet leverage and aligning long-term incentives. Our chosen structure retains ghost leadership team, reinforcing a unique element of KDP.s, white space expansion strategy, our founder network. We work to keep visionary entrepreneurs at the helm of the brands they created while adding substantial scale and resources from KDP in energy drinks. We've seen the value of this arrangement firsthand through our close relationship with neutral bolts, innovative leader, DOS Cunningham with alignment and support from energy leaders, DOS, Dan Ryan of Ghost and others. We are building of formidable energy platform that will drive win-win outcomes for all involved. Let's now move to our third quarter results. Constant currency net sales grew 3.1%. We made solid progress on volume mix with 3.5% growth in Q-3. As anticipated, U.S. refreshment beverages momentum strengthened considerably. U's coffee volume mix grew nicely, and international trends remained healthy. Total KDP Net price was a source of modest pressure in Q-3. We expect sequential improvement in Q4 and a further step-up into 2025. As recently announced, pricing actions across meaningful parts of our portfolio includes CSDs and single-serve coffee take effect early next year. Our focus on productivity and cost discipline continue to ratchet up in Q-3. These elements help to support gross and operating margin expansion. As a result, consolidated operating income grew in the high single digits and EPS grew 6% consistent with our plan, we are focused on near-term delivery while also truly orienting our business towards the long term. Our strategy provides a roadmap for achieving strong and consistent results over a multi-year timeframe, and we aim to incrementally advance our strategic pillars each and every quarter. Let me discuss our latest progress. I'll start with consumer obsessed brand building. Our consumer centric scorecards include awareness, household penetration, loyalty and other classic brand-led metrics and yet how we ultimately measure success comes down to market share growth. In Q-3, we gained share across each of our major product verticals, liquid refreshment, beverages, K-Cup pods and brewers. And in each of our major markets, the United States, Mexico and Canada. We achieved this performance through a combination of exciting innovation and brand activity as well as strong commercial delivery. While our Q-3 top line also reflected the impact of the softer consumer environment, uncertain category growth rates. Our market share results are a good indicator that we are effectively stewarding our brands and controlling the controllables. Our second pillar reshaping our now and next portfolio has been a major 2024 priority, primarily through our new Electra lead and lag Colombian partnerships. Both brands continued to transition to our DSD network during the third quarter with a growing financial contribution, we are now able to more directly influence their marketplace performance. And accordingly, our trends are accelerating with significant opportunity still ahead. Our just announced transaction with ghost furthers our commitment to evolving towards high growth areas. We will continuously shape our portfolio in the future, which will likely entail both brand additions and targeted pruning. Moving now to route to market. During the third quarter, we closed on and integrated our recently acquired assets in Arizona. The transition of coverage to our network went smoothly and was achieved in record time. We've now shifted our focus to ensuring the Arizona operations run as efficiently as possible and leverage the network benefits of being part of KDP. We also continue to opportunistically expand our distribution presence in other regions, including the recent tack-on of incremental territories in Tennessee. Our Company owned DSD network in Mexico is another focus area, given the vital competitive advantage it provides in a market with a sizable traditional trade. During the third quarter, we invested in expanding the systems coverage, selling routes and cooler penetration, all of which contributed to our strong relative trends. Turning now to our productivity and overhead, disciplined work to generate fuel for growth. This is a priority in all environments, but it's particularly critical in the current moment. As such, we delivered strong savings during the third quarter with healthy productivity and the reemergence of SG&A overhead leverage for the first time in many quarters. We are now on track to exceed our cost savings goals for the year, while also carrying a healthy pipeline of productivity and efficiency projects forward into 2025. Finally, our cash generation has strengthened as expected in 2024, and we are dynamically allocating this capital to support multiple parallel priorities for capital deployment this year has thus far included capital and product lives, a sizable share buyback near our stocks 52 week low 7% dividend increase announced in Q-3, which marked our fourth consecutive annual raise and now our pending acquisition of a 60% interest in ghost. In other words, we are staying disciplined being opportunistic on compelling options, become available and managing across our capital allocation objectives, including our commitment to a resilient balance sheet. Let me now share some observations on our third quarter segment performance. Starting with U.S. refreshment beverages, we saw a nice sequential acceleration in revenue growth, which increased at a mid-single digit rate in the quarter. Our volume mix momentum builds as we completed the distribution transition and significantly ramped display activity for Electra lead. We also delivered solid base business trends across our core brands. The consumer environment remains dynamic, which is having varying impacts across our portfolio. For instance, the carbonated soft drinks category is outperforming our expectations. CSDs have accessible price points and are supported by Sophia indicated revenue growth management capabilities, which make them well positioned to provide options for value-seeking consumers. At the same time, we are also winning in the category with a strong innovation and commercial programming slate that is driving healthy share trends. Our CSD performance was led by brand Dr Pepper, thanks in part to a very successful summertime LTO with creamy coconut as well as the continued build-out of our zero Sugar line. We expect the brand's momentum and share gains to sustain supported by our recent launch of the seventh season of are incredibly popular. Fans will college football marketing campaign elsewhere in CSDs, Canada, dry fruit Splash, the brand's most significant launch in years remains highly incremental to the franchise and is demonstrating the potential of this great brand. We're also stepping up support behind our iconic seven up with a first in a decade brand design refresh that debuted in Q-3 and a limited time offering surely Temple flavor that is just now rolling out and has been a hit on social media. Meanwhile, still beverage categories remain under pressure, which we see as a reflection of the current consumer softness. This is particularly true for categories with a greater exposure to convenience stores and with higher average price per ounce products like ready to drink teas in these categories, we must continue engaging consumers with compelling brand activity while also appropriately emphasizing value at key price points. In other still beverages, we're seeing stronger trends. one example is our billion$ warehouse delivered Matson brand, which has been an investment priority during 2024. During Q-3, our back-to-school campaign, which highlighted for minimally processed apples as a point of differentiation for much performed well sorting top-line growth and share gains for the brand. In total, we're pleased with the performance of the U.S. refreshment beverages segment in Q-3, with notable progress made in scaling the electrolyte partnership and supporting our core portfolio. In U.S. coffee, we experienced a soft overall quarter market share momentum drove solid volume mix. Pricing realization was challenged due to persistent category promotions, which weighed on segment revenue and profitability. We're not satisfied with this outcome and are actively working to improve these trends even in the context of escalating inflation. At the same time, we're planning prudently regarding U.S. coffee's role in our near-term overall enterprise performance. The reality is that at-home coffee category consumption remains muted. However, within that single serve is output forming. And within that, our brands are as well. But because the categories absolute growth rate is below the long-term trend, we are choosing to be judicious and we're focusing on the elements within our control. Let me dive deeper into three such areas that together should result in improving revenue trends for the coffee segment over time. First, we have good pod market share momentum. Our three-prong strategy focused on affordability, premiumization and cold coffee translated into further meaningful owned and licensed share momentum in the quarter. We saw strength across both Green Mountain and the original Donut Shop, including particular traction and incrementality from our new line of refreshers, which we are building into a distinct single-serve platform. At the same time, we are attracting new brands into the Keurig ecosystem, including the recent addition of black rifle K-Cup pods, which began to scale in our network during Q-3. Taken together, our favorable owned and licensed market share trends and new partnerships position us for a stronger set of financial outcomes as the category recovers. Second, brewer trends continued to move in the right direction. In Q. three, we drove strong double-digit growth in brewer shipments. While quarterly trends are inherently lumpy, the coffee maker category has returned to more stable footing, and Keurig and cured compatible brewers are gaining significant share. This speaks to our ongoing appeal among coffee consuming households and should be supportive of future pod consumption. Looking out to the important holiday season. We're well positioned with excellent retailer and consumer feedback for K-Bro and show in the early days of our launch and good momentum behind our entry price models. Third, while not yet evident in the category trends or our results, we are encouraged by recent category pricing in response to escalating inflation. The competitive environment in the third quarter was notably promotional as in the first half, and we do not expect any immediate easing in Q4. However, industry pricing should build over the coming quarters, given recently announced competitor price increases as well as our early 2025 single-serve increase. Even with an anticipated elasticity impact and some related volume trade-off, we'd expect this to result in a healthier overall revenue trend, all in the path ahead will likely come with some quarter-to-quarter variability. We continue to see traction across our U.S. coffee segment as long as the at-home coffee category remains soft. We will continue to plan with restraint all while positioning Keurig and our assortment of brands to win longer-term. In other words, we are playing the long game by driving high quality innovation and marketing and attracting new brands into the carrier ecosystem. Turning now to international, we delivered another quarter of good performance with constant currency net sales growth nearing the high single digits. We drove gains across multiple retail market share grew and almost every category in which we operate, reflecting productive brand building activity and DSD investments bearing fruit. We often talk about the success of our powerhouse pinion Fiat brand, which maintained its trajectory in Q-3, but sports performance was also notable. The brand recently achieved a significant milestone, becoming the number two flavored CSD in Mexico. And it is a great example of another iconic KDP. brand with local traction and momentum. Our cold beverages performance in Canada was also robust, led by growth in Canada, dry and Dr Pepper, as well as continued strength in our low and no-alcohol portfolio in international coffee. As in the U.S., our three-prong strategy helped to drive market share gains across both brewers and parts. Overall, we feel great about our international momentum and with ongoing investment, expect the segment to remain an outsized growth driver for KDP. In closing, we're pleased with our team's strong execution in what remains a dynamic operating environment. We are on track and focused on closing out the year strong while pushing ahead on key strategic initiatives and setting the stage for healthy, consistent financial performance beyond 2024. And with that, I'll turn the call to Sudhanshu.
Sudhanshu Priyadarshi
Thanks, Tim, and good morning, everyone. We delivered a solid quarter with operational discipline, driving strong OI growth and accelerating cash generation. We are on track to a strong finish to 2024 for file. Also making important strategic progress like today's announced transaction with cost. The actions we are taking to support base momentum and enhance our portfolio help reinforce the visibility to consistent performance in the years ahead. Third-quarter net sales grew 3.1% in constant currency. U.s refreshment beverages, top-line accelerated U.S. coffee posted a soft quarter and international growth remained healthy. I will discuss each segment in more detail shortly. On a consolidated basis, volume mix was the primary sales driver, a strengthening to a 3.5% gain. We grew share across our portfolio and also benefited from a building contribution from new partnerships. Net price realization declined 0.4%. Pricing was positive across most of the business with fresher confined to U.S. coffee. We expect consolidated pricing turned positive once again in Q4. Gross margin expanded 20 basis points versus prior year. This reflected good productivity delivery and performance incentive from C4, which contributed approximately 50 basis points of expansion. SG&A also leveraged 80 basis points. As lean overhead discipline we are embedding across the organization is beginning to more meaningfully benefit results. This will remain a focus area and forward all in operating margins expanded 110 basis points and operating income grew 7.5%, inclusive of a net headwind below the line. Eps grew a solid 6%, consistent with our plan. Moving to the segments, U.S. refreshment beverages net sales grew 5.3%, accelerating from a low single digit rate in Q2. Volume mix led the way up 4%, including a growing contribution from electric fleet as volume fully transition to our DSD network. Our base business trends also strengthen, led by our CSD portfolio. Pricing contributed 1.3% to the top line, reflecting favorable price realization in CSDs and targeted value investments in box off, they still beverages portfolio. We expect segment net sales growth to improve further in Q4, reflecting a healthy partnership contribution and base business trend. Segment. Operating income grew 6.8% with 40 basis points of margin expansion. The improvement was driven by our net sales momentum, productivity and the C for performance incentive. This was partially offset by cost inflation across key inputs in U.S. coffee, net revenue and operating income declined 3.6% and 7.2%, respectively. Obviously, we are not pleased with these results, but this performance dissolves greater context. Despite a still muted coffee category, we drove improving volume mix in the third quarter with 2.7% growth. This was comprised of flattish, followed and 14% growth in brewer shipments. We enjoyed good market share momentum across both product lines, thanks to a strong innovation and retail execution. This market share trend. So, sustain in Q4 as we continue to benefit from us through a strategic focus area of affordability, fumigation and cold coffee. Third quarter pricing was soft, declining 6.3%. We lapped a challenging year ago. Pricing competition and like in the first half continued to respond to industrial promotions, which remained at odds with coffee commodity moves. We do not expect the competitive picture to moderate immediately, but our competition's get easier starting in Q4. In addition, we just announced a price increase due to take effect early in the next year. As is typical, there will likely be an elasticity impact as industrial pricing is implemented. As Tim said, we will manage the business for overall revenue dollars, which we expect to reflect the combination of good market share and more favorable pricing. Shifting to the segment. Operating income decrease in Q3, we generated a strong productivity savings, but these were more than offset by the net price decline, though Q4 operating income is likely to once again be pressured. Given the return of commodity cost inflation, our team is focused on two major levers to improve the trend into next year. Price increases and modulating promotions will be one significant driver and productivity, network optimization and broader cost controls will be the other important enabler. Our discipline across both is getting stronger and we are revving other productivity and you've which gives us optimism. Looking out to 2025 international constant currency net sales grew 6.5% or 0.4% on a daily basis. Top line growth was balanced with volume mix increasing 3.1% and net price realization adding another 2.4%. Our growth was strong in absolute terms and also came against a tough year-ago competition during Q3, our local execution by the exceptional driving market share gains in other major categories and markets. International top line growth should accelerate in Q4 as our market share outperformance sustains and competitions begin to ease beyond this year, we have exciting plans to continue to capture the significant long-term growth opportunity we see for this segment. International segment operating income advanced meaningfully in the quarter in concurrency. The strong bottom-line result was driven by net pricing and productivity. This more than offset continued inflationary pressures and helped fund incremental marketing. Moving to the balance sheet, cash flow and capital allocation. In the third quarter, we generated more than $500 million in free cash flow, consistent with our expectations. Free cash flow dollars and conversion are improving. We remain on track for a meaningful step-up in full-year cash flow compared to prior year. The accelerating cash flow profile is supporting our ability to advance multiple capital allocation priorities. Ghost will enhance our presence in an attractive whitespace category. By utilizing a portfolio structure, we are setting up to deliver compelling multiyear financial returns. We are doing so while aligning incentives and ensuring our balance sheet remains resilient post the transaction. In Q3, we also announced a 7% dividend increase, marking KBPs fourth consecutive year of dividend growth and underscoring our commitment to direct shareholder returns. Turning now to our 2024 for guidance. On a constant currency basis, we continue to expect mid-single-digit net sales and high single-digit EPS growth. Our full year 2024 outlook also embeds the following below the line assumptions. Interest expense in the range of 615 million to $625 million, an effective tax rate in at 22% to 23% range and approximately $1.37 billion diluted weighted average shares outstanding. When it comes to Q4, we are focused on delivering strong top line result, driven by solid base momentum, including improved net price realization and a continued healthy contribution from recent partnerships. So, revenue growth is expected to accelerate and our productivity bias to remain strong. Our margin progress is likely to pause this quarter. This is because inflation is slated to become a bigger factor in Q4. While the benefits of just announced pricing did not kick in until early 2025. We also expect a modest FX translation headwind to both top and bottom line. In closing, we are pleased with our overall performance in Q3 in an uneven operating environment. We are focused on executing our plans over the balance of the year, emphasizing Q4 delivery, advancing our strategic pillars and actively planning for another year of consistent performance in 2025. I'll now pass on to Tim to wrap up with some brief remarks about next year.
Tim Cofer
Thanks, Sudhanshu. Before we move to Q&A, I want to leave you with a few closing thoughts. First and foremost, we are laser focused on finishing 2024 on a strong note. At the same time, similar to many of you, our internal attention is increasingly shifting to 2025. While it's premature to provide an exact outlook, I can share a few preliminary thoughts. As we build our 2025 plan, we see considerable opportunity and also some risk. On the one hand, the operating environment remains subdued with no immediate signs of relief for stretched consumers' pockets of escalating inflationary pressure or are necessitating industry pricing. But because consumer health is varied, the elasticity impact is uncertain. On the other hand, our strategic progress in 2024 will provide long tail benefits in 2025. We have strong innovation and commercial plans across our brands, the benefit of continued portfolio evolution and expanded role route-to-market capabilities and greater productivity and cost discipline taking hold across the Company. We will also have added top line flexibility from Ghost, which will enable us to plan judiciously in the case of coffee and to push ahead on other portfolio optimization opportunities, all while delivering consistently put another way as we see it today, the various puts and takes into 2025 appear fairly balanced. Together, we expect them to support another year of performance within our long-term algorithm will continue to monitor the environment and refine our assumptions, and we'll share official 2025 guidance during our next earnings cycle. Thank you for the time, and we're now happy to take your questions.
Question and Answer Session
Good morning and congrats on. Can you maybe talk more about how the portfolio works together in energy and maybe specifically seed corn goes, but also with Black rifle and semi-annual things that you've been doing, this tells the whole Mentor? And or is there any concern of on the blurring of lines between in some of these categories?
Tim Cofer
Yes, good morning, Phil. I can certainly speak to that. As you look at energy, we continue to believe energy is what are the most attractive categories within total LRB large, consistently fastest growing over the last many years. I think what we're starting to see is, as that category matures, it's evolving to serve distinct consumer need states and occasions. And we believe that that landscape lends itself well to it off to a portfolio approach. And that's what we're pursuing with today's announcement is a collection of brands that work in complementary ways to address different consumer needs and different occasions, while obviously generating scale from that will benefit our DSD system. So, if you think about it a step back just two years ago, KDP. basically, had very little if any presence in the energy category. As a result of today, his announcement and primarily around goes but also around globe. We now have a portfolio of four to five bomb material brands in the category that will allow us to establish a multifaceted energy platform. Very quickly on each one of your questions. As you look at sea for advanced Cunningham, Scenter Group, great job of establishing a strong performance space, positioning with products that really provide functional efficacy targeted largely at GM and fitness occasions and everyday energy. It's also from a consumer standpoint, tends to be more mail and see feeling a little bit millennial, then you get to go so goes has a more lifestyle positioning, bold flavor forward products popular with gamers, social settings and increasingly a business that lends itself to an on-prem on-premise, including indications like music festivals, also a slightly more balanced male female split off a little bit or Gen Z and a real growing authority and zero Sugar. In fact, a recent data would suggest six of the tops there excuse me, zero sugar are from Ghost, then you get to black rifle. Our recently announced partnership with Black rifle. This brand will serve consumers seeking more mainstream energy products as well as those looking for coffee energy hybrids and obviously, the chance to leverage that strong coffee brand with that target. And then finally, the other news of today, Bloom, clearly more female oriented. It's early days, but highly promising. And as you heard, we just signed on to distribute that business nationwide after really a very successful launch of target this summer. So, we feel great about this portfolio approach is a big step forward for KDP. The energy category is more sophisticated, and we think this approach will serve us well in the years to come.
Brett Cooper
Good morning. Another question for you on the ghost transaction. The brand's been able to get to about a three share and appears to be our distribution network and stuff there. So can you talk about what KDP. brings that enable second, just step-change that maybe offering past examples. And then on the other side of that, can you speak to and maybe quantify the scale benefit it brings to your business in the C-store channel and the impact that can have on the totem pole portfolio over the long term? Again, any tangible examples would be helpful.
Tim Cofer
Thanks. Yes, absolutely. I think the best example of what KDP. can bring to Ghost and why this today's announcement and acquisition, I think has tremendous logic and benefit is really what we've done in the last couple of years with DOS neutral, bulk and see for in less than two years, we've effectively doubled the business and see for together, we've increased market share by more than a point. We've essentially doubled TDPs total distribution points, in particular in C-stores and and UTS, which as you well know, is critical for energy on what the power of PDPDSD., we don't most triple display activity. And we've by orders of magnitude, increase cold drink assets. So, I think when you're looking for specifics, there is a number of specifics there. We know energy now well, and I think we have a proven playbook that we've executed. We'll see for that. We have believed we can replicate with goes beyond that. I think there's other elements that we bring to this partnership that can be powerful at a real win-win. Obviously, things like R&D capabilities, innovation capabilities, marketing strength, our commercial teams, our GM skill sets, rail connections and top to tops, obviously with our customers in the building out the doors, price pack architecture. And then over time, I think a lot of synergies as well from the procurement side, certainly manufacturing long term, and there's quite a piece of cost synergies that we can think about. So overall, I feel good about our model, the strong momentum that we have with the with Dawson C4 and our ability to replicate this once again with goals. And I think the last part of your question, no doubt this will help drive the total KDPDST. flywheel. When you look at what we've done here over the last few years, say the last three years, we've gone at 12 at Sears store, in particular from about a seven share to approaching a 10 share across total LRB C-stores, obviously critical for the Energy segment. And with the addition of goes, that will probably add close to 20% a day additional scale in small format to KDP.s footprint. And obviously, that drives the entire DSD flywheel and economics.
Dara Mohsenian
Hey, good morning. Tim, you spent a lot of time on your plans in the coffee segment and obviously there's a lot occurring from an industry standpoint here. I'm just wanting to get your perspective. It does sound like you've taken a step back in terms of what you assume from an industry perspective and coffee. How durable do you think that is as you look out? And then given some of the Company initiatives you mentioned that are paying off in terms of your market share picking up orders picking up. Do you think that you can offset some of those industry headwinds? Are you looking at a pace of organic sales growth that's similar to long term trend as you look out over the next year or two? And how do you think about that? And then second, just on profitability. Once pricing goes into play, as you think you can start to expand year-over-year margins again in the coffee segment or with some of the cost pressures and industry top line headwinds, that's more uncertain, just about those things going forward would be helpful.
Tim Cofer
Okay. Thanks, Dara. Yes, I'll start on that, and I'll kick it over to Sudhanshu. I should have to speak to the latter part of your question of margin for next year. Dara, I'll start, et cetera for I want to say it again, we are bullish on coffees long term prospects. I think the structural tailwinds are intact. We're bullish on this category, ubiquitous, right, or regular consumption. The most consumed beverage aside from water on the planet, addressing a critical need for energy and alertness on. So, we're bullish long term. No doubt at-home coffee category performance has been sluggish, and it is taking longer to recover than we had planned and anticipated. Having said that, what we're doing is focusing on what we can control. And I think the encouraging signs are within at-home coffee, which overall is sluggish. The single-serve category continues to outperform. And within the single-serve category, our brands can continue to outperform. So, for us. And you say your question pardon me, we are planning prudently when it comes to the category recovery. That's inclusive of Q4 in terms of year to go in our and us by affirmation of our guide on the year. So, we're planning prudently in Q4. And as we look ahead to 25, you heard me give some preliminary commentary on 20, but we're planning prudently, but we're continuing to execute. I think a strategy that we believe is working. And I've talked before, I won't drain at affordability, premiumization, cold coffee. Those three vectors we think are working. We have plans against that. We're encouraged by our results are evidence of that. It, our market share gains you're seeing in both pods and growers and an improving trend in 2014 versus 23. The new dynamic now is the green coffee fun increase in cost. And to your question, what that means for us as well, we intend to manage the business for overall revenue dollars in the near term, as you would expect in an inflationary environment. So, as I shared in my prepared remarks, we've announced the pricing that will go into effect in early 25. Obviously, there will be an elasticity impact, as is usually the case. But this should translate to a healthier top-line trend from as well as continued good market share as we go into 2025. And then maybe Sudhanshu should actually want to speak to margin,
Sudhanshu Priyadarshi
Thanks to Tim paid out. So, as you know, we indicated consistently that our plan for U.S. coffee margin in 2010 Boardwalk is crude, is Q2 or H1, and that's mainly driven by the timing of green coffee costs impacting our P&L because we had six to nine months. And then as you have seen, this cadence has generally paid out consistently with our expectation of our first half margin expanded nicely. And then margins start to come under pressure versus last year in Q3, which we expect will continue in Q4. Now if we look at 2025, we expect coffee inflation to continue to ramp. We will look to offset with pricing that is going into market early in the it just seems that and we'll also will have heightened focus on productivity and other expense discipline as it is typical in food interest rate environment, our plan is to manage operating profit growth and not the margin percentages, higher inflation normalizes. We continue to see opportunity to rebuild segment margin on a multiyear basis and our focus on delivering that outcome.
Chris Carey
Hi, good morning. one quick follow-up on Gary's question. Just around copy. The heavy shipments of timing impacts from storms in the quarter or pause came in a bit low consumption. And I would just love your thoughts on that. Obviously, less material over the long term, but perhaps if there's any caveats there, I'd be curious. And then really, Tim, you've been going through portfolio. You have some comments on portfolio optimization over time. Clearly, you've been adding some faster growth assets, but you have a business has not got a whole lot of Protein A. So how does this all come together as you look out over the next one to two years, can you thinking about what type of portfolio that you're really trying to create and some of the avenues that adding some of this volume scale and energy and electrolyte allow you to do on maybe some of the areas that are not growing quite efficiently or quickly back yet?
Tim Cofer
Chris, thank you. Yes. On the first one, here's what I'd say look that the hurricanes came up right at the end of the quarter. Clearly in the last few days and it didn't help All right. We saw an impact. We actually had a significant facility as well in red and the hurricanes passive that got wiped out temporarily and we're putting it back together. So, it didn't help. We're not going to give you a number of, but that certainly didn't help our quarter end and close in Q-3, particularly on the coffee side. To your other question on portfolio optimization, I would say, look, any good company continuously shapes their portfolio and cleaning house as appropriate. And when you do that well and consistently, you drive a more efficient total network from procurement can Romasco cereals through manufacturing, supply chain distribution operations. And I think become part of our approach here is really assessing our existing portfolio holistically and now deciding which categories and brands do we really want to emphasize and within the categories and brands, which SKUs and when you do that, that does open the door to network optimization and really DSD optimization. Now when you do that, it also can come with a net sales trader flip the long-term land. And I've seen it many times in my career is a faster-growing portfolio operating at higher service levels and operating at a more attractive cost structure. If you think about KDP, you know, we're still a relatively young company. And if you think about the last five to six years, first things first, it was around integrating these two companies are doing a great job on synergy capture, then we hit that goal of COVID pandemic. And so, we're now at a point, especially when you add a great new brand like goes, where we can take the opportunity to refocus on portfolio optimization. And so, you're going to hear us talk more about it. I referenced that in today's remarks, and I think it's particularly true on U.S. refreshment beverage. So, we're actively working. We're scoping and sizing that central as we speak, we'll share more details over time. But no doubt, when you add a high growth focused asset light goes into attractive category like energy that I said in my remarks, that gives us some top line and flexibility going into 25 to make some tough choices on portfolio optimization that over the long term, I think will really yield fruit both on the top line growth and on the margin.
Robert Ottenstein
Your kind of two things. First of all, congratulations on both coasts and blown there. They're terrific brands. Your kind of when at this a little bit. But obviously there is a bit of a concern you can hear from investors our analysis on the call about whether your kind of doing too much the same time and whether the system can handle at all and not just in terms of energy, but you got electrolyte, there's a lot going on. You talked about pruning things, but maybe if you could talk a little bit about your infrastructure capabilities, what you have, you know, in terms of warehouses, logistics, IT systems and the investments that you've done over the last number of years to be able to handle increased complexity and then just more of an execution issue. Any comments on plans to transition from the Anheuser-Busch distribution system to yours for Ghost and kind of roughly how long you expect that to take? Thanks.
Tim Cofer
Thanks, Robert. I think a little bit to tier process. We've spoke about this a little bit but let me unpack it a little bit more from in short, I think we are well prepared and well positioned to take on the new growth factor with ghost. I think evidence of that is what you see seen us do the last couple of years see for I gave a lot of stats earlier to one of the earlier questions on our success with C. four. Electro lead has been a very smooth and successful transition this year. We have an incredible relationship with electrically managed and the family at Grupo Prisa. I was actually there are a few months ago talking about the transition. And I think today, and we are very pleased with that handover and that transition on what you're seeing good early results, and you will see more next year, we've had a very successful selling into 2025 resets and electrolyte. I think the KDPDSD. system is showing its resilience at that point. In fact, I met with the RDSD. leadership team to last year, today's hearing in Frisco headquarters and they are feeling very bullish about what we're doing on C. for an electric fleet and it all there. I told them it on for all the right reasons, obviously. But in share the news of this morning until this morning, I told them to call it unless it and I know they're listening right now. There. Really, we're excited about seeing the flywheel of KDP. accelerate, particularly in C-store. So, from an infrastructure standpoint, from an investment standpoint to your point in our branches in our DCs and our warehouses, you've seen that investment some take hold. You've seen us also get acquisitive around territories, which is, I think another proof point of our confidence in DSD will look at what you see in Arizona. I mentioned a new smaller territory in Tennessee we just took. And then there's some broader, bigger news, a follow and 25 that's out in the public domain. So, we've got really a strong commercial skill set with our partners. I think that's why we're a preferred partner in the industry and the and we feel good overall about up about our ability to digest these. At the end of your question, you referenced ABI. Yes, and no doubt ABI. is goes current distribution partner. Our expectation is we will begin to transition the distribution in mid 2025. This is consistent with the six-month termination notice that's required. After that we will resume, I assume responsibility for all the distribution and work with NKDPDSD. and in some select cases, partner distributors to ensure that goes are available everywhere.
Jane Gelfand
Thank you, Becky, and thank you, everyone, for participating. We're going to trying to keep the one-time given multiple competing earnings. We do appreciate your support, and I will be available all day to answer any follow-up questions you may have. Thank you again and have a great day.
