Q3 2024 Kanzhun Ltd Earnings Call

Participants

Wenbei Wang; Head of Investor Relations; Kanzhun Ltd

Peng Zhao; Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Kanzhun Ltd

Yu Zhang; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director; Kanzhun Ltd

Eddy Wang; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Timothy Zhao; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Wei Xiong; Analyst; UBS Securities Asia Ltd.

Yanan Shao; Analyst; CICC

Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Wenbei Wang, Head of Investor Relations.

Wenbei Wang

Thank you, operator. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are our Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao; and our Director and CFO, Mr. Phil Yu Zhang.
Before we start, we would like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under company's control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different.
The company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and do not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required by law. During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purpose only. For a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the earnings release issued today.
In addition, a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on our website at ir.zhipin.com. With that, I will now turn the call to Jonathan Founder, Chairman, and CEO.

Peng Zhao

(interpreted) Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our company's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On behalf of the company's employees, management team and the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our users and investors who have continuously believing us and supported us.
Let's talk about financial numbers for this quarter first. The company achieved a revenue of RMB1.91 billion, up 19% year-on-year and a net income of RMB460 million. Additionally, our adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses reached RMB610 million, reflecting a 10% year-on-year growth.
During the third quarter, which coincided with Olympic Games and the Euro Cup 2024, the company allocated additional resources to brand promotion, which led to an increase in marketing expenses. It was a one-off expenditure. Our annual profit growth target remains firmly on track.
Additionally, it is worth mentioning that as the company listed on Nasdaq for 3.5 years and with a secondary primary listing on Hong Kong Exchange for 2 years, our share-based compensation expenses which have historically accounted for a relatively high proportion of our revenue have entered anticipated pace of gradual reduction. In this quarter, these expenses demonstrated a decline both on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis.
Reflecting on the quarter, our efforts can be summarized into two sentences. While the overall recruitment market environment remains challenging, the company's unwavering focus on key growth drivers continue to yield positive results.
Now, let's take a look at the few notable highlights from the third quarter. First, our user growth continued to demonstrate strong growth momentum. As we all know, user growth has always been an important growth driver for us.
In this quarter, the average monthly active users on our BOSS Zhipin app reached 58 million, representing a 30% year-on-year increase. From January to September 2024, newly added verified users exceeded 40 million.
Compared to the job seeker side, recruitment demand from enterprises showed a more moderate by steady upward trajectory. The number of newly posted positions in the third quarter increased by 18% year-on-year. This growth is mainly driven by the user growth and market share expansion, fueled by our relatively efficient business model.
The second thing in the third quarter, the growth of short-term paying ratio affected by supply and demand has been slowed down. Despite this, the retention of enterprise user remains solid, and the number of paid enterprise customers experienced a decent growth.
From July to September, the ratio of job seeker to enterprise users continued its upward trend since the second quarter with a gap compared to the same period last year continuing to widen. Relatively more job seekers has shortened the recruitment cycle for enterprises. That is, the time it takes for enterprises to feel our right time position is reduced. In the short term, this may affect the enterprise users' willingness to pay, leading to a smaller growth of the company's paying ratio.
However, we have observed that the retention rate on the enterprise side remains solid. This is definitely a good news in the long term. Investors and analysts who focus on enterprise service market should have recognized that when the number of annual paying enterprise customers reaches a scale of million. The retention of enterprise customers become decisive and it is a prerequisite for sustained growth.
The total number of paid enterprise customers for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, reached around $6 million, up 22% year-on-year. The third thing that is the average revenue per paid enterprise customers namely ARPU has remained stable. Fourth, in the blue-collar manufacturing sector, we are committed to purifying the market environment while striving to expand our fund cycle and continue to achieve satisfactory growth.
Our strategy focused on providing high-quality recruiting customers with greater opportunities to connect with candidates, leveraging a combination of innovative products, refined algorithms, and robust operational capabilities. In terms of data on our platform, in the third quarter, the accumulated number of enterprises drawn in Hailuo Conch project grew by 45% quarter-on-quarter and signed contract value increased by over 40% quarter-on-quarter. As a result, this also helped the revenue contribution from overall blue-collar business in terms of total revenue further increased to more than 38%.
The company continues to invest in technology to create greater value. In the third quarter, our platform facilitated an average of nearly [200 million] monthly neutral achievements demonstrating a continued rise in the number of successful interactions based on mutual consent between enterprise users and job seekers on a per capita basis.
As an entrepreneur, I and my friends all view this data as a testament to the value of our company poised to the world and this has always been the goal that our company will long pursue.
Last, regarding shareholder returns, the company has repurchased around $130 million worth of shares since our last earnings call, bringing the total repurchase for this year to approximately USD220 million, representing 3.4% of our total shares. This underscores the company's confidence in our long-term growth prospects and our commitment and a concern to delivering sustained returns to shareholders in any circumstances.
That concludes my part of the call. I will now turn to CFO (inaudible) for the overview of our financials. Thank you.

