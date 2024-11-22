Q3 2024 iQIYI Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Chang You; Director, Investor Relations; iQIYI Inc

Yu Gong; Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director; iQIYI Inc

Jun Wang; Chief Financial Officer; iQIYI Inc

Youqiao Duan; Senior Vice President; iQIYI Inc

Xiaohui Wang; Chief Content Officer; iQIYI Inc

Xueqing Zhang; Analyst; CICC

Lei Zhang; Analyst; Bank of America

Maggie Ye; Analyst; CLSA

Li Zhao; Analyst; Guangfa

Presentation

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Chang You, IR Director of the company. Please go ahead.

Chang You

Thank you, operator. Hello everyone and thank you for joining iQIYI’s third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.iqiyi.com.

On the call today are Mr. Yu Gong, our Founder, Director and CEO, Mr. Jun Wang, our CFO, Mr. Xiaohui Wang, our CCO, Chief Content Officer; Mr. Youqiao Duan, Senior Vice President of our Membership Business; Mr. Xianghua Yang, Senior Vice President of Movies and Overseas business; and Mr. Gang Wu, Senior Vice President of Brand Advertising Business.

Mr. Gong will give a brief overview of the company’s business operations and highlights, followed by Jun, who will go through the financials. After the prepared remarks, the management team will participate in the Q&A session.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in our public filings with the SEC.

iQIYI does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable law.

I’ll now pass on to Mr. Gong. Please go ahead.

Yu Gong

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Throughout our 14-year company history, our ability to reinvent ourselves and innovate has been our core advantage against competitors, and these strategies have remained unchanged for navigating all kinds of challenges. At this moment, we have identified two key trends.

First, consumers become more prudent because of the macro headwind; secondly, consumers now are facing more entertainment options, including the free mini and short dramas, which is growing rapidly.

As always, we hold strong belief that premium long-form videos remain one of the most fundamental and irreplaceable forms of entertainment. Their unique ability to influence a wide audience and provide emotional value is unmatched by any other form of entertainment.

Meanwhile, facing evolving industry and market dynamics, we should proactively reach out to these new opportunities to ensure our long-term, healthy and sustainable growth. That’s why we have been making a series of strategic upgrades.

Key initiatives include, first, we have optimized the production of dramas, by refining storytelling pacing, plot structure, and character development so as to better match the audience's viewing preference. This will further improve the popularity and bring better returns.

Second, we have been upgrading, and will continue to upgrade our APPs to include mini and short dramas as part of our content offerings. The main iQIYI App will maintain its focus on long-form video content and subscription-based model, complemented by free mini and short dramas and advertising model. In contrast, the upgraded iQIYI Lite App will focus on free mini and short dramas and the advertising model, complemented by long-form videos and subscription model.

Third, we will increase investment in the acquisition and distribution of mini and short dramas. Fourth, we have optimized our membership product and service system by combating unauthorized password sharing and introducing an attractively priced family account option. The goal is to enhance member conversions and expand the scale of our membership.

And beyond these initiatives, we would apply AI more widely across our ecosystem, expand our presence in overseas markets, and explore possibilities in IP derivatives and offline experiences. We believe these efforts will enhance our revenue and profitability over the long-term.

Now, let’s move on to the details of our core business segment. Starting with mini and short dramas. We are adapting our content strategy and business model to align with evolving market trends and consumer preferences by introducing mini and short dramas into our offerings.

Distinct from long-form videos in format, storytelling style, and audience reach, mini and short dramas serve as a great complement to our existing lineup of traditional long-format dramas, movies, and variety shows.

Mini dramas feature episodes lasting one to five minutes in vertical format, and short dramas span five to twenty minutes in horizontal format. These shorter formats offer a quicker storytelling pace, cater well to users seeking quick entertainment breaks, and have gained considerable popularity among audiences.

From a business model perspective, in the future, mini dramas will be available to all members at no extra cost. Non-members will enjoy the free-to-watch mini dramas or choose to pay-per-view to access those exclusive to members.

Short dramas will mirror the approach taken with our long-form content, they are free for members, while non-members will have access to a brief free-to-watch second window. This dual offering caters to diverse viewer demands, while supporting the growth of our subscriber base and expanding our monetization opportunities.

Moving on to long-form videos, which are fundamental to our content ecosystem. Starting with the core drama category, we regained the number one position in viewership market share during the quarter, according to Enlightent data. This was driven by the launch of multiple titles that garnered high acclaim from users.

Notably, the second season of Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty, (spoken in foreign language) became the fourteenth drama to break the iQIYI popularity index score of 10,000. Not only the series’ third season is already in production, this IP has been expanding its influence from online to offline domains, showcasing our success in IP development.

Also, the new release “For the Young Ones (spoken in foreign language) received the highest iQIYI popularity index score among dramas with less than twenty episodes. Other titles such as Interlaced Scenes (spoken in foreign language), Born to be the One (spoken in foreign language), and Wind Direction (spoken in foreign language) were all released to widespread praise.

While we are proud of our performance in crime and reality drama genres, we recognize certain areas where we could improve. For example, the limited supply of key female-oriented costume dramas in the third quarter impacted hit title-driven members. To this end, we aim to enhance the steady supply in this genre, while also better aligning content genres with optimal broadcasting windows going forward.

For variety shows, our innovative new title, The King of Stand-up Comedy (spoken in foreign language), reinforced our strong presence in the comedy genre. According to Enlightent data, it dominated the viewership charts for ten consecutive weeks and largely outperformed other shows in the same genre.

It also achieved the second-highest peak popularity ever recorded for iQIYI-exclusive variety shows. What's more impressive is that the show has not only propelled some stand-up comedians to widespread fame, but also played a key role in boosting the industry and capturing the attention of audiences.

For movies, we have maintained our leading position in viewership for eleven consecutive quarters according to Enlightent data. The performance was underscored by the theatrical releases like Successor (spoken in foreign language) and No More Bets (spoken in foreign language), which ranked first and second, respectively, on our popularity index rankings.

For animations, our production capabilities for Chinese animations continued to improve as evidenced by an increasing share of revenue generated from our original titles. Along with the ongoing release of the highly popular How Dare You (spoken in foreign language), we also launched The Legend of Sky Lord (spoken in foreign language) and A Moment But Forever (spoken in foreign language), receiving positive feedback.

Leveraging the exceptional quality of our premium content, we have earned broad recognition from reputable Chinese industry awards. At the 34th Flying Apsaras Awards (spoken in foreign language), we topped the list among online video platforms with eleven honors, and we also secured seven honors at the 32nd China TV Golden Eagle Awards (spoken in foreign language).

Turning to our content pipeline, we remain committed to providing our users with top-notch long-form videos. This was highlighted during the iQIYI iJOY conference, our flagship marketing event, where we disclosed an exciting lineup of over 300 titles that are set to premiere in the years 2024 and 2025.

For costume dramas, Fangs of Fortune (spoken in foreign language) was released and will be followed by the much anticipated female-oriented dramas Love Song in Winter (spoken in foreign language) and Moon Embracer (spoken in foreign language).

In reality and suspense genres, audiences can look forward to We Are Criminal Police (spoken in foreign language), Under the Skin Season 2 (spoken in foreign language), The Fearless Season 2 (spoken in foreign language), and Let Wind Go By (spoken in foreign language).

Beyond dramas, our movie offerings include the already-released hits Upstream (spoken in foreign language), Go for Broke (spoken in foreign language), and Tiger Wolf Rabbit (spoken in foreign language), with upcoming titles such as The Volunteers: The Battle of Life and Death (spoken in foreign language). Additionally, new online films and iQIYI original films are on the horizon.

In terms of variety shows, we are introducing fresh IPs like My Zone (spoken in foreign language) and The Blooming Journey (spoken in foreign language). For animations, the Q4 pipeline features major titles like the exclusive Dragon Ball DAIMA (spoken in foreign language) and our original martial arts IP Wind Driver in Tang Dynasty (spoken in foreign language).

Move on to membership services. Membership revenues in the third quarter was RMB4.4 billion, down year-over-year. There are three areas that influenced the membership revenue performance. First, as I previously mentioned, although we launched good quality titles in the quarter, there's room for improvement in the supply of premium female-oriented and ancient costume dramas, which are especially appealing to members driven by hit titles.

Second, amid the current macro headwinds, users drawn to hit titles have grown more cautious in spending, and a broader selection of entertainment options is also seeking to capture their budget and attention. Lastly, the high base effect from last year continued to play a part in our current figures.

Our innovative value-added services continued to gain traction among users. Notably, we launched Express Package for 13 dramas in the quarter, leading to more than 40% sequential growth in cash purchase, reaching a historical high. Additionally, we further enhanced member benefits to encourage upgrades to higher-tier plans and boost member engagement. This included more than 20 offline events such as fan meetings, early screening events and family fun days.

As always, our primary goal for membership services is to maximize revenue performance. To fulfill this goal and to proactively adapt to the current consumer sentiments, we are making modifications to our membership offering.

Key initiatives include, first, we are combating unauthorized membership account password sharing to enhance account security. Meanwhile, on November 12, we introduced the Family Account option as a better solution for account sharing.

Through this program, monthly auto-renewing Golden VIP members have the option to add a separate family account for just RMB8 per month. Each account, both the primary and the family add-on, will maintain separate user profiles and ensure an uninterrupted and personalized viewing experience.

Secondly, the ad-supported basic membership plan, which was previously exclusive to iQIYI Lite, has now been expanded to major iQIYI products. The initial performance is in-line with our expectations. Last but not least, content serves as one of the key drivers of our membership business. Integrating mini and short dramas with our top-quality long-form video titles introduces a unique mix that caters to diverse viewer preferences.

Moving on to the advertising business. Advertising revenue during the third quarter was RMB1.3 billion, down year-over-year. Performance ads remained the highlight during the quarter, gained steady growth annually, driven by the solid performance in e-commerce, internet, and mini dramas sectors. The growth was also fueled by our advancements in AI applications, with CPM for AI-powered ads improving by over 20% compared to traditional ads.

For brand ads, revenue declined annually due to weak advertiser sentiment amid the macro headwinds. Especially, we proactively reduced investment in variety shows in response to the macro headwind to avoid financial setbacks, which led to a major decrease in brand ad revenue.

Nevertheless, content-related ads remained popular among brand advertisers. Titles such as The King of Stand-up Comedy, The Moon is Shining and Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty Season 2 attracted the largest share of ad budgets on our platform. Going forward, we will focus on expanding our advertiser base, especially among local brands, and capturing a greater share of budgets from top-tier clients.

Moving on to technology & products. We are making solid progress in driving technology innovations to improve user experience and operational efficiency. For example, we made upgrades to our products across all devices, which included enhanced interactive bullet chat capabilities, improved audio quality, better video sharing and download options, and refined recommendation features.

We have also made further progress in advancing the industrialization of the entertainment business, as our virtual production technology has now reached the mass production stage. iQIYI is one of the first streaming platforms in China with the ability to handle the entire virtual production process for dramas, including production, cost evaluation, technical design, and supervision. This capability allows us to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

In addition, the drama Shadow Love (spoken in foreign language) is the first in China to apply the latest version of Unreal Engine into virtual production. We have also upgraded the iQIYI Virtual Production Studio, with technical indicators meeting the highest standards both in China and internationally. This tech upgrade is expected to effectively enhance our mass production capabilities moving forward.

Our recent advancements showcase the broad utilization of AI to improve business efficiency. AI plays a central role in advancing our operations, especially in content translation and dubbing for our overseas business.

Our AI-driven approach has enabled efficient and highly accurate multilingual translation and multi-tone dubbing services, dramatically reducing the time it takes to release Chinese content overseas and cutting down on translation costs. Moreover, we have developed an AI system capable of rapidly generating plot tags for our content library.

This innovative tool has shortened what used to be a months-long manual task into a matter of days. In fact, we have produced plot tags for over 12,000 movies, achieving an impressive accuracy rate of over 92%. The casting process has seen similar improvements with AI swiftly analyzing and matching actors to the right roles, which largely speeds up producers' decision-making workflows.

Finally, for our business performance in regions outside of Mainland China. We recorded solid performances in our overseas business in the third quarter, with both total revenue and membership services revenue gained annual and sequential growth. Notably, membership revenue from Hong Kong, UK, Brazil, and Australia grew over 40% annually. The average daily number of subscribing members overseas also increased annually and sequentially, with Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Thailand seeing annual growth exceeding 45%.

The influence of C-dramas continues to strengthen overseas. In the third quarter, total views of Love’s Rebellion topped the viewership rankings across multiple markets, including the US, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, we successfully expanded the influence of our original production Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty Season 2 beyond Mainland China. The series made international debut with a premiere in Singapore at the end of July, marked the first ever overseas premier screening for our premium C-dramas.

For local content, we launched a number of dramas that received positive feedback. Among these, The Lady and Her Lovers recorded the highest daily revenue among all Thai dramas released on our platform in 2024. The show also ranked first on Google in Thailand, greatly outperformed other shows in the same time slot.

As we head into the fourth quarter, we will continue to expand our local partnerships and explore additional monetization opportunities. This includes deepening the bundled package cooperation with telecoms providers in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

In addition, we aim to amplify the influence of our content and enrich membership benefits through diversified offline events. On November 1, we hosted our first iJOY Conference outside of Mainland China. As we proceed through the remaining months of Q4, we are set to launch a series of appreciation events and promotions for our members.

Additionally, we're excited about the forthcoming international rollout of more high-quality content. Notably, our talent show Starlight Boys was introduced on October 26 and has already received a positive reception from our audience.

In Summary, looking ahead, we remain committed to driving innovation and advancements across our business catering to the dynamic entertainment needs. Our targeted initiatives, such as launching mini and short dramas will bring enriched entertainment experiences and further strengthen our commercial capabilities. These efforts are supported by our deep knowledge of both content and users, coupled with our vast industry resources.

In parallel, we will deepen our adoption of AI technology, advance our overseas expansion, and fully leverage the potential of our IPs. These strategic efforts are aimed at driving our company towards greater sustainability and success.

Now, let me pass it on to Jun to go through our financial performance.

