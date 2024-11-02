Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 inTest Corp Earnings Call

Good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your interest in inTest Corporation and thank you for sharing your time with us today.
Joining me on our call are Richard N. Grant, Jr, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Duncan Gilmour, our Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary.
Thank you, Sean and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our third quarter, 2024 earnings call first. I would like to thank the entire inTest team for their continued efforts executing on our strategy. We are adding new customers. We continue to optimize our channels to market, and we are driving innovation to differentiate our solutions. These efforts are helping offset some of the softness in a few of our key end markets.
We are managing well through the current semiconductor cycle and benefiting more on our diversified markets including automotive life sciences and consumer electronics where our positions were strengthened by the acquisition of Alfamation, the inauguration continues to progress. Well as the teams are focused on driving product and technology synergies, leveraging our supply chain to improve cost and performance, as well as exploiting opportunities across the broader customer base.
A highlight in the quarter was achieving gross margin of 46.3% on revenue of $30 million which was impacted by $2 million in shipments being delayed into the fourth quarter. During the third quarter, acclimation contributed $5.4 million in revenue and sales to our diversified markets showed strength while semi revenue demonstrated improving trends in the back end.
In fact, sequential growth in backend semi outpaced the decline in front end the 570 basis points expansion and gross margin compared with Q2 was driven by favorable product mix, improved volume from higher margin back end semi and cost actions taken to adjust to market conditions.
Our businesses have been aligning their cost structure with current market conditions to head count reductions, less discretionary spending and insourcing activities since the beginning of 2024. Head count in our base businesses has been reduced by 10% product mix. And our cost management efforts are reflected in our sequential improvement and operating margin, expanding 60 basis points and adjusted EBIDA margin, improving 180 basis points.
Turning to slide 5, I'll review orders and backlog orders have modestly improved through the year and the quarter orders in Q3 were $28 million including $3.9 million from Alfamation, stronger demand in Auto EV defense, aerospace, industrial and other markets outweighed the weakness in semi Encouragingly for the third consecutive quarter. Back end semi orders were up sequentially showing further signs of coming out of the trough. This improvement helped to offset the current pause we're experiencing in front end semi backlog has improved over the prior year period and was up $5 million. Recognizing the $14.7 million contribution from the acquisition of Alfamation which had an elevated backlog at closing.
As mentioned in the past, Alfamation orders can be lumpy as timing of their large multi system projects can vary quarter to quarter compared with the trailing quarter backlog declined as we worked down Alfamation backlog with that. Let me turn it over to Duncan to review the financials and outlook in more detail, Duncan over to you.

