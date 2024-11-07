Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 International General Insurance Holdings Ltd Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
27 min read

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the International General Insurance Holdings, LT Ds third quarter, 2024 financial results conference call.
All participants are in listen-only mode.
Should you need assistance? Please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero.
After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question. You may press star then one on your telephone keypad to withdraw your question. Please press star. Then two.
Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Robin Sitters, head of investor relations. Please go ahead.

Thanks Cindy and good morning and welcome to today's conference call today. We'll be discussing our third quarter, nine months, 2024 results. You will have seen our results press release which we issued after the market closed yesterday. If you'd like a copy of the press release, it's available in the investors section of our website at IG insure dotcom. We've also posted a supplementary investor presentation which can be found on the website as well on the presentations page in the investors section on today's call are executive Chairman of IG I Wasef Jabsheh, President and CEO Waleed Jabsheh and Chief Financial Officer Pervez Rizvi. As always, we will begin the call with some high level comments before handing over to lead to talk you through the key drivers of our results for the third quarter and nine months of 2024 and finish up with our views on market conditions and our outlook for the remainder of the year and the upcoming January 1 renewals.
At that point, we'll open the call up for Q&A I'll begin with the customary safe harbor language. Our speaker's remarks may contain forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. We caution you that such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will in fact be achieved.
Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in the company's annual report on form form 20 f for the year and the December 31st 2023 and the company's report on form six K and other filings with the SEC as well as our results press release issued yesterday evening. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made during the conference call we will also use some certain nongaap financial measures for a reconciliation of these nongaap financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure. Please see our earnings release which has Been filed.
With the and is available on our website with that. I'll turn the call over to our executive Chairman, Wasa CHSA.

and

Recommended Stories