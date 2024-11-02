Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Interface Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
28 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Chistine Needles; Corporate Communications; Interface Inc

Laurel Hurd; President and Chief Executive Officer; Interface Inc

Bruce Hausmann; Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Interface Inc

Kathryn Thompson; Analyst; Thompson Research Group

Alexander Paris; Analyst; Barrington Research

David MacGregor; Analyst; Longbow Research

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Bailey and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q3 2024 interface inc earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session.
If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question again, press star and one I would now like to turn the call over to Christine Needles, corporate communications. You may begin.

Chistine Needles

Good morning and welcome to interface's conference call regarding third quarter, 2024 results hosted by Laurel Hurd CEO and Bruce Hausmann CFO.
During today's conference call, any management comments regarding interface's business, which are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws.
Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of our management team. As well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.
Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statements including risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on form 10-K filed with the SEC. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements.
Management's remarks during this call also refer to certain non-GAAP measures, reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and explanations for their use are contained in the company's earnings release and form 8-K furnished with the SEC today.
Lastly, this call is being recorded and broadcasted for interface. It contains copyrighted material and may not be rerecorded or rebroadcasted without interface's express permission.
Your participation on the call confirms your consent to the company's taping and broadcasting of it.
After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions. Now, I will turn the call over to Laurel Hurd CEO.

and

Recommended Stories