Q3 2024 Home Depot Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Isabel Janci; Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer; Home Depot Inc

Edward Decker; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Home Depot Inc

Ann-Marie Campbell; Senior Executive Vice President; Home Depot Inc

William Bastek; Executive Vice President - Merchandising; Home Depot Inc

Richard McPhail; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Home Depot Inc

Chip Devine; Senior Vice President - Outside Sales; Home Depot Inc

Hector Padilla; Executive Vice President - U.S. Stores and Operations; Home Depot Inc

John Deaton; Executive Vice President - Supply Chain and Product Development; Home Depot Inc

Scot Ciccarelli; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc.

Zach Fadem; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Chuck Grom; Analyst; Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

Seth Sigman; Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC

Steven Zaccone; Analyst; Citigroup Inc

Michael Lasser; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank

Simeon Gutman; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Steven Forbes; Analyst; Guggenheim Securities, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Home Depot's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Isabel Janci. Please go ahead.

Isabel Janci

Thank you, Christine, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Home Depot's third quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us on our call today are Ted Decker, Chair, President and CEO; Ann-Marie Campbell, Senior Executive Vice President; Billy Bastek, Executive Vice President of Merchandising; and Richard McPhail, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Following our prepared remarks, the call will be open for questions. Questions will be limited to analysts and investors. And as a reminder, please limit yourself to one question with one follow-up. If we are unable to get to your question during the call, please call our Investor Relations department at 770-384-2387.
Before I turn the call over to Ted, let me remind you that today's press release and the presentations made by our executives include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the factors identified in the release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Today's presentation will also include certain non-GAAP measures, including but not limited to adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to our earnings press release and our website.
Now let me turn the call over to Ted.

and

