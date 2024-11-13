Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 On Holding AG Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Jerrit Peter; Head - Investor Relations; On Holding AG

Caspar Coppetti; Co-Chairman, Co-Founder, Executive Director; On Holding AG

Martin Hoffmann; Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer; On Holding AG

Marc Maurer; Co-Chief Executive Officer; On Holding AG

Cristina Fernandez; Analyst; Telsey Advisory Group

Aubrey Tianello; Analyst; BNP Paribas Securities Corp. North America

Alexandra Straton; Analyst; Morgan Stanley Co. LLC

Jay Sole; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Peter McGoldrick; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Jonathan Komp; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Anna Andreeva; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

Michael Binetti; Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities

Janine Stichter; Analyst; BTIG, LLC

Rick Patel; Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Dylan Carden; Analyst; William Blair & Company, L.L.C. (Research)

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to On Holdings AG Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jerrit Peter, Head of Investor Relations. Jerrit, you may begin.

Jerrit Peter

Good afternoon, good morning to our investor community. Thank you for joining On 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. With me today on the call are On's Executive Co-Chairman and Co-Founder, Caspar Coppetti; CFO and Co-CEO, Martin Hoffmann; and Co-CEO, Marc Maurer.
Before we begin, I will briefly remind everyone that today's call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our 20-F filed with the SEC on March 12 for a detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties.
We will further reference certain non-IFRS financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to today's release for a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures.
We will begin with Caspar, followed by Martin leading through today's prepared remarks, after which we're looking forward to opening the call for a Q&A session. With that, I'm very happy to turn over the call to Caspar.

