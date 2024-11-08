Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
33 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Mark Melnyk; Senior Vice President of Investor Relations; Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

Mark Wang; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

Daniel Mathewes; President, Chief Financial Officer; Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

Patrick Scholes; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc.

Brandt Montour; Analyst; Barclays

Chris Woronka; Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG

David Katz; Analyst; Jefferies

Ben Chaiken; Analyst; Mizuho Securities

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Hilton Grand Vacations third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Mark Melnyk, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Melnyk

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Hilton Grand Vacations third quarter 2024 earnings call. As a reminder, our discussions this morning will include forward-looking statements.
Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, and these statements are effective only as of today. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see the Risk Factors section of our SEC filings.
We'll also be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find definitions of components of such non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures discussed today in our earnings press release and on our website at investors.hgv.com.
Our reported results for all periods reflect accounting rules under ASC 606, which we adopted in 2018. Under ASC 606, we're required to defer certain revenues and expenses related to sales made in the period when a project is under construction and then hold off on recognizing those revenues and expenses until the period when the project is completed.
For ease of comparability and to simplify our discussion today, our comments on adjusted EBITDA and our real estate results will refer to results excluding the net impact of construction-related deferrals and recognitions for all reporting periods.
To help you make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons, you can find details of our current and historical deferrals and recognitions in Table T-1 of our earnings release and a complete accounting of our historical deferral and recognition activity can also be found in Excel format on the Financial Reporting section of our Investor Relations website.
In a moment, our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Wang, will provide highlights from the quarter in addition to an update of our current operations and company strategy. After Mark's comments, our President and Chief Financial Officer, Dan Matthewes, who will go through the financial details for the quarter. Mark and Dan will then make themselves available for your questions.
With that, let me turn the call over to our CEO, Mark Wang. Mark?

and

Recommended Stories