Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 HF Sinclair Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
41 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Craig Biery; Vice President, Investor Relations; HF Sinclair Corp

Timothy Go; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; HF Sinclair Corp

Atanas Atanasov; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; HF Sinclair Corp

Valerie Pompa; Executive Vice President - Operations; HF Sinclair Corp

Steven Ledbetter; Executive Vice President - Commercial; HF Sinclair Corp

Matt Joyce; Senior Vice President, Lubricants and Specialties; HF Sinclair Corp

Ryan Todd; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

Manav Gupta; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank

Paul Cheng; Analyst; Scotiabank

Doug Leggate; Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Neil Mehta; Analyst; The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Theresa Chen; Analyst; Barclays

Jason Gabelman; Analyst; TD Cowen

Matthew Blair; Analyst; Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Joe Laetsch; Analyst; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation's third quarter 2024 conference call and webcast. Hosting the call today is Tim Go, Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair. He's joined by Atanas Atanasov, Chief Financial Officer; Steve Ledbetter, EVP of Commercial; Valerie Pompa, EVP of Operations; and Matt Joyce, SVP of Lubricants and Specialties.
(Operator Instructions) Please note, that this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Craig Biery, Vice President, Investor Relations. Craig, you may begin.

Craig Biery

Thank you, Novi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HF Sinclair Corporation's third quarter 2024 earnings call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. If you would like a copy of the earnings press release, you may find them on our website at hfsinclair.com.
Before we proceed with remarks, please note the Safe Harbor Disclosure Statement in today's press release. In summary, it says statements made regarding management expectations, judgments, or predictions are forward-looking statements. These statements are intended to be covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Security Laws.
There are many factors that could cause results to differ from expectations, including those noted in our SEC filings. The call also may include discussion of non-GAAP measures. Please see the earnings press release for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures. Also, please note any time sensitive information provided on today's call may no longer be accurate at the time of any webcast replay or rereading of the transcript.
And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tim.

and

Recommended Stories