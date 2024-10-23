Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Hexcel Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Patrick Winterlich; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Hexcel Corp

Tom Gentile; Chief Executive Officer, President; Hexcel Corp

Myles Walton; Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Michael Ciarmoli; Analyst; Truist Securities Inc

Matthew Akers; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities

Kenneth Herbert; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Scott Mikus; Analyst; Melius Research

David Strauss; Analyst; Barclays Bank

Gautam Khanna; Analyst; TD Cowen

Peter Skibitski; Analyst; Alembic Global Advisors

Sheila Kahyaoglu; Analyst; Jefferies

Noah Poponak; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Scott Deuschle; Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG

Philip Gibbs; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Hexcel third quarter 2024, earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Winterlich, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Patrick Winterlich

Thank you Julian. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Hexcel Corporation's third quarter, 2024, earnings conference call. Before beginning, let me cover these formalities. I want to remind everyone about the safe harbor provisions related to any forward-looking statements we may make during the course of this call.
Certain statements contained in this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They involve estimates, assumptions, judgments, and uncertainties caused by a variety of factors that could cause future actual results or outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements today.
Such factors are detailed in the company's SEC filings and earnings release. A replay of this call will be available on the Investor relations page of our website. Lastly, this call is being recorded by Hexcel Corporation and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without our express permission. Your participation on this call constitutes your consent to that request.
With me today, our Tom Gentile, our CEO and President; and Kurt Goddard, our Vice President of investor relations. The purpose of the call is to review our third quarter, 2024, results detailed in our news release issued yesterday.
Now let me turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Gentile

Thanks Patrick.Ggood morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today as we share our 2024, third quarter results.
I have now been with Hexcel nearly six months and my excitement continues to grow as I learn more about this world leading technology company, our talented team and Hexcel's innovative light weighting solutions. I have visited more than 80% of Hexcel sites in the US, Europe, and Africa.
And I can say the technology innovation, operational expertise and focus on execution is truly outstanding. Just last week, I was at our state of the Art Technology Center in Salt Lake City with the Hexcel leadership team and our global R&T leader, reviewing the latest technology developments across the company and setting priorities for the future, as a relative newcomer to Hexcel, I can tell you the extent of innovation across the company is incredible and something we intend to continue investing in and promoting strongly going forward.
Hexcel is on a long term growth trajectory. And with every new generation of commercial and military aircraft, using more advanced composite material for improved fuel efficiency and range, for emissions reduction and for aerodynamic structural design benefits.
The medium to long term future for Hexcel and our innovative lightweighting solutions is remarkable and the cash generation and shareholder return potential is compelled. IATAs latest global air traffic statistics illustrated that global passenger air travel has exceeded pre pandemic peaks and that airline load factors reached a record in August. This probably comes as no surprise to you because I'm sure we are all experiencing full flights whenever we travel.
Consistent with this picture of robust health for airline passenger demand. The backlog for new Airbus and Boeing aircraft is at an all-time high of just under 15,000 aircraft on order, that's a lot of planes to build with a lot of composite material.
However, as we all know all too well, despite the strong demand for new fuel efficient planes, ongoing and new supply chain challenges including the strike at Boeing continue to disrupt planned increases in production rates.
Coming out of 2023, there was a sense in the industry that we were finally achieving some stability after the pandemic, both Boeing and Airbus publicly pointed to signs of improvement within the supply chain. By late 2024, however, new challenges emerged in the supply chain including the supply of engines, casting seats and landing gear to name just a few that have pushed the recovery and production rates further to the right.
At Hexcel, our job is to focus on what we can control, driving operational excellence, maintaining quality standards, keeping a robust grip on cost and delivering to our customers on time. And I am determined to maintain and reinforce the strong focus that has been in place for many years in Hexcel.
As we have communicated previously, we are working hard to ensure that we are ready to satisfy the demand in front of us. We are typically sole source and with that comes a responsibility for on time delivery. To this end, earlier in the year, we recruited the next wave of direct labor that we needed to meet the forecast and strong demand ahead of us. And we've continued to focus on training and expanding shop floor experience to prepare for the eventual higher production rates which our customers are publicly forecasting in their schedules.
It takes time for our new employees to learn our processes and become efficient and productive on the shop floor, as we have highly technical operations requiring significant training and experience. Therefore, we need to hire two or three quarters ahead of when we expect the demand to develop, as we have said before the start -- stop, start and delayed ramp up environment means that periodically we will carry too much labor and overhead infrastructure costs which will be a near term headwind to margin.
We believe we are making the correct decision regarding the timing of adding and training new labor. Although the production rates increases are slower than we would like, there is no question, our demand is on an upward trajectory and we are confident we have taken the right steps to support our customers with experience and capable labor as they execute on their schedules for production rate increases.
We will continue to monitor how those production rates evolve and align our head count and cost base accordingly.
In September, we held our annual strategic review with the Hexcel Board. One of the key areas of focus that came out of that strategic review was the importance of our defense and space business. As the only vertically integrated US based American Advanced Composite company, Hexcel has significant and unique opportunities to develop and sell more critical composite technology into this defense and space market.
During our strategic review, we also made some decisions about our current market focus. For many years, Hexcel has produced material for select industrial markets including wind energy and certain recreation markets such as winter sports. These businesses historically focus on high volumes of glass fiber pre price, no longer aligned with our strategic priorities.
We are, therefore, currently exploring strategic options for our plant in Austria which produces material for these markets and which we believe will be better served with different ownership.
I will now turn to our third quarter results released last night. Hexcel's third quarter sales of $457 million were up more than 8% year-over-year on solid performance, especially so in commercial aerospace, where sales grew 17% year-over-year.
At $0.47, adjusted EPS was over 20% better than Q3 2023, with strong adjusted EBIT leverage. While third quarter sales grew strongly year-over-year, they also reflected the normal third quarter seasonality we typically experience from the European summer vacation period.
In addition, there are the ongoing supply chain challenges impacting the commercial aerospace market. the latter part of the quarter was marginally impacted by the Boeing strike. Given the previously discussed higher overhead infrastructure and labor levels being carried right now at Hexcel, combined with the expected lower third quarter sales run rate, we experienced an anticipated reduction in our margins in the third quarter on a sequential basis.
Overall, the third quarter of 2024, came in generally close to our expectations. So, it should be noted that our adjusted EPS benefited from tax planning work coming together in the period. Given all the challenges we see in the marketplace, we expect our 2024, results will be within our current guidance but at the lower end of the range and benefiting from the lower effective tax rate of 19% versus 22%.
Commercial Aerospace sales of $296 million increased 17% in constant currency compared to the third quarter of 2023. Our three key commercial aerospace programs, the A350 the A320neo and the 787, all generated double-digit sales growth year-over-year. We should note that the work we do for Airbus programs is nearly 3 times as large as the work we do for Boeing.
Our Boeing work is about half focused on the 787, which is built in Charleston, South Carolina, a plant which is not involved in the current Boeing strike in the Puget Sound area of Washington State. Secular growth from business jet composite adoption is driving the growth in other commercial aerospace, which grew 9% in the third quarter.
Turning to Space & Defense. Sales of $128 million were essentially flat in constant currency. While select key programs grew, including the Lockheed F-35 and the Sykors-PCA-53K and Black Hawk helicopters, the space mix subsegment was broadly soft, including launchers, satellite, and rocket motor. The V-22 is also a headwind as that program winds down.
During the quarter, we are excited for two of our plants, Pottsville, Pennsylvania, in Salt Lake City, Utah to be awarded the Sikorsky 2023, Elite Supplier status based on best-in-class on-time delivery and quality. Such rewards reflect our endless pursuit of operational excellence and fuel our passion for continuous improvement. We are also one of only 15 suppliers nominated by Airbus for a prestigious transformation award at their annual supplier conference in Talus two weeks ago.
I would now like to address the medium-term guidance that we presented in February of this year. The foundation for that guidance was the best demand and production rate forecast available at that time. which supported a growing sense of confidence in the supply chain and production rates. We believe that the guidance we provided was a conservative view on the growth outlook.
Now months on from providing that guidance, it is clear that the world is not where we had expected it to be. Turbulence in the commercial aerospace OEM supply chain has continued unabated. As I noted earlier, issues over the last four to six months with engines, casting seat, planning here and now the Boeing strike are constraining any sustained near-term improvement in the commercial aerospace supply chain, and we have seen further delays to production rate increases such as those announced by Airbus this past June.
Having now had time to assess the situation and more deeply review the current data and outlook for Hexcel. It is clear that the assumptions that were the basis for our midterm guidance are no longer balanced. We are, therefore, withdrawing our previously issued midterm guidance, and we will provide guidance for 2025, with our Q4 earnings in January.
With that said, we remain confident in the outlook for commercial aircraft and expect both Airbus and Boeing to continue to increase their production rates over the coming quarters and continue to do so for many years to come in order to deliver on their historic backlog.
We also retain our confidence in Space and Defense markets as well as our conviction in the cash generation ability of Hexcel. Reflecting this confidence and strong belief in the value proposition for Hexcel, we repurchased around $50 million of Hexcel stock during the quarter -- of this quarter in 2024, which brings the total stock repurchases to just over $250 million this year, a significant return of cash to our shareholders.
Our expectation is for Hexcel to generate strong EBITDA margins and cash flow for years to come. Since we have already invested the capital to support the production rates in effect in 2019, we expect capital expenditures to remain below $100 million per year for the foreseeable future.
We will focus on optimizing our capital deployment where our priorities remain unchanged, namely funding organic growth when required and then considering M&A and inorganic growth in a very disciplined and strategic manner.
Also, we will continue to pay a dividend with a notional target payout ratio of roughly 20% of net income in the medium to longer term. This will be accompanied by a program of periodic share repurchases, while we operate within our targeted net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.5 times to 2.0 times. We remain confident in a strong future with robust growth and strong shareholder returns.
Now let me turn it over to Patrick to provide more details on the numbers. Patrick?

and

