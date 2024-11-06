Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 GXO Logistics Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
50 min read

Participants

Malcolm Wilson; Chief Executive Officer, Director; GXO Logistics Inc

Baris Oran; Chief Financial Officer; GXO Logistics Inc

Kristine Kubacki; Chief Strategy Officer; GXO Logistics Inc

Scott Schneeberger; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Chris Wetherbee; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Ravi Shanker; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Brian Ossenbeck; Analyst; JPMorgan

Brandon Oglenski; Analyst; Barclays

Bascome Majors; Analyst; Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Jason Seidl; Analyst; TD Cowen

Ariel Rosa; Analyst; Citi

Tom Wadewitz; Analyst; UBS Equities

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the GXO third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. My name is Rob, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
Before the call begins, let me read a brief statement on behalf of the company regarding forward-looking statements, the use of non-GAAP financial measures and the company's guidance. During this call, the company will be making certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law, which by their nature, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
A discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the company's SEC filings. The forward-looking statements in the company's earnings release or made on this call are made only as of today, and the company has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law.
The company also may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under applicable SEC rules during the call. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are contained in the company's earnings release and the related financial tables on its website.
Unless otherwise stated, all results on this call are reported in United States dollars. The company will also remind you that its guidance incorporates business trends to date and what it believes today to be appropriate assumptions.
The company's results are inherently unpredictable and may be materially affected by many factors, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, changes in global economic conditions and consumer demand and spending, labor market and global supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, and the various factors detailed in its filings with the SEC.
It is not possible for the company to actually predict demand for its services, and therefore, actual results could differ materially from guidance. You will find a copy of the company's earnings release, which contains additional important information regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures in the investors section of the company's website.
I'll now turn the call over to GXO's Chief Executive Officer, Malcolm Wilson. Mr. Wilson, you may begin.

and

Recommended Stories