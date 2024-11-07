Q3 2024 Gulfport Energy Corp Earnings Call

Operator

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. I am Jessica Antle, Vice President of investor relations. Speakers on today's call include John Reinhart, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hodges, executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I would like to remind everybody that during this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations plans, objectives, future performance and business. We caution you that actual results could differ materially from those that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, information concerning these factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC. In addition, we may reference non-GAAP measures, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures will be posted on our website. An updated Gulfport presentation was posted yesterday evening to our website. In conjunction with the earnings announcement. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to John Reinhart, President and CEO.

Thank you Jessica and thank you to everyone for listening to our call. Gulfport's third quarter results highlight our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value during the quarter. The company repurchased approximately $50 million of our common stock expanded the company's common stock repurchase authorization by 54% to $1 billion. Lower 2024 capital spend guidance midpoint by $15 million increased high margin condensate production by 68% quarter over quarter and added to the company's high quality inventory with approximately $20 million of discretionary acreage acquisitions, which when combined with the first half of 2024 activity adds approximately one year of incremental liquids rich drilling locations which have competitive returns with our high quality inventory and are targeted for near term development.

All of this was accomplished while improving our balance sheet by extending maturities by more than three years, increasing liquidity by approximately $200 million and maintaining a very attractive leverage profile below one times.

In addition to the strong financial performance, the company also issued our 2024 corporate sustainability report and announced the company recently achieved an A grade under the miq methane emission standard for all of our natural gas production in Appalachia for the second consecutive year as a leading natural gas producer, we are committed to emission intensity reductions throughout our operations and we are proud of our progress in delivering clean, safe, affordable and reliable energy.

Moving to our third quarter results, the company delivered adjusted ebitda and adjusted free cash flow ahead of analyst expectations bolstered by the strong margins of our liquids rich turning lines. During the quarter, operating efficiency improvements and correspondent cycle time reductions have led to meaningful savings and we expect to realize over $25 million in capital savings on our drilling and completion activities during 2024.

Based on the current commodity price environment, we have elected to allocate the majority of these savings to incremental shareholder returns with the remainder being deployed in high return capital projects that will position us well for 2025.

As a result, the company is lowering our full year 2024 capital guidance by approximately 4% at the midpoint. Now forecasting D&C capital to be in the range of 325 to $335 million and maintaining our maintenance leasehold guidance range of $50 million to $60 million for the calendar year.

Operationally in Ohio during the third quarter, the company completed drilling on five gross wells with one horizontal drilling rig.

In addition, we concluded our 2024 turn in line program in the Utica bringing online seven gross Utica wells during the third quarter and 16 gross Utica wells for the full year in the scoop. During the third quarter, the company completed and turned to sales three gross wells in late September concluding our 2024 turn in line program for the year.

The company is currently running one rig in the Utica and one rig in the scoop with plans to add an additional rig in the Utica focused on liquids rich drilling late in the fourth quarter.

Turning to land capital expenditures through September 30th 2024 we have invested roughly $52 million on maintenance leasehold and land investment focusing on enhancing our near term drilling programs with increases in working interest and lateral footage.

Our focus on maintenance lease sold and land spending over the last two years. In combination with our discretionary acreage, acquisitions have reinforced our future drilling programs and positioned the company for a future reduction of our anticipated maintenance. Land requirements going forward for 2025. Gulfport forecast maintenance lease hold and land spend will be approximately $45 million for the full year. A decrease of approximately 25% from the high end of our 2024 annual guidance.

This lower level of maintenance, land spending will further support golf boards robust free cash flow generation going forward.

We're excited to announce the strong well performance results from our four well pad in the condensate window of the UTICA.

As we noted on our second quarter call, the company turned to sales our lake seven pad in Harrison County, Ohio in mid July.

This development represents Gulfport's first knee pad since the second quarter of 2020 referring to slide 12 of our investor deck, we are pleased to provide an update on the early well performance.

All four wells have exhibited attractive condensate and NGO production rates. In combination with minimal pressure drawdown during the initial 90 day period.

Current flowing parameters indicate similar productive capacity as nearby offsets and given the well strong performance during the cleanup phase, we are now testing increased production rates to determine the optimal production profile for this pad as well as subsequent pads aimed at optimizing long term well performance. While maximizing risk adjusted returns, we're very encouraged by these early production results and believe the Utica condensate window in combination with the Utica lean condensate and Ohio Marcellus had the potential to provide a meaningful impact to the company's liquids production in the coming quarters and years.

As previously communicated, the company also completed drilling on four additional Utica condensate wells near our lake seven pad that are targeting completions and turn a line for the first quarter of 2025. As well as development of a four well, Marcellus pad beginning in the first quarter of 2025.

We currently forecast over 60% of our total company turn lines will be liquids rich weighted during 2025. An increase from approximately 37% in 2024.

When considering the operational performance attractive early production results and expected economics, the prudent shift towards increased liquids rich development highlights the optionality and flexibility of our asset base as well as reinforces the company's continuous optimization of our development program targeting enhanced cash flows and improved returns.

Lastly in our investor deck on slide 11, we have provided an update on our pressure managed production results which we enacted in early 2023 when compared to Gulfport's historical Utica dry gas well performance, the recent 2023 development program which is being produced under a managed pressure approach yields higher cumulative recoveries per 1,000 ft of lateral after an extended production period.

As we have noted since the rollout of this program, we firmly believe this approach leads to lower upfront capital requirements, longer production plateau periods, shallower declines improved reserves, lower lease operating expenses, lower water recoveries, less midstream and offset legacy production impacts from new pads being brought online and overall lower production downtime.

In addition to the well performance results, prudent production from development wells allows the company to provide consistent repeatable results and ultimately improves overall corporate decline rates and lowers future maintenance capital requirements to summarize 2024 has been a year where the company delivered results that highlighted our focus on shareholder returns, capital reductions, operational efficiency improvements, inventory additions, balance sheet improvements, and a shift towards high margin liquids development. Each of these efforts deliver fundamental value improvements for the company and we believe are aligned with enhancing shareholder value. Our focus on these key tenants will remain as the company enters 2025.

Now I will turn the call over to Michael to discuss our financial results.

Thank you John and good morning, everyone during a quarter with continued volatility in the commodity backdrop, the company achieved strong results across all facets of the business net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital totaled approximately $160 million during the third quarter. More than funding our capital expenditures and common share repurchases while maintaining our balance sheet strength. We reported adjusted ebitda of approximately $178 million during the quarter and generated adjusted free cash flow of approximately $73 million for the same period. Both better than analyst expectations driven by our strong liquids production, gas realizations and operating cost, performance production for the third quarter averaged 1.06 billion cubic feet equivalent per day in line with analyst expectations and consistent with the first half of 2024 results but included a meaningful 68% increase in high margin oil volumes. Given the current commodity environment, we elected to bring online recent production at restricted rates as well as work collaboratively with our midstream partners on the timing of periodic maintenance, providing flexibility to quickly add production in the future if warranted by commodity prices. For the remainder of 2024 we anticipate our daily production to remain relatively flat on an MMCFE per day basis. As we look ahead to what we believe will be an improving gas macro in 2025 our all in realized price for the third quarter was $3.09 per MC fe including the impact of cash settled derivatives. This realized price is 93 cents or 43% above the Nymex Henry hub index price highlighting the benefit of Gulfport's differentiated hedge position, diverse marketing portfolio for natural gas and the pricing uplift from our liquids portfolio in both of our asset areas. We realize the cash hedging gain of approximately $85 million for the quarter demonstrating the value of our hedge book and its impact to our cash flows with respect to our current hedge position. We are pleased to have downside protection covering nearly 65% of our remaining 2024 natural gas production at an average floor price of $3.63 per MM BT and natural gas swap and collar contracts totaling approximately 470 million cubic feet per day at an average floor price of $3.61 per MM BT for 2025. Securing a significant portion of our forecasted natural gas production.

We remain constructive on gas prices in 2025 and 2026. Carefully choosing to maintain significant upside by utilizing collar structures on a portion of our downside hedges that allow us to participate in prices well above $4 per M&B to you on the basis front, we continue to lock in our natural gas basis exposure, providing pricing security. Our largest sales points. In addition to the risk mitigation, our diverse portfolio of FT offers approximately 15% of our natural gas has firm delivery to the Gulf coast at TGP 500 leg pool and Transco Station 85. And during the third quarter, we locked in a portion of this exposure at very attractive premiums of Nymex Henry hub plus 30 cents and plus 50 cents for 2025 and 2026 respectively. We provide further details of our full derivative position on slide 22 of our investor presentation as well as later today, when we expect to file our 10-Q turning to the balance sheet, our financial position remains strong with trailing 12 month net leverage exiting the quarter below one time during the third quarter, we successfully tendered for approximately 95% of the company's $550 million of 8% senior notes due 2026 while concurrently issuing new Longterm senior notes totaling $650 million due 2029 priced at 6.75%. The completion of these transactions extended the weighted average maturity of the company's long term senior notes by about 3.2 years and lowered the company's weighted average interest rate on its long term senior notes by approximately 1.2%.

In addition, we completed our fall borrowing base redetermination in September and amended our revolving credit facility. The amendment among other things increased elected commitments from$ 900 million to $1 billion. Reaffirmed our borrowing base of $1.1 billion reduced our borrowing costs by 50 basis points and extended the maturity of the credit facility to September of 2028 as of September 30th 2024. Our liquidity totaled approximately $909 million comprised of about $3.2 million of cash plus $906.2 million of borrowing base availability. Our liquidity today is more than sufficient to fund any development needs we might have for the foreseeable future and provides tremendous flexibility from a financial perspective going forward as we are positioned to be opportunistic should situations arise that allow us to capture value for our stakeholders as we close out 2024 and look ahead to 2025. We forecast continued significant free cash flow generation and common share repurchases will remain a key part of our return of capital strategy. Given the unrecognized value, we believe remains in our equity. While others often talk about returning value to shareholders through share repurchases go port continues to deliver on our plan. And the third quarter was no exception as we purchased nearly 2% of our current market cap in this quarter alone.

As John mentioned earlier in the call, our board of directors increased our common stock repurchase authorization by 54% to $1 billion and extended the program by a full year so that we can continue our strategy of capturing unappreciated value in our equity as of October 28th. And since the inception of the program, we have repurchased approximately 5.2 million shares of our common stock at an average price of just over $100 per share. Lowering our share count by about 18% at a weighted average price, nearly 30% below our current share price. We currently have approximately $481 million available under the expanded $1 billion share repurchase program.

We remain steadfast in our free cash flow allocation framework and we'll continue to return substantially all of our adjusted free cash flow excluding discretionary acreage acquisitions to our shareholders through common stock repurchases. We believe the consistency of our committed reproach to share repurchases over the past few years has delivered tremendous value to our shareholders and changes to our capital allocation framework or other potential strategic considerations would need to be accretive to our fundamental value and compare favorably to repurchasing our undervalued stock.

In summary, our quarterly results reflect the same theme that has been communicated the past several quarters, continuous operational improvements, delivering excellent results while maintaining a healthy financial position. This year's program is delivering on all fronts and the capital efficiencies and operational improvements being realized are creating long lasting improvements allowing us to reduce our future maintenance, capital requirements on comparable drilling programs or simply put we're delivering more with less. This further supports the free cash flow generation potential of Gulfport. And as shown on slide, six of our investor presentation illustrates the peer leading free cash flow yields and five year free cash flow capacity capable of retiring our market cap at its current level. With that, I will turn the call back over to the operator to open up the call for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Bert Donnis with true security. Please proceed with your question.

Hi, good morning team. The improved capital guide looks looks pretty strong at face value, but we've seen some of your peers, you know, update their guidance due to shifting activity plans rather than cost reductions. So could you maybe walk us through where the savings came from? Maybe how much was efficiencies or vendor costs? And were there any shifts in your plans?

Hi, good morning. Bet John. Appreciate the question overall for 2024. We we've been very pleased with the operational efficiencies and cost reductions that we've seen and very specifically, there hasn't been any material shifts with regards to our planned activity out of 24 into 25 similar to other operators. So I would attribute, you know, the cost savings and capital savings this year really two thirds to efficiency gains. This is planning did time between operations execution and just cycle time improvements and probably about a third of these on the service cost side. So really pleased with the progress of the team's year-to-date with regards to capital reductions. And these two thirds savings again, these are long lived savings that will last throughout the year as we as we continue to progress. So I appreciate the question. Hopefully that answers your question.

That sure does. And then you had some pretty strong liquids growth as well in the quarter, you know, from your condensate wells and you put in a disclosure about more than half of your north northeast wells go into those locations. Just wanted to get an update on how you think about your inventory. Maybe ranking them. You know, you have the Utica condensate Marcellus wells, the dry gas, Utica and your scoop are any of them, you know, edging ahead of the rest.

No, it's a great, it's a great question to John again. You know, we're in a very you know, good position actually corporately, especially with our discretionary acreage acquisitions over the past two years to have a lot of toggles that the company can pull with regards to inventory. So, as you know, we have several liquids window options, whether it's the scoop, the Marcellus, the Utica. And, and there's various lean and regular condensate wells and you go along with the dry gas options. What I'll tell you is the high quality inventory really, they're within about 15 to 20% returns. Generally speaking. And we, as a company, as we look at, you know, how do we allocate that capital? It's really returns based and what drives the best margins and improves cash flow. So we're sitting on some options depending on where commodity prices go to have a lot of different levers to pull and right now, what I would tell you is you've seen us lean in on the liquids area, the wet gas and the condensate area with regards to acquisitions and capital moving that way. So we're going to continue to focus on that in the near term because it provides the largest uplift to the company. But we also remain pretty nimble and we have the ability and the flexibility to shift towards gas. Should those returns go the other way?

Makes sense. Thanks for your Update.

All right, thanks, Bert.

Thanks, good morning everybody. John, the 60% liquids weight on tills in 2025.

We, when we spoke last night, you talked about years and years of inventory. Should we consider this is the new normal for the next?

Yeah, lagae, this is this is John. I appreciate the question. What I'll tell you is just considering you know, our investment in the liquids rich, considering the commodity price outlook and this the high quality acreage we've been able to pick up and that the company already had in its in its inventory. This this liquid shift will have a you know, a fairly continuous presence in the company's portfolio for years to come, you know, and overall, you might want to say, well, you're a gas company and we will always be a gas company, but it will be a meaningful shift in the near term. Let's just call it over the next 12 to 18 months, you know, to, you know, four or 5% shift towards more liquids versus dry gas and which is directly kind of resulting in higher margins and improved free cash flow. So the bottom line is yes, it will be a fairly continuous part of our programs, whether it's the Utica, condensate, Utica, lean condensate or Marcellus and continued scoop in some variation or form with regards to what's driving the best returns for, for the company. So hopefully that answers your question, lagae.

It does. Thanks John. I appreciate the detail but I wonder if I could have a quick follow up on the pressure management program. I, I guess I wonder if you could just characterize what the nature of that is now, obviously back pressure compression is one part of it. But are you also managing your flowback differently in terms of, you know, for example, choking back wells to moderate the clients, limit liquids uplift and all all the all the kind of stuff that goes into that? Can you just characterize what exactly is behind that and whether this is going to be how, how widely this can be applied across the portfolio?

Yes. No, it's a great question. I think generally speaking, this philosophy is applied across the portfolio. But what I'll tell you is depending on commodity prices. There is some flexibility with what that actual rate will be. So it does vary with commodity prices and it does vary between gas and in the condensate window. But generally speaking to point, it is it has a lot of benefits that we tried to provide a slide out there that not only showed some of the benefits with bullet points but also showed you the actual production profile over the last 12 to 18 months. So many benefits from the program pinching it back, you know, reducing the potential damage, you know, increase in the plateau period. All the things I talked about in the script and it is is transferable to condensate to your point as well as lean condensate areas. So it's, it's a program that we're managing early flowback and initial production periods throughout the portfolio. But again, we're going to be very responsive to commodity prices and continue to assess. What exactly is that rate and pressure draw down. That's going to provide the best risk adjusted returns for the company.

All right. Thanks for taking my questions guys.

Thanks.

Thanks for taking my questions. First, I just wanted to talk about like, you know, last quarter, you talked about having the flexibility to take $25 million out of the budget. And this quarter you officially removed $15 million from the budget while spending that remaining $10 million. Can you just talk a little bit about the decision process there? Why were those the right amounts to, to reduce CapEx and the spend?

Yeah. Hey Zach, this is my, I'll take the first shot and John can jump in. I think as we assess the various options, you know, we're continuously looking at the highest rates of return and you know, we do as I talked about in some of my comments, feel like our equity presents a compelling opportunity. So we did decide to take a bit of a hybrid approach. I would call it between allocating some of that savings back to shareholders and then actually redeploying a bit of it into a little bit of activity here late in the year with a drilling pad. So I think it's been, you know, just a continuous assessment. We certainly could have gone either direction with it. We could have accelerated further or put it all to shareholders. And I think that was the decision that made the most sense to us.

Thanks a lot. And just my follow up wanted to talk about kind of oil and how it trades or how it trends from here. You grew oil significantly quarter over quarter off a relatively low base, just given what you're seeing from the early production from the condensate wells and your plans to add the, the four additional condensate wells in early 25. Can you talk a little bit about the trajectory of oil production? Premer?

Yeah. Hey, Zach, I think, you know, you saw, like you said, a big jump here in the third quarter for our company from an oil perspective. I think, you know, as you think about the last quarter of the year, we will have a full quarter of the pad that we talked about this morning. So maybe a bit of upside there remaining, but most of that increase has probably been realized for this year. But going into next year, we're pretty excited as John talked about with the allocation that we're at least preliminarily planning for our capital program. I think you'll see us move from a low 90s gas company 92% I think was our official guide this year to kind of a high 80s. So you can think about, you know, exactly where that falls. I'm not exactly sure, but it's something, you know, 87,88, 89% gas and, and probably a similar mixture of oil and NGLS between the two on the liquid side. But again, that's going to be a meaningful increase from what we did here in 2024. So it's going to really juice the bottom line as John mentioned from a margin perspective. We see that as a pretty exciting catalyst for next year.

Thanks Michael. I appreciate the color.

Thanks

Hey, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. There's a lot I could ask but I guess I'll start, as you think about your capital program next year, I know you don't have guidance out, but you've tended to have more front loaded programs. And I know there's a third grade coming in this year. Do you anticipate that sort of cadence next year? And then as we think about the free or the, the repurchase cadence, should we kind of think about that in line with quarterly free cash flow? Or you can be thinking it more on an annual basis just trying to understand that the free cash flow cadence as gas prices improve and you have that upsized authorization. Thanks.

Yes, Tim, I'll, I'll comment on the, the D&C activity and Michael can chime in on the share of purchases. Appreciate the question. You know, with regards to the capital program, we will be very similarly to 2024 have a front loaded capital program. We're currently running two rigs, we'll be picking up that third rig. Let's just call it the late Q4 here in the Utica and in much or very similar, at least, although we haven't provided specific guidance, what you'll find is the drilling activity will go down to one rig likely in the Utica and the scoop will fall off sometime mid year and then we'll be at one rig continuously. So how I would characterize it is a very similar program. It's just going to be shifted more towards liquids and higher margin acreage versus historically, some dry gas stuff that we've drilled. So I'll turn to Michael. You want to address the share.

I mean, I think it's a good question. I think to John's point similar to this year, you know, with the, with the capital being front loaded, you may see a bit of an impact. But I think on our share of approaches, we think of it more on an annual basis to answer your question. And then also, I just want to kind of remind folks that we are opportunistic in our approach as well. So if we have an opportunity, especially, you know, we've had a large shareholder in the past that has looked to look to monetize some of their position and we like that as an opportunity to step in and buy. So I don't think it will be necessarily in sync with the quarterly capital cadence. We do kind of keep an eye on that, but we do look at it on more of an annual basis and again, like to be able to step in when there's a unique opportunity like we've seen in the past.

Okay. That makes sense. And that's helpful and, and then on my follow up, I just wanted to, you dig a little more into the, you know, the liquids kind of commentary you gave. You know, I know you don't have production guidance out, but I'm sure in the back of your head you have a sense of, of where that'll, that'll shake out given that the big increase in, in liquids that's expected. Do you have a need to keep total BOE S flat or is the idea that if the liquids economics are so good and you allocate there, you know, is that really what matters over, over total production? You know, how do you, how do you think about that in 2025?

Yeah, I mean, just I think at a high level, you know, we like to discuss a lot of people like to discuss kind of maintenance, capital, maintenance production. So, I mean, just by and large, the philosophy next year will be the same as, you know, low single digit or flattish production on an equivalent basis. But most certainly we are really focusing on enhancing our margins and free cash flow generation. And, you know, as I've articulated in the script, that really means a shift towards more meaningful way to turn in lines towards the liquids next year. So all that said generally equivalent production, you know, we we would be somewhere in the flattish range, but you'll see liquids growth and pretty, pretty significant liquids growth moving forward in the next year. Which will impact our cash flow capabilities.

I appreciate the details. Thank you.

Hi morning all. I just had a question here on your your discretionary acreage opportunities and how you see that developing in 2025 this year. You guys have done a really good job adding inventory both in quality but also giving you guys extra optionality. And I was wondering if that would continue into next year.

Yeah. No, this is John, I'll, I'll touch on that and Michael can chime in on anything he wishes to add. You know, this is a, this has been an opportunity over the past couple of years where where we've really taken advantage of some, you know, some high quality acreage opportunities that are bucketed in a way where we can kind of package together, you know, 3,4,5,6 pads together in highly economic and highly attractive areas. So over the past couple of years, we talked about adding about 2.5 years of total inventory to the company and the slick was rejected activity areas. I would say that there are, you know, subsequent opportunities available out there. Although we set the bar pretty high with regards to our expectations, but we're going to remain as I would call it opportunistic and less programmatic in how we approach these meaning if the land teams are pretty good at scouring the land and looking for good high quality acreage to add to our inventory. But we have a pretty good, you know, high quality set of inventory within the company. So we're, we're going to continue to to monitor the landscape, look for those opportunities and be opportunistic versus programmatic. But we're certainly open to adding anything that adds fundamental value to the company.

That makes sense. And then my second question is just on your oil differentials. This year you guys widened the oil differentials. I was just wondering what was driving that.

Yeah. Hey, no, this is Michael. It's a good question. Actually, it's really a math function to be totally H1st with you. So our production is obviously back half weighted this year. And because of that, the oil curve has come down in the second half of the year. But when we guide, we use a calendar month wt number that's flat, you know, a linear average of those months. So we did widen it out just to give folks kind of the right idea for the full year number. But I would tell you that actually our oil differentials themselves on a kind of month to month basis have actually remained very strong. You know, there is more oil production coming out of Ohio and certainly some folks are seeing a little bit of pressure, but we've actually been able to hold in that differential really well. So I think as you go into next year, we'll reassess it and get you some better numbers, but really not much of an operational change there. It's just simply a math function.

Great. Thank you so much.

Wondering if you could comment on your ability to be flexible relative to the liquids mix as we progress through the coming years. You know, and what you would need to see on the respective forward curves to make that shift from one way or the other. And if possible, the price points you guys look at to make that determination.

Yes, Michael, I'll start out and John can jump in. I mean, I think a lot of our commentary has been around that flexibility, right? So there's certainly a lead time between, you know, turning a drill bit and turning oil and gas into sales and being able to make those changes. But I do think that, you know, if we see a significant fundamental change in commodity price coming, we do have the ability to move from one to the next. And quite frankly, the ads that we've made over the last couple of years have really enhanced our ability to do that. I don't know that that was always the case, but we have a deep dry gas inventory, both in Oklahoma and in Ohio and then now have a much more substantial and significant liquids portfolio. So as far as exactly where those prices go, again, the returns as John mentioned are not all that different, they're leaning a little bit towards the liquids right now. And that's why you see us go in that direction with our development, both in 2024 as well as in 2025. But if we saw the gas curve start to move meaningfully. And again, I don't know that I want to quantify meaningfully, but you know, it needs to be a sticky change as well. I do think we're going to see some volatility with gas. But if we saw kind of a sticky change with gas, I think you could see the company pivot in a in a 12 to 18 month time frame to be to be allocating more to a dry gas program than a liquids program. So it's a great position to be in to be able to make those changes in a pretty quick fashion. I know John if you wanted to add anything.

Thanks. I appreciate that.

No great answer. And my follow up would be on the efficiency that you guys have seen. You know, obviously lowering the capital guide. I'm just wondering as you transition more toward Marcellus or, or, or, or even this more liquids weighted program, do you expect those to continue flat line or, or even reverse as you kind of explore new so to speak areas.

Yeah. What I'll tell you is just generally speaking, the industry and our teams never cease to amaze me with regards to capital efficiencies and operational execution and improvements. So yes, you know, this industry, you know, continues to learn, you know, we just get better and better every year as we progress through things. So, will there be some opportunity and some upside for capital efficiencies, whether that's cost reductions or cycle time, you know, improvements? Yes. And certainly there is to your point, I think depending on your capital allocation, your well mix, you know, there's very different cycle times and very different capital intensities between the scoop, the U and the Marcellus. And it's our job basically to take that spend and that those levels and maximize that for the company's benefit to maximize free cash flow, shareholder returns and reinvest in the company. So I would expect more to come on the efficiencies. I would be disappointed if we didn't see more efficiencies moving forward. And I just know the teams are geared towards constantly beating records. We didn't talk about some of the records we broke this quarter because sometimes they sound like a broken record, but I'll tell you that there were a few more records operational and execution that we broke this quarter. So very proud of the guys out in the field. They're doing a great job and look for more efficiencies to come and certainly there's more opportunities to your point.

Thank you. Appreciate the time.

Thanks, Jacob.

Thank you everyone for taking the time to join our call today. The team continues to improve business fundamentals which further positions. Gulfport energy is an attractive investment with a focus on continuing value enhancement. Should you have any questions? Please do not hesitate to reach out to our investor relations team. Thank you very much. This concludes our call.

