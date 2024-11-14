Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Gryphon Digital Mining Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Steve Gutterman; Chief Executive Officer; Gryphon Digital Mining Inc

Simeon Salzman; Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary; Gryphon Digital Mining Inc

Jon Hickman; Analyst; Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Presentation

Steve Gutterman

Thank you, Jenny, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Gryphon Digital Mining's third-quarter 2024 results. We believe we have made tremendous progress over the past few months in positioning Gryphon for long-term success in both our core Bitcoin mining operations and our planned strategic expansion into AI infrastructure hosting. As outlined in our recent shareholder letter, we believe that we now have the team, the strategy and the balance sheet strength to drive significant value creation across these two high growth verticals. So let me highlight a few key developments. First, and importantly, we enhanced our leadership team to accelerate growth.
My role was expanded from Director to CEO; Jimmy Vaiopoulos, Former CEO and CFO of Hut 8 was added as Chairman. Dan Grigorin of Anchorage Digital was appointed to the Board, and we are thrilled. I know I am personally thrilled that Sim Salzman, Former CFO of Marathon, continue -- decided to continue as CFO of Gryphon. This expanded team brings deep expertise that we expect to be instrumental as we execute our growth strategy. Second, we completed what we believe is a transformative debt restructuring with Anchorage Digital that has significantly strengthened our financial position.
By converting $13 million of debt to equity at a substantial premium to our stock price, and restructuring the remaining $5 million on highly favorable terms, we have increased net equity and expect to have much greater flexibility to invest in growth. The monthly interest payment on the remaining $5 million of debt is now just $17,708 substantial reduction from our previous obligation. Additionally, the mandatory sweep of excess cash and Bitcoin to Anchorage is now gone, giving us even greater flexibility. Importantly, Anchorage has become our largest shareholder, and Dan has joined our Board, and we expect them to be a key adviser going forward. This debt restructuring showcases the belief of a sophisticated investor in Gryphon's true value and potential.
The market appears to share this confidence as reflected in our market capitalization moving north of $40 million this week, exceeding Nasdaq listing requirements. Our ultimate vision is to maximize shareholder value, and we have set ambitious but we believe achievable goals to build substantial market value while maintaining strong price per share fundamentals. On that note, we recently announced a small acquisition of ultra low-cost power mining operations at around $0.01 a kilowatt hour. Securing power in the $0.01 range is a competitive advantage in the current Bitcoin mining environment. The acquisition has not yet closed, but we expect to have an announcement about that soon.
In short, we've taken significant steps to create a strong foundation for growth. And now that we have added to our team and transformed our balance sheet, we look forward to building on that foundation in the quarters and years to come. I'll now turn it over to Sim to review our financial results before closing with some additional remarks. Sim?

