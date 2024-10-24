Q3 2024 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Nicole Shelton; Vice President, Investor Relations; General Dynamics

Phebe Novakovic; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; General Dynamics Corp

Kimberly Kuryea; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; General Dynamics Corp

Seth Seifman; Analyst; J.P. Morgan Securities

Robert Stallard; Analyst; Vertical Research Partners

Myles Walton; Analyst; Wolfe Research

David Strauss; Analyst; Barclays

Peter Arment; Analyst; Robert W. Braird & Co.. InC.

Ron Epstein; Analyst; Bank of America

Ken Herbert; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Doug Harned; Analyst; Bernstein Institutional Services LLC

Gautam Khanna; Analyst; TD Cowen

Gavin Parsons; Analyst; UBS

Jason Gursky; Analyst; Citi

Scott Deuschle; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the General Dynamics Third Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen only mode. (Operator Instructions). Please note this event is being recorded, I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Shelton, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nicole Shelton

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the General Dynamics Third Quarter 2024 conference call. Any forward-looking statements made today represent our estimates regarding the Company's outlook. These estimates are subject to some risks and uncertainties. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the Company's 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filing. We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures for additional disclosures about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures. Please see the slides that accompany this webcast, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website, investorrelations.gd.com.
On the call today are Phebe Novakovic, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kim Kuryea, Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the call over to Phebe.

Phebe Novakovic

Thank you, Nicole. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for being with us. Earlier this morning, we reported earnings of $3.35 per diluted share on revenue of $11.67 billion operating earnings of $1.18 billion and net income of $930 million across company revenue increased $1.1 billion, a strong 10.4%, led by a 22% increase in our Aerospace segment and a 20% increase in Marine Systems. We enjoyed revenue increases at three of our four business segments compared to the year-ago quarter. Only Combat Systems was flat, this is strong growth by any reasonable standard. Importantly, operating earnings of $1.18 billion are up $124 million or 11.7%. Similarly, net earnings increased $94 million or 11.2% and earnings per share up $0.31 or 10.2% over the year ago quarter. Earnings are up at a greater rate than revenue and a growth environment. The business is demonstrating solid operating leverage. We are doing just that on a year-to-date basis, revenue of $34.4 billion was up $3.77 billion or 12.3% over last year. Operating earnings of $3.37 billion are up 14.1%. Net earnings of $2.63 billion are up 14% despite higher tax rate. Nevertheless, we missed Street EPS consensus by a fair amount because were able to deliver only four G700 in the quarter. So without further delay, let me move right into aerospace and give you as much insight into this issue as I can and its implications for the remainder of the year.
At the outset, let me give you some comparative numbers that are quite good despite the shortfall of anticipated G700 deliveries then I will put all of this and some reasonable context for you. Aerospace had revenue of $2.48 billion and operating earnings of $305 million was a 12.3%. Operating margin revenue is $415 million more than last year's third quarter, a solid 22% increase. The revenue increase was driven by the four G700 deliveries, higher service centre and special missions volume and higher FBO. and MRO. volume, particularly in the Asia Pacific region at Jet Aviation, we delivered 28 aircraft, including four G700 this quarter. This is eleven G700 that we expected to deliver. We also delivered one C600 G500 G280 than we did a year ago quarter. But deliveries of these aircraft are reasonably steady state and the modest shortfall is the typical variance having to do largely with timing and customer convenience. Operating earnings of $305 million are up $37 million or 13.8% over the year-ago quarter. The 12.3% operating margin was 90 basis points lower than the year-ago quarter for a host of reasons, including inefficiencies caused by supply chain deficiencies. So despite a very good quarter, we had planned to do better and sell side consensus reflected our expectations. You might recall that I told you we expected to deliver 50 to 52 G700 this year and the deliveries will be more or less evenly divided over the last three quarters of the year. Well, we planned 15 for Q2 and delivered 11. We planned 15 to 16 for Q3 and delivered four three weeks before the end of the quarter. We still had a reasonable belief that we would deliver at least 11 in the quarter. So what happens whenever we missed our forecast so badly, it is almost always for a number of reasons that all play a part. So let me identify the most important and impactful ones. First, due to the timing of engine certification, aircraft engines arrived late to schedule. We painted the aircraft before the end of arrived and then painted and install the engines. This led to a significant amount of repaid that resulted in increased cost and time spent. Second, many of the aircraft plan for delivering this quarter have highly customized interiors. First of tight intricacies. This intricacies are considered to be major changes for regulatory purposes. This resulted in longer than anticipated efforts to finalize and achieve Supplemental Type Certificate related to this, the size and complexity. The G700 cabinets has also elongated the customer reviews during final delivery of these plants. Third and maybe most important late in the border, a supplier quality escape on a specific component cause the exchange has several components on each plant. Aircraft delivery up to 16 per aircraft. The suppliers fully cooperative and is providing components for all our needs. But this rework has increased the number of test flights necessary to obtain the final certificate of air worthiness for each aircraft. So the removal and replacement of these components has impacted labor costs and schedule adversely. We are nonetheless working our way nicely through this problem with the cooperation with them here, if I may. If that wasn't enough, we lost four days of productivity as a result of hurricane and lean several customers who are in Savannah, working with us to accept delivery left and went home to avoid the storm. So given that there is always risk and precise estimates, I will describe our delivery cadence of a bit later and provide some monthly forecast so that you can monitor quarter from publicly available data by back to some good numerical comparisons for the year to date, Aerospace revenue is up $1.63 billion, an increase of 27.7%. Operating earnings are up $146 million, an increase of almost 20%. I recite these figures, which will reflect even more growth by the end of the year. So the way we do not get lost in the third quarter delivery issue, this is still eye-watering growth. So what impact should we now expect for the fourth quarter and the year, given the pure than planned G700 deliveries in the second quarter and third quarters, you may recall that we expected to deliver 50 to 52 G700 this year. We now expect to deliver around 42 for the year 27 in the fourth quarter. This number is not without risk, but there's also some opportunities to bring forward. The real issue here is supply chain support during this critical period. Let me give you some insight into the sequencing of the 27 planned deliveries in the quarter. We anticipate five in October nine in November and thirteen in December, recognizing there is some risk because these numbers could vary a little bit up or down through the quarter. You can, as I have said, follow this with fairly accurate but not perfect publicly available data. Turning to market demand, the interest level buyers and the expiration of accelerated depreciation at year's end suggest a reasonably strong order intake in the fourth quarter, and that is what we are seeing after some slowing in the U.S. during the second and third quarters, we are seeing improved interest across all models in the fourth quarter. Europe and Middle East activity is quite strong, but current activity in Southeast Asia and China has slowed, interestingly, the overall number of prospects in all areas continues to increase the overall number of prospects and our pipeline is at an all-time high, with the most active models being G500, G600 and G700. We have a good cross-section of U.S. businesses in this mix. In summary, the aerospace team at a very good quarter, I'll be a bit disappointing from the perspective of G700 deliveries. We look forward to a strong finish to the year in the fourth quarter, but will fall somewhat short of our midyear forecast. So let's move on to the defense businesses. As collectively, once again saw strong growth and good operating performance across the portfolio. Let me walk you through each segment in turn. First Combat Systems combat system, we had revenue of $2.2 billion for the quarter, similar to a year ago, earnings of $325 million or up 8.3% and margins at 14.7% represents a 120 basis point increase over Q3 last year. Each of the businesses increased earnings with particularly strong operating leverage and munitions and customer service businesses. On a sequential basis, while revenue decreased 3%, earnings rose almost 4%. Year to date, revenue of $6.6 billion is up almost 12% and earnings of $920 million are up $124 million or almost 16%. Combat saw robust order activity over $3.3 billion awarded in Q3, resulting in a book-to-bill of 1.5 to 1 for the quarter. Orders came from across the portfolio with notable orders and munitions and near defense vehicles for the US Army. Overall, demand remained solid across combat, particularly in our ordinance and international combat vehicle businesses. In the U.S., we are increasing production of 155 millimeter ammunition project as well as expanding our support for the U.S. Army across several other areas, including final loading and assembling of artillery. A combat systems backlog at roughly $18 billion reflects the strong demand. All in all a strong performance quarter for combat. Turning to Marine Systems. Once again, our shipbuilding group is demonstrating strong revenue growth. Marine Systems revenue of $3.6 billion is up $597 million or 20% against the year-ago quarter. Columbia class construction and engineering volume as well as Virginia-class volume drove the growth. DDG51 revenue also increased somewhat. Just put this in some context is 20% growth follows 15% growth in Q4 23, 11% growth in Q1 of 24 and 13% growth in Q2 of 24. Impressive growth by any standard operating earnings are $258 million, up $47 million over the year-ago quarter with a 20 basis point increase in operating margin. However, margins continue to be adversely affected by additional delays from the submarine industrial base, partially offset by improved margin profile that's at Masco. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.2% and earnings improved 5.3% in Q3, driven by volume and EBIT year to date, marine revenue of $10.4 billion, up 14.7% and earnings of $735 million, up 12%. So across the business, we have seen rapid growth of revenue and earnings, but stagnant margin performance. As I noted last quarter. Although the supply chain is improving and places, EB. continues to be severely impacted by late deliveries from major component supplier, which has delayed schedule and is continuing to impact costs are out of sequence. Work on modules way in thousands of tons is time consuming and therefore expensive, sometimes up to eight times the cost of in sequence work. The operating metrics tell us that we have in fact increased our productivity to somewhat offset cost. As I noted last quarter, to put a significant measure of productivity continues to improve. And while we will continue to work on improved productivity, there is no point hiring portions of the boat only to have to stop and wait increasingly extended periods of time for major components to arrive. It is not a good for the bull overtime nor costs. Given the recent projections from the supply chain on deliveries, we need to get our cadence in sync with the supply chain and take costs out of the business. If we are to hope to see incremental margin growth, put another way the supply chain is not getting better at a fast enough rate as we had hoped through our internal efficiency, we have now a pace from this is the reality of the post-COVID environment for many of our most important suppliers. Finally, to be clear, current submarine delivery projections are not incrementally impacted since they already reflect the anticipated delays from the SEC blockchain. We will, of course, carefully monitor supply chain performance and accelerate our work should their deliveries to us improve. And lastly, technologies, it was another strong quarter with revenue of almost $3.4 billion, which is up 2% over the prior year. Operating earnings in the quarter were $326 million, up 3.5% on a margin of 9.7%. That was a 20 basis points improvement year over year. The year to date comparisons are similar. Revenue at $9.9 billion is up 1.2% through earnings of $941 million are up almost 5% on a 30 basis point improvement in operating margin. The growth for this quarter in the first nine months was driven by GDIT.s investments in their digital accelerators. Mission Systems was flat year over year as they continue to transition from legacy programs to new franchises. Strong operating performance across the group more than offset the relative growth in services and GDIT. compared to hardware at Mission Systems, 2.5% spread relatively evenly over both businesses, with margin steady at 9.7%. Order activity was particularly strong in the quarter with a book-to-bill of 1.3 to 1 that resulted in backlog at the end of the quarter, $14.4 billion, up 13.5% from year ago quarter. Through the first nine months, the group achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 to 1 more than keeping pace with the strong revenue growth across the business. GDIT and Mission Systems have shared in the robust order activity so far this year, demonstrating the strength of this portfolio and prospects remain strong with a large qualified funnel of more than $120 billion and opportunities they are pursuing across the Group. That concludes my comments about the defense businesses. Let me now turn the call over to our CFO, Kim Kuryea, and then we'll wrap up with our guidance for the remainder of the year.

