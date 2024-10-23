Q3 2024 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Freeport-McMoRan third-quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Joint, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

David Joint

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Freeport conference call. Earlier this morning, Freeport reported its third quarter 2024 operating and financial results. A copy of today's press release with supplemental schedules and slides is available on our website, fcx.com. Today's conference call is being broadcast live on the Internet. Anyone may listen to the conference call by accessing our website home page and clicking on the webcast link.
In addition to analysts and investors, the financial press has been invited to listen to its call. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website later today.
Before we begin our comments, we'd like to remind everyone that today's press release and certain of our comments on the call include non-GAAP measures in forward-looking statements. and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary language included in our press release and slides and to the risk factors described in our SEC filings, all of which are available on our website. Also on the call with me today are Richard Adkerson, Chairman of the Board; Kathleen Quirk, President and Chief Executive Officer; Maree Robertson, Executive Vice President and CFO; and other senior members of our management team.
Richard will make some opening remarks. Kathleen will review our slide materials and then we'll open up the call for questions. Richard?

Richard Adkerson

Thanks, David, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. It was a solid quarter, as you can see, and that's the result of the good work that our global Freeport team has accomplished and really proud of them and look forward to the future. We've got a great outlook for our company, great outlook long term for copper and commodity that we base our strategy on. So Kathleen will review with you the results of the quarter and talk about it, and we're making progress with this as far we had at our new smelter in Indonesia, and we'll review that as well. We have a new President in Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo was a general three decades ago, we work together closely on issues affecting our operations in Papua.
He knows our business. He's appointed cabinet, which includes a number of cabinet members from Joko Widodo's cabinet and other people that we've known over the years. We look forward to working with him and believe his understanding of our business and of our location in Papua will be a big benefit as we work with his administration going forward.
Kathleen, I'll turn the call over to you to review our results and our outlook.

