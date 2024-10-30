Q3 2024 First Foundation Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Scott Kavanaugh

Good morning, and welcome. Thank you for joining us for today's third-quarter 2024 earnings call.
I would qualify this quarter as fairly noisy. As previously discussed, early in the third quarter, the company completed the $228 million capital raise. The quarter was capped off with the recently announced balance sheet realignment, moving $1.9 billion of multi-family loans from held for investment to available for sale. This move created a paper loss adjustment associated with the fair value adjustment of $117.5 million.
Income for the quarter for continuing operations during the quarter was $2.7 million, which excludes the LOCOM adjustment and other adjustments. As stated in our October 3, 2024, press release, this move allows First Foundation to methodically evaluate reducing our exposure to low-coupon fixed rate loans and continue to reduce our exposure in CRE. By shrinking the balance sheet of these loans, we will also look to reduce the liability side of the balance sheet and cut our reliance on some of our high-cost wholesale funding.
We have taken the steps to secure ties with an agency, approximately 0.5 billion of these loans, which should be completed in the fourth quarter. We are also currently continuing to evaluate other loan sales and we'll evaluate other securitizations in 2025.
I have previously discussed that we have taken great strides to increase recurring revenue and reduce core expenses to benefit future profitability. And those efforts continued in the third quarter.
We were able to continue to increase our C&I lending during the quarter providing nice spreads over our funding costs. Late in the quarter, the Federal Reserve lowered Fed funds by 50 basis points. Although that provided little benefit in the third quarter, our cost of deposits decreased 8 basis points to 3.41%. We expect a more significant reduction in funding costs for the fourth quarter.
Obviously, capital ratios were improved as well with the addition of the capital. First Foundation Advisors once again closed the quarter at near record assets under management with profitability at FFA remaining strong. The trust department posted another solid quarter as well.
For the third quarter, we reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of $82.2 million or $1.23 per share per both basic and diluted shares. Tangible book value, which is a non-GAAP measure, ended the quarter at $15.71, down from the second quarter of 2024 of $16.43. Adjusted tangible book value per share, which we estimate in consideration of our remaining preferred shares, ended the quarter at $9.50.
Pre-tax pre-provision revenue totaled a negative $116.7 million compared to $1.9 million for the prior quarter. Interest income totaled $157.2 million for the quarter, which was an improvement from the $150.9 million in the first quarter and up from the $144.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.
Our net interest margin increased to 1.5% during the quarter as compared to 1.36% in the second quarter of 2024. This was largely driven by the return of MSR deposits. Non-interest expense was $60.2 million in the quarter compared to $55.6 million in the prior quarter, again, largely driven by an increase in customer service expense related to seasonally returning MSR deposits.
Our efficiency ratio was 98.1% compared to 96.1% for the second quarter 2024. Adjusted return on average assets, again, another non-GAAP measure, was 0.08% compared to 0.10% as of June 30, 2024. Our loans to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 95.9% compared to 93.8% as of June 30, 2024.
Total deposits were $10.3 billion in the quarter compared to $10.8 billion in the second quarter. Core non-brokered increased to 64% during the quarter compared to 62% in the second quarter of 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased to 21% for the quarter compared to 20% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.
Our insured and collateralized deposits remain relatively unchanged compared to the second quarter at 85% of total deposits. We maintained a strong liquidity position of $4.3 billion. At these levels, our available liquidity to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits ratio slightly increased to 2.65 times. Borrowings remain flat quarter over quarter at $1.7 billion as of September 30. Average borrowings outstanding were $1.7 billion or 12.6% of total average assets for the quarter compared to $1.4 billion or 10.4% of total average assets in the prior quarter.
Our non-performing assets to total assets was 0.33% for the quarter versus 0.18% for the second quarter. This increase was largely driven by two single-family loans to the same borrower, one of which has already been made current. For the other, the borrower has already assured that imminent payment back to a current status. Both loans have extremely low loan to values.
Loan balances ended the quarter at $9.9 billion, down from the second quarter of $10.1 billion. Loan fundings totaled $366 million, offset by loan payments of $467 million. C&I loans totaled 90% of loan fundings during the quarter and 87% of total funding here today. We had no loan sales during the quarter.
Loan yields remained flat at 4.77% in the third quarter. Our net charge off ratio remained low at 0.01% for the quarter, the same as the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors' assets under management was $5.5 billion, unchanged for the end of the second quarter. Our pipeline of relationship remains strong. Assets under advisement at FFB's trust company increased to $1.2 billion for the quarter compared to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2024.
Once again, I will close by reiterating my appreciation for the incredible efforts and unwavering dedication to our entire team. I remain incredibly thankful to each of the company's wonderful employees and will always be thankful.
