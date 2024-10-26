Q3 2024 Financial Institutions Inc Earnings Call

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Financial Institutions Incorporated third quarter, 2024 earnings call. My name is Candace and I will be your event coordinator today. All lines have been placed on mute during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for question and answer. At the end. If you would like to register a question, please press start followed by one on your telephone keypad. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Kate Ross Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank

You

For joining us for today's call. Providing prepared comments will be President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham and CFO W. Jack Plants.

You'll be joined by additional members of the company's leadership team during the question and answer session. Today's prepared comments and Q&A will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. We refer you to yesterday's earnings release and investor presentation as well as historical CC filings which are available on our investor relations website for a safe harbor description and a detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to forward-looking statements.

We'll also discuss certain non GAAP financial measures intended to supplement and not substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these measures to GAAP financial measures were provided in the earnings release filed as an exhibit to form A K or in our latest investor presentation available on our IR website www.sisi/investors.com. Please note that this call includes information that may only be accurate as of today's date. October 25th, 2024. So now turn the call over to President and CEO Marty Birmingham.

Thank you, Kate. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today.

Our third quarter results were highlighted by strong deposit growth incremental net interest margin expansion, solid expense management and continued build in our regulatory and tangible capital ratios.

Third quarter, 2024 income available to common shareholders was $13.1 million or 84 cents per diluted share compared to $25.3 million or $62 per diluted share in the link quarter, which benefited from a $13.5 million pre tax gain on the sale of our insurance business.

Third quarter return on average assets was 89 basis points and our efficiency ratio was 65% year-to-date. ROA A of 90 basis points and efficiency ratio of 72% were impacted by our previously disclosed fraud event and the sale of our insurance subsidiary, excluding these items adjusted. ROA A for the first nine months of the year with 100 basis points and efficiency ratio was 65% reflecting the strength of our core business.

Before discussing our third quarter results in greater detail, I would like to provide an update on the wind down of our banking as a service offering and that was last month after a careful review undertaken in conjunction with our annual strategic planning process and considering balance sheet allocation only about 2% of the bank's total deposits are fast related and they're primarily associated with four live partnerships.

These deposits amounted to $103 million on September 30th and they averaged $109 million in the third quarter with a cost of 3.84%.

Our initial B partner engagement focused on core funding capabilities, a modest amount of credit extension and transaction related fees.

As we continue to evaluate the financial results associated with this offering management determined that the business unit economics were not contributing to the company's franchise value as anticipated. Furthermore, was that an that an exit from the line of business would not have a material impact on the company's future financial performance.

Since launching our V offering in 2021 our investments have largely been focused on building a scalable technological interface to engage with our best partners.

This interface also enables smooth integration with other software and tools we rely on including our customer relationship management solution that supports all business lines.

We intend to redeploy our investments of time and talent including head count to support the significant opportunities we have in five star banks, community banking franchise.

If we work with our customers to wind down their respective relationships, we intend to take the same measured approach that we have since our entry in the past. In order to support orderly transition or our partner firms and their customers, we're having productive and regular discussions with my partners about orderly wind down and completion remains targeted for some time. In 2025 we currently expect to see the outflow of mass deposits begin more notably in the first quarter.

In our core community banking business, we see good opportunities for deposit gathering among our existing markets and within our consumer, commercial and municipal customer base as experienced in the third quarter.

Third quarter, balance sheet results were highlighted by total deposit growth of $173.3 million or 3.4% from June 30th as public and non public deposit increases more than offset of decreased reciprocal balances.

In addition to seasonality, typical of our public deposits, this portfolio maintained higher account balances during typical outflow cycles while also growing deposits with new and existing municipalities.

This was complemented by solid growth in non public deposits. During the quarter, total deposits were relatively flat EUR a year. It's both public and non public deposit growth enabled us to reduce reliance on broker deposits which were down just over $313 million from September 30th 2023 total loans were down slightly from June 30th 2024 as increases in commercial mortgage and stability and residential loans and lines were offset by declines in commercial business and consumer indirect loans.

Competition for capable commercial operators and high quality CRE sponsors continue to be very high and we like many other banks are seeing business owners utilize excess cash rather than credit in the higher interest rate environment that said we continue to see excellent opportunities in our geographic markets to drive credit discipline, low growth.

Our commercial pipelines are in a rebuilding phase and we would expect the demand to pick up with additional rate cuts overall, we remain confident in the health of our portfolios but we did see an increase in non performing loans in the third quarter as a result of a $15.5 million commercial relationship that was moved to not accrual. We were pleased to report zero commercial net charge off again in the third quarter, the $31.4 million and non performing commercial loans at September 30 2024 largely relates to two separate commercial relationships in upstate New York which are experiencing issues that are specific to these particular borrowers. We believe we are appropriately reserved each and are working closely with all parties involved to resolution.

Given the nature of the projects we do expect that This will take some time.

Credit quality remains strong within our Mid Atlantic portfolio where our clients operate largely in suburban communities outside Baltimore and Washington DC.

Our mid Atlantic team as intended has brought relationships with very strong and experienced developers and provides us with geographic and asset class diversity loans in this market total $338 million in September 30th 2024.

We're also seeing intense competition in the residential lending space. The housing inventory remains low in our upstate New York markets. As a result, residential loans in line were relatively flat on a linked quarter basis at $724.4 million credit metrics remain favorable and we reported zero basis points of residential net charge offs in the third quarter in a stable level of non performers.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $874.7 million in September 30 2024 down $19.9 million or 2.2% from June 30th.

While indirect that charge offs increase from the link quarter, they remain about half the level we experienced in the first and fourth quarters.

We've intentionally reduced our indirect portfolio over time being thoughtful and considering is percentage of our overall loan portfolio. And we focusing on our core upstate New York markets by exiting the Pennsylvania Auto market.

At the same time, we've improved the profitability of this line of business and continue to see healthy spreads and favorable credit mix and new production, indirect lending remains a core lending competency and is a useful balance sheet management tool. Given the short duration associated cash flow and higher yields, we will continue to maintain this portfolio given the demand and practicality in our core markets where public transportation is fairly limited for the last '20 years in positive and negative economic cycles. This loan category is performed consistently in a narrow range of acceptable credit metrics and risk adjusted returns.

Our balance sheet remains healthy overall and we look forward to continue to build relationships with depositors and borrowers throughout our upstate New York and Mid Atlantic markets.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Jack for additional details on financial results and our 2024 guidance.

Story Continues