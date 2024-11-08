Q3 2024 Fidelity National Financial Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Lisa Foxworthy-parker; President of Investor Relations; Fidelity National Financial Inc

Michael Nolan; Chief Executive Officer; Fidelity National Financial Inc

Anthony Park; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Fidelity National Financial Inc

Chris Blunt; CEO F&G; Fidelity National Financial Inc

John Campbell; Analyst; Stephens Inc

Mark Hughes; Analyst; Truist Securities Inc

Mark DeVries; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Bose George; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods Inc

Lisa Foxworthy-parker

Great. Thanks, operator, and welcome, everyone. Joining me today are Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer. We look forward to addressing your questions following our prepared remarks. Chris Blunt, F&G's CEO; and Wendy Young, F&G's CFO, will join us for the Q&A portion of today's call.
And now I'll turn the call over to our CEO, Mike Nolan.

Michael Nolan

Thank you, Lisa, and good morning. We are pleased to report another strong set of results for the third quarter. I'd like to start by thanking our employees as we work together through this challenging real estate cycle while continuing to deliver industry-leading performance.
I would also like to acknowledge the incredible response to the 2 major hurricanes that made landfall in recent weeks, impacting several southeastern states. I am grateful for the unwavering dedication and resilience demonstrated by our people and first responders throughout these storms and want to extend our heartfelt thoughts to all those who have been affected by these natural disasters.
Now turning to our third quarter results. Our Title business continues to successfully navigate the low transactional environment having delivered adjusted pretax earnings of $323 million in an industry-leading adjusted pretax title margin of 15.9%, as compared to 16.2% in the third quarter of 2023. These are outstanding results given the environment.
For the third quarter, we continue to see normal seasonality with daily purchase opened orders showing an 8% sequential decline from the second quarter. Within the quarter's results, however, we saw daily purchase orders opened in September higher than August. This is atypical and due to a decline in rates, and we believe is indicative of the pent-up demand for housing.
Refinance volumes have been responsive as 30-year mortgage rates decreased by over 75 basis points during the third quarter. This generated an average increase in refinance orders opened to $1,400 per day in the third quarter, with July at $1,100, August at $1,400 and September at $1,800. With the increase in mortgage rates in October, we saw refinance orders opened to back down to $1,500 per day reflecting how refinance volumes can change with moves in rates.
Commercial volumes continue to be steady and resilient. We generated direct commercial revenue of $801 million in the first nine months, trending in line with the $1 billion annual revenue level that we delivered in 2015 through 2020 and in 2023. Asset classes have remained very consistent as well.
Looking ahead to 2025, we see the potential for higher commercial volumes as the office sector begins to transact and expect continued strength in the industrial, multifamily and energy sectors, among others.
Looking at third quarter volumes more closely. Daily purchase orders opened were up 1% over the third quarter of 2023, down 8% from the second quarter of 2024 and up 5% for the month of October versus the prior year. Our refinance orders opened per day were up 46% over the third quarter of 2023, up 35% over the second quarter of 2024, and up 51% for the month of October versus the prior year. Our total commercial orders opened were $794 per day, up 2% over the third quarter of 2023, down 1% from the second quarter of 2024 and up 8% for the month of October versus the prior year. Overall, total orders opened averaged $5,500 per day in the third quarter with July at $5,200, August at $5,300 and September at $6,000. For the month of October, total orders opened were $5,200 per day, down 13% versus September.
Notably, our adjusted pretax title margin of 14.5% for the first nine months of 2024 is in line with the 14.3% margin for the first nine months of 2023. As a reminder, for the full year 2023, our pretax title margin was 13.7%, which was an outstanding result in light of the persistent housing market downturn. We would expect the normal seasonal purchase falloff for the remainder of 2024 if mortgage rates remain at current levels. If mortgage rates move lower next year, we are poised to capture the upside from higher transactional volumes given the scale and efficiencies of our diversified national footprint.
On an annual basis, we view the range for a normalized adjusted pretax title margin of 15% to 20% as a good rule of thumb, although we are not in a normal market due to the low residential purchase and refinance volumes. We firmly believe in the long-term value of the title insurance business regardless of the cyclical nature of the real estate market. Despite the challenging market, we have continued to invest in our business, actively recruiting talent to drive revenue, making strategic acquisitions and investing in technology, all while maintaining industry-leading margins.
Our technology initiatives are a key focus for investment and deployment across our operational footprint. We continue to build on our pioneering work over the last decade in instant decisioning and automated underwriting, without diminishing the coverage or value of our insurance product. At the same time, we are enhancing our customer experience throughout the transaction while giving special attention to mitigating risk and fraud.
SoftPro now powers all of our direct residential operations and is integrated into our proprietary InHere experience platform. InHere continues to be a vital expanding resource for our customers. We had over 1 million real estate professionals and consumers use InHere in 2023, and we are well ahead of that level so far this year.
On the AI front, our high-quality curated data and single platform have allowed us to standardize, automate and use machine learning AI tools in many aspects of our business over the last 15 years. In turn, this has reduced the cost and time lines of the title search and exam process while preserving the coverage and value of our insurance product.
Looking ahead, we are investing in further innovation with generative AI tools, exploring their potential to enhance various aspects of our business, including the title and settlement processes.
Turning now to our F&G business. F&G has profitably grown assets under management before flow reinsurance to a record $62.9 billion at the end of the third quarter. F&G is well positioned for continued growth through its diversified new business platform and benefits from expanding profitability as its in-force book continues to scale. F&G is also executing on its accretive flow reinsurance and owned distribution strategies, which are contributing to margin expansion and improved returns. Tony will provide additional details in a few moments.
FNF benefits from its majority ownership of F&G through its share of F&G's durable and growing earnings, cash dividend streams and recognition of the value of F&G's market capitalization, which has increased from $2.9 billion at the time of the partial spin-off in December of 2022, to $5.6 billion at September 30 on a stand-alone basis. With that, let me now turn the call over to Tony to review FNF's third quarter financial performance and provide additional highlights.

