Q3 2024 EuroDry Ltd Earnings Call

Participants

Aristides Pittas; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; EuroDry Ltd

Anastasios Aslidis; Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director; EuroDry Ltd

Mark La Reichman; Analyst; NOBLE Capital Markets, Inc.

Tate Sullivan; Analyst; Maxim Group

Poe Fratt; Analyst; Alliance Global Partners

Aristides Pittas

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you all for joining us today for our scheduled conference call. Together with me is Mr. Tasos Aslidis, our Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of today's call is to discuss our financial results for the three and nine months period ended September 30, 2024.
Please turn to slide 3 of the presentation. Our financial highlights are shown here. For the third quarter of 2024, we reported total net revenues of $14.7 million and the net loss attributable to controlling shareholders of $4.2 million or $1.53 loss per basic and diluted share. This significant loss is a consequence of the poor market we have lately been witnessing. But more importantly, on the fact that we chose to bring forward two dry dockings, which coupled with the two scheduled dry dockings we had during this quarter cost about [$2.5 million,] resulting to significant off-higher days.
Adjusted net loss attributable to controlling shareholders for the quarter was $3.9 million or $1.42 loss per basic and diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $0.5 million. Please refer to the press release for the reconciliation between adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA.
Our CFO, Tasos Aslidis, will go over our financial highlights in more detail later on in presentation. As of November 19, 2024, we had repurchased 314,000 shares of our common stock in the open market for a total of about $5 million, since the initiation of our repurchase plan of up to $10 million, which was announced in August 2022.
We will continue to execute the repurchase program around current share price levels. During the quarter, we refinanced two of our loans involving four of our vessels, releasing $60 million of available cash reserves, extending loan maturities in 2029 and 2030 respectively, and also lowering the loan margins. Still, our debt levels are below 45% of our vessels market environment.
Please turn to slide 4 for an overview of our sales and purchase chartering and drydocking highlights. The duration of most of our charter contracts is softer for the time being, typically spanning 10 to 100 days, according to their minimum duration. This approach enhances our flexibility allowing us to fully capitalize on the potential positive market shift whenever this happens. You can see the specifics of the various charters in the accompanying presentation.
As I already said, believing that Q4 and calendar 2025 would be better than Q3, we brought forward the dry dockings of [every Maria] and [every Christos] thus significantly upgrading the vessels. Additionally, we completed scheduled dry dockings for [vesells Yannis Pittas and Eirini]. During the quarter, we faced an additional 10 days of technical loss high for our motor vessel good high, which incurred a turbocharge of damage.
Please turn to slide 5. EuroDry fleet consists of 13 vessels, including 5 Panamax dry bulk carriers, 5 [item expresses] to Kamsarmaxes and the Supramax dry bulk carriers. Our 13 dry bulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of about 1 million deadweight tons and another with age of 13.5 years. I'd like to remind you that EuroDry owned 61% of the entities that own motor vessel, Christos K and Maria. The remaining 39% is owned by owners represented by NRP Project Finance otherwise refer to the NFP investors.
Now please turn to slide 6 for a further update on our fleet employment. Currently, approximately 63% of our fleet secured under fixed rate charters for the remainder of 2024. Excluding ships on index charters, which are open to market fluctuations that have secured employment. With the daily rates ranging between $7,750 to $18,500 per vessel. The wide range of charter rates reflects the importance of positioning of ships during these difficult times.
Turning to slide 8. We go over the market highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, up until recently. In Q3 2024, Panamax vessels experienced a moderate decrease in both one-year time charter and spot rates. The average one-year time charter rate for Panamax vessels stood at $14,923 per day for the quarter dropping to $14,100 per day by the end of September.
Similarly, the average spot rate was [$20,563] per day with a slight decline to $11,500 per day on the last day of Q3. The market has since declined even further as evidenced by the rates shown at the end of last week across these three dry bulk segments. Time charter rates for Panamax vessels have dropped to further 4.5% while spot rates are also down 12.5%.
Please now turn to slide 9. The IMF later start date from October 2024 project stable yet somewhat underwhelming global economic growth with unchanged forecast hovering around similar levels across 2024 and 2025. While the US has shown resilience with upgraded growth projections, other advanced economies, particularly in Europe, have seen either downgrades or staggered growth outlooks. This mixed landscape underscores the need for careful management of sector dynamics and monitor policy to help maintain stability and ensure a soft landing particularly as this inflation continues globally.
However, many regions still grapple with services, price inflation, highlighting ongoing pressures within specific sectors. Emerging markets continue to drive global growth led by India, the Asian five countries, and still China. China's growth appears to be slower at 4.8% this year and 4.5% next year, but there is hope that the extra stimulus recently announced may boost productivity growth further.
India is projected to grow by 7% in 2024 and a further 6.5% in 2025, supported by significant investment, strong demand in technology, and infrastructure expansions. Southeast Asian countries are also positioned for solid growth, benefiting from regional demand and investment momentum.
In parallel, Clarksons forecast for dry bulk trade demand in 2024 reflects the dramatic effect of ton miles from the Red Sea mostly and Panama Canal disruptions. Assuming these disruptions is almost entirely, 2025 forecast showed trade demand growth of just 1.3% for the year. From 5.2% in 2024 and 1% projection in 2026.
These projections indicate a cautious outlook for the dry bulk sector, aligning with the global economic landscape. All the above mentioned IMF projections and Clarksons projections are, however, very uncertain as we remain mindful of key macro risks, including the aftermath of the US elections and evolving global geopolitical tensions, which could impact medium and longer-term growth prospects.
Please turn to slide 10. Let's now review the current state of the order book in the dry bulk sector. As you can see, the current order book stands at 10.3% of the fleet, a slight increase from the 2021 low of 7%, indicating a modest uptick in new contracts.
Despite this size, the order book remains one of the lowest in historical terms. Factors such as slow steaming, heightened scrapping rates, and stricter environmental regulations could constrain the available bulk of fleet in the coming years, thus, supporting rates as supply tightens relative to demand.
Turning to slide 11. Let us now look into the supply fundamentals in a bit more today. As of November 2024, the total dry bulk vessel operating fleet was 13,600 vessels. According to Clarksons latest report, new deliveries as a percentage of total fleet are expected to be 3.6% in 2024, 3.5% in 2025, and 5.9% in 2026 onwards.
The actual fleet growth is, of course, expected to be lower than the aforementioned figures due to scrapping and slippage. Also note that 9% of the fleet is older than 20 years old and therefore, a good candidate for scrapping, especially if the market remains at current levels or lower.
Please turn to slide 12, where we summarize our outlook for the dry bulk market. Dry bulk rates have continued to decline with some hitting year-to-date loss. The anticipated fourth quarter upswing has not materialized. Another strip charter rate for Ultramax and Kamsarmaxes vessels are down by 30% year-over-year. Earlier market support from Chinese stockpiling of iron ore and coal as well as disruptions in trade routes is now phasing as supply now starts to exceed demand.
Chinese economic stimulus in September intended to provide the means to address the country's economic slowdown but had little effect and therefore, a few weeks ago, China announced a further five years stimulus package totaling $1.4 trillion to tackle their government debt problems, signaling also that more economic support would come next year.
This could indeed provide the necessary fuel to boost markets in 2025. The Panama Canal passage is running more effectively and efficiently following the resolution of the drought issues, leading to an increased supply of ships. The Suez Canal situation remained stable although there is limited visibility on when the full return to normal so can be expected.
On the supply side, new ship orders remained limited, primarily due to constrained shipyard lots and the ambiguity around the fuel of the future. Many of the orders being placed are now restructured as methanol or LNG ready so that they can operate on alternative fuels, if necessary, with less need for conversions.
As I mentioned, the order book-to-fleet ratio is still near historical [loans] providing a potential setup for rate recovery if demand improves. Additionally, upcoming emissions regulations like the EEXI, CII, EUTS, FuelEU, et cetera, could tighten supply through increased scrapping or reduced operating speeds for certain vessels.
Let's now turn to slide 13. As of November 15, 2024, the one-year time charter rate for Panamax ships with a capacity of 75,000 deadweight tons stands at $13,475 per day, slightly below the historical median of $13,700 per day by about [2%]. Meanwhile, the market value for 10-year-old Panamax dry bulk carriers remain strong with current prices reaching [$25.25 million].
This level significantly above the 10-year historical median of $15 million and the 10-year average of about $17.5 million. These trends highlight still a resilient secondhand market despite the 10% to 15% correction we have witnessed already. We believe the secondhand prices may soften a bit more to align with current charter rates if rates remain at current levels in the following months.
Without, however, we will see significant further drops as this will be constrained by new building prices. There, we feel there is not much space to give as the yards are full into 2028 and no need to accept projects at lower prices. Additionally, building costs have also risen thus placing a floor to how much the yards could afford to reduce prices even if they wanted to.
In this context, we are evaluating our opportunities to further grow the company with investments that will enhance our shareholder future returns. And regards, let me pass the floor over to our CFO, Tasos Aslidis, to go over various financial highlights in more detail.

