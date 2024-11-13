Q3 2024 Energy Vault Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Michael Beer; Chief Financial Officer; Energy Vault Holdings Inc

Robert Piconi; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder; Energy Vault Holdings Inc

Justin Clare; Analyst; ROTH Capital Partners

Alec Scheibelhoffer; Analyst; Stifel

Christopher Ellinghaus; Analyst; Siebert Williams Shank

Noel Parks; Analyst; Tuohy Brothers

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Energy Vault's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce to you Michael Beer, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Michael. You may begin.

Michael Beer

Thank you. Hello, and welcome to Energy Vault's Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, Energy Vault's third quarter earnings press release and presentation are available now on our investor website, and we'll be referring to the presentation during this call. A replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations portion of our website. This call is now being recorded.

If you object in any way, please disconnect now. Please note that Energy Vault's earnings release and this call contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are only estimates and may differ materially from the actual future results, and they may vary due to a variety of factors. Please refer to our 10-Q filing for a list of factors that cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

In addition, please note that we will be presenting and discussing certain non-GAAP information. Please refer to the safe harbor disclaimer and non-GAAP financial measures presented in our earnings release for more details, including a reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures. Joining me on the call today is Robert Piconi, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. At this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Robert Piconi.

Robert Piconi

Great. Thank you, Michael, and good afternoon and morning and evening to everybody here on the call. Thanks for joining. I'm going to break precedent a little bit and start with how I normally finish my calls on our quarterly earnings, and that's starting with our people. And one word comes to mind, resiliency, not a new word or concept working in the energy storage world for us and generally storage solutions and grid resiliency.

But in this case, I would like to recognize is a word that applies to our people here at Energy Vault. In the last 90 days, in particular, we've seen tremendous change and volatility in the capital markets, in the geopolitical landscape, which continues to bring uncertainties, unprecedented energy demand to support what we see driven by data center expansions and the resurgence of interest in any clean or fossil power to meet it. We've seen a lot of the news on SMRs, even Microsoft taking its interest in the Three Mile Island nuclear plant, a gap in power that clearly needs to be closed in terms of an economical solution for 24/7 dispatchable renewable energy. So it seems this future has arrived a little earlier than planned, and it will take the most resilience of all of us and companies and leadership and courage and the people that make up the foundation here of Energy Vault that I'm so proud to work alongside. We've just had the U.S.

elections complete last week, always can be polarizing in some cases, as we've seen in the last elections, but in particular, around our national commitment to renewable energy and to clean power and meeting that rising power demand, which I believe in any outcome of the election will still support a healthy clean energy transition, and it will prevail. Strong, tough, robust, flexible. These are all synonyms for resiliency. As I was writing some of my thoughts and comments, it actually came up in the spell check as synonyms. But really, these words represent the foundational core of my colleagues here at Energy Vault that I work with, and I'm humbled to support every day due to the impact that we can have and that we see starting with our local communities that make up the global communities that our teams touch every day.

I want to touch on a few examples from some recent travels on these themes and sticking with the theme of resiliency, I just spent the last few days late last week in the community of Calistoga, California, where what we call our CRC, our California Resiliency Center, has achieved mechanical completion and beginning soft commissioning activities of what's the largest hybrid green hydrogen energy storage system in the world. Craig Horn, who leads our advanced energy storage technology group, was there to host me along with Irwin Tanu, who's our Head of Commissioning and has been, by the way, to all of our initial sites in the United States for the first gigawatt hour across 3 projects that we turned over in 2023 and brought up in unprecedented time frames. These time frames, I would say, not by accident, but through an approach we have taken due to the experience of our software development and team, that experience that while new as a company at Energy Vault brings people with 15 years plus experience in energy storage during its infancy and its growth, in particular, the last 5 to 7 years, also on a multi-technology battery storage integration experience. And the ability to turn up these systems quickly and efficiently not by any luck, of course, but through cell-level monitoring, for example, to detect problems well before they're going to manifest themselves, even prebuilding digital twins of the site design and environment. So no stone is left unturned as we go from mechanical completion to system turnup.

This planning enhances all of our execution in the field that our customers uniformly would speak to. Very happy others supported the visit there, including interactions up in Calistoga with the local business owners and community advocates that are excited to have a sustainable solution to the noise and pollution from diesel generators that were part of their past now wheeled in every year for the fire season, for example, or to deal with what's called PSPS or public safety power shutdown events. But a healthy amount too of wait and see as I spent and interacted in the local community. Is it safe? Will it be noisy?

And that 150-foot long tank filled with green hydrogen. In the end, we're very excited as is the local community there to bring up this system, be the first of a kind in a microgrid, first of a kind for green hydrogen energy storage and something that we'll be replicating. But it all starts here with the local communities and that impact. And as I reflect, in particular, on the last 12 to 18 months, Reid Gardner in Nevada was a large coal plant, one of the largest polluters in the state of Nevada and us delivering a 440-megawatt hour system there in an unprecedented time frame from 4 months from taking control of the site. With a hybrid system delivered with Wellhead Electric in California to the local Stanton, Orange County, Southern California residential community, where our 4-hour 275-megawatt hour system allows the gas [ speaker ] plant to operate less frequently, reducing GHGs by up to 70% to 90%.

Hal Dittmer, for those of you that might have heard the name, a real pioneer in the state of California and the community, 84 years old. I hope he doesn't mind me saying that, but would not put him past the age of 55 if you see him on the street. All about the impact here, and I would really be remiss with not spending a few minutes therefore on my recent visit to Australia and the team there regionally led by Luca Sadler on the commercial side, Aaron McCann on the execution side. We've talked about the Australian market and have made a few announcements here in the last couple of weeks, all of fairly large scale. And given the size and importance of that market, the coexistence of many of our strategic investors, including Korea Zinc, the largest nonferrous metals producer in the world and their wholly owned subsidiary, Ark Energy, BHP, one of the largest mining and iron ore companies in the world, just to name a few, all investing in their own clean energy transition.

But I was most fascinated by the local government support from the meetings in Melbourne, for example, with the Victorian Energy Minister, Liliana D'Ambrosio, Head of the State Electricity Grid or called the SEC., and the longest tenured energy minister in all the Australian states, a woman of great vision, great passion, focused on what needs to be achieved and ever cognizant of the how things are accomplished as more important necessarily than the final result that's achieved. We look forward to large partnerships and projects there and have built a tremendous pipeline well over the 5 gigawatt hour range now of projects that we'll be executing upon over the next 12 months in the coming years. While I was there, we announced the first of what we believe will be many project partnerships with Ross Warby and the team from EnerVest, the first 1 gigawatt hour project at Stoney Creek in New South Wales, for example. Excited about the potential given the development and the portfolio focus that we have as a core strategy and working earlier in the pipeline development with companies and people that bring the expertise to pinpoint the grid weak points and opportunities to support better grid resiliency. Anyway, it was a great week.

Much of our core leadership team was there in person. We did a lot of planning for the coming years for the Australian market, including immediate investments in doubling the size of that team in the very near term and tripling the size of our investment in Australia over the next year, given the opportunities we see and the projects that we have underway. Shifting a bit now to our results before turning it over to Michael, who will go over some of the details of the financials. Just very encouraged by what we've seen in the last 3 to 4 months and the progress, starting with probably one of our most important criteria and indicators of the future, which is our revenue backlog, which grew by over 33% in the quarter, supporting now as we look to the revenue ramp we have coming in 2025 plus. While Australia, of course, will play an important part, very happy to announce new projects in the United States.

We recently announced the Gridmatic offtake agreement of our Texas site, a battery site that we'll be building, owning and operating. Fairly quick turnaround there will be COD in the second quarter of 2025, but also announced for the first time here on this call, a new project with Jupiter Power and always nice to be announcing additional projects with prior customers. I think a great example of building the faith and the confidence and trust of customers that have built projects with us that we've delivered to and feel very good about what the team has earned there in delivering for the first project and now a second project with Jupiter. I also feel great about our execution on our strategy to not only build and deploy these systems, but also to own and operate these storage assets. With the right development partnerships and the knowledge we have in designing, commissioning and maintaining these systems, that experience allows us to reduce the capital expenditure upfront through optimal design, allows us to reduce the operating expense it takes to operate these systems and to maintain them and at the end of the day, to ensure the availability of these systems and the uptime to ensure we're meeting customer needs, we're meeting the grid needs and meeting the needs of our expectations of our investors on the returns on these investments, which, of course, bring long-term revenue streams at very attractive margins.

From a revenue perspective, this was clearly a transitional quarter as we get into our Q4 ramp now underway as we've previously guided, but now coming in Q4. But maintained the strong gross margins as we were finishing projects, gross margins achieved at 40% plus and on a year-to-date basis, 28%, which obviously bodes well for our finish for the year and our guidance of finishing the entire year at 15% to 20% unit economics and gross margins. Encouraged to continue to see our OpEx reduce both on a year-over-year basis, 13% and 7% reduced on a quarter-over-quarter basis. This reflects some of the changes we made in our technology and business model as we looked at our licensing models back at the first half of the year and the areas we're going to be investing in and therefore, adjustments we made to our organization and the team supporting that strategy. Michael will talk more about some of the project financing that we announced and kicked off working with Jefferies on some of our first wholly owned projects in the United States, specifically in California and also in Texas.

And while this reduced our revenue in terms of turning over projects and recognize revenue on the year, we've been very clear since we announced at our investor and analyst meetings in May of why that strategy is so fundamental to the intermediate to the long term and the growth and the interest of our shareholders in our long-term operating model. We believe this model will have a lot of dividends for the shareholders, but in particular, as we look into our planning as a company in the coming 3 to 5 years. We also have added more global assets for this new operating model, including what we are announcing in Australia, the development partnership we have with Enervest. But also we announced 3 months ago, the 100-megawatt system in Italy at their largest coal plant in Sardinia, Carbosulcis, where we'll be installing and have just installed the first EV Zero gravity system there and are beginning commissioning and has a future for an integrated hybrid site with the coexistence of our gravity with batteries to deliver 100 megawatts of power to the local community. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention a few of our innovation milestones as well.

I already discussed about the green hydrogen system in Calistoga and where that is and what's going to be the first of a kind and turned over here in the next 2 to 3 months, but also applying our gravity with what we announced with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and integrating gravity energy storage in the future of superstructures. And in particular, using our modular pumped hydro approach with gravity and integrating these in these structures where for the first time, we'll be able to have a carbon payback in very short periods in the building sector. There's some very interesting statistics. If you do study what creates most of our greenhouse gases, it may surprise you to know that almost 30% to 40% of the greenhouse gas emissions come from both the building and the operating of buildings. And because of that, we're very excited to work with Adam Semel, and the team, Bill Baker, Scott Duncan from Skidmore, Owings, Merrill and the work they're doing jointly with our team and our gravity technology expertise, combining that together.

And you'll be seeing more to come in the coming years as we look at the first projects for these superstructures across the world. I was also very excited to announce today is hopefully some of you have seen some of the performance data from our Rudong gravity energy storage system, 25 megawatt, 100-megawatt hour in China. And with performance measures, as we previously guided in the 80% to 85% range on initial data on the round trip efficiency. This is massively significant, I think, for the world, and in particular, in the long-duration energy space, the first milestone achieved and one of the highest round trip efficiency measures in long-duration energy storage in the world. Very excited what that means, not only for China and the other 4 gigawatt hours plus of projects that have already been announced there in China alone, but also what it means for some of the other regions where we've announced initial gravity projects and license agreements, for example, in the 16 states of South Africa and surrounding countries as well as in other regions of the world where we're beginning development in the Middle East and even right here in the United States, starting with our Snyder Development Center.

Very excited about what these initial performance measurements are telling us about the role that gravity can and will play as part of many solutions and technologies for the clean energy transition. Finally, it was just announced last week and excited to recognize the team by what Time Magazine recognized as one of the best inventions in 2024. And really a tribute, I'd like to mention Bill Gross, who was really the founder of Energy Vault. I know myself and Andrea Pedretti carry the titles of Co-Founder of the company, but it really started with Bill Gross, his vision, his passion, his never give up attitude to look at different ways to solve unique problems in energy storage. Really appreciated the role that Bill has played both in my career in renewables as well as a co-founder, as the founder in Energy Vault here with our gravity energy storage technology, really just a tremendous motivation for our entire team.

And I think these recognitions now that are coming as we begin to build out and people begin to see the some of the gravity energy storage take form on the planet and the recognition from Time Magazine is really a tribute to him, Andrea Pedretti. And now others that are carrying that on in different places and from different companies, Jose Andrade, for example, who is the Chair of all the civil engineering and structural studies at Caltech, who's been working with Energy Vault now for many years since actually the very beginning of the company. And people like Bill Baker. Bill Baker from Skidmore, Owings, Merrill is the Chief Architect of the Burj Khalifa building, currently the largest building in the world at over 800 meters tall. Really excited to work with Bill and his practicality as you look at structures and design, and he's working pretty much full time now with Energy Vault as we look at building structures and optimizing design for different structures across the world.

So a significant recognition to those individuals plus all the teams at Energy Vault that have been championing and developing our gravity energy storage technology, everything from the mechanical, the civil side, all the material science needed to avoid, for example, the production of concrete, all of these things have come together with the software that automates everything and makes it all cost-effective and economical. A big call out to all those folks for this recognition. And finally, before turning it back to Michael to go over some of the numbers, I'm very happy to be reaffirming our annual guidance here as we've done all year. We're tightening up that range a bit as we get into, obviously, this quarter, and now we're within 6.5 weeks of looking at the end of the year. So we see the shipments on their way.

That's going to tie to the revenue recognition. Of course, a lot happening here in the last 6 weeks as we look at that, but feel very good about reaffirming that range and narrowing that a bit here as we look forward and look forward to a strong quarter of delivery. That's both on our recognition of some of our range guidance that we had given previously, but also in continuing to build our bookings cadence and building that revenue backlog as we look at a large revenue ramp into 2025 and beyond. And with that, I'll turn it back over to Michael Beer.

