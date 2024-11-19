Q3 2024 EHang Holdings Ltd Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Huazhi Hu

Okay, hello everyone. Thank you very much for joining EHang’s earnings call. Since the third quarter of this year, our order deliveries and financial performance hit a record high again. We have also made exciting progress in multiple aspects such as the Air Operator Certificate Application and Certification Review, the development of low-altitude ecosystems, R&D of next-generation technology and products, as well as the expansion of overseas markets.
All of these achievements underscore EHang’s commitment and capabilities in accelerating our pace towards commercial urban air mobility operations. We have become the world's first eVTOL company to obtain the three airworthiness certificates for pilotless aircraft, demonstrating we have the capabilities for mass production and deliveries.
In July, the Civil Aviation Administration of China officially accepted the OC application submitted by Guangdong EHang General Aviation and Hefei Heyi Aviation. This is the world's first OC project for pilotless passenger carrying aircraft, signifying that the first related operational standards are about to be established, which will provide safety assurance for the commercial operations of EH216-S in China.
Currently, the OC review is progressing well, and the first OC is expected to be issued by the end of this year. Simultaneously, we are actively assisting our customers and partners in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Wuxi, Zhuhai, and Wencheng, Wenzhou in preparing their OC applications as well, with the aim to speed up the commercial operations of EH216-S nationwide and promote the development of low-altitude economy demonstration zones across more cities.
Since Q3, China's central and local governments have enhanced their support for the low-altitude economy industry, further highlighting its strategic role as an emerging economic growth engine. China's National Development and Reform Commission plans to establish a dedicated bureau for low-altitude economy, which will better coordinate resources across different segments for fostering the industry development.
In November, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened another plenary meeting of the leadership group for low-altitude industry development, emphasizing the strategic importance of the industry's high-quality development and outlining key tasks for advancing pilotless, electric, and intelligent low altitude equipment. As a global leading UAM technology company, EHang actively aligns with national policies. Our product and development philosophy resonate closely with the government's advocacy for innovation in low-altitude equipment.
Under the broad and in-depth policy support, the domestic demand for pilotless aerial vehicles in China continues to grow. In Q3, our deliveries and revenues reached a record high again. We delivered 63 units of EH216-S and our quarterly revenues reached RMB128 million. This demonstrates the robust market demand and strong customer recognition of EH216-S.
Of course, our focus extends beyond aircraft deliveries. Our top priority is to ensure operational safety as we are accelerating the establishment of a comprehensive operational support system focusing on both sales and operations, as well as enhancing the low-altitude ecosystem. We have achieved significant operational progress in the following three aspects.
Firstly, on infrastructure. With strong support from the Hefei municipal government, the second UAM hub, ASCEND, was officially established in Luogang Park in Hefei. This hub is tailor-made for the EH216 pilotless passenger aircraft, and it also serves as a UAM hub model for pilotless passenger aircraft operations.
Secondly, on talent training. We have formed a strategic partnership with the Civil Aviation Flight University of China to jointly carry out the training of talents related to operations, maintenance, and management of EHang’s pilotless aircraft and to establish a standardized system.
Thirdly, we are building an after-sales maintenance and repair system to support the upcoming extensive operational work. We believe that in a future of a flourishing low-altitude economy, only truly competitive products can attract a sustained market interest. EHang will continue to increase our R&D investment to maintain our leadership. We will focus on the enhancement of EH216-S performance and the commercialization of a long-range product on the following aspects.
Regarding EH216-S performance enhancements, we have entered into a strategic partnership with Enpower, a pioneer in new energy vehicle power systems to co-develop electric motors and motor controllers tailored for EHang’s eVTOL. This new solution features an integration of a lighter weight and higher power density. Meanwhile, we have strategically invested in Inx and achieved a significant breakthrough in the joint development of a high-energy solid-state battery technology.
With this solid-state battery, our EH216-S completed a continuous flight test exceeding 48 minutes, significantly improving the flight endurance by 90%. Next year, we aim to improve the flight endurance even further to 60 minutes. This milestone achievement is critical in broadening the application and operational scope for our eVTOL products.
Moving on to the development of our long-range product. Building on the VT-30 prototype, we have conducted commercial design and upgrades for our lift and cruise eVTOL model to VT-35. This long-range product complements our existing product portfolio by targeting application scenarios like inner city, cross-bay, and crash mountain routes. Extending beyond the EH216-S intercity UAM coverage. With the two categories of EH216 series and VT-35, we will achieve boost narrow coverage for low-altitude flights.
In the overseas markets, in Q3 we have conducted demo flights in Brazil, Japan and Thailand, extending our footprint to 18 countries across the globe. We are also making strides in overseas airworthiness certification for the EH216-S. In September, EH216-S was granted an experimental flight authorization certificate from Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency, and we plan to conduct more in-depth test flights in Brazil to facilitate the local airworthiness certification.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also plans to open flight tests for certified e-VTOLs in multiple areas of Thailand. We're planning to expand our flight range in Thailand with the aim to launch commercial flight operations in some regions of Phuket and Samui by 2025.
Reflecting on our progress over the past decade, EHang has launched the world's first pilotless passenger aircraft EH-1A4 in the United States, becoming a pioneer of the global urban air mobility industry. We have driven and pioneered breakthroughs in pilotless aerial vehicle technology and airworthiness certification.
With the launch of operational hubs such as the Hefei UAM hub and others, EHang’s long-held dream of urban air mobility will truly come to fruition. Moving forward, we will steadily advance ensuring safety as the top priority to achieve sustainable industry development. We also strive to create greater value for our shareholders, partners, and the society.
Next, I'll turn the call over to our COO, Mr. Wang, to elaborate more on our Q3 operational performance. Thank you.

