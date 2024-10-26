Q3 2024 Eastern Bankshares Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Hello and welcome to the Eastern Bank shares Inc third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call will include forward-looking statements including statements about Eastern's future financial and operating results, outlook, business strategies and plans, as well as other opportunities and potential risks. That management receives such forward-looking statements reflect management's current estimates or beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or the timing of events to differ materially from the views expressed today.
More information about such risks and uncertainties is set forth under the caption, forward-looking statements in the earnings press release as well as in the risk factors section and other disclosures in the company's periodic filings with the securities and exchange commission.
Any forward-looking statement made during this call represent management's views and estimates as of today and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events during the call the company will also discuss both GAAP and certain non GAAP financial measures for a reconciliation of GAAP to the non GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the company's earnings press release which can be found at investor.Easternbank.com. Please note that this event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the call over to Robert F. Rivers, Executive Chair and Chair of the Board of Directors. Please go ahead.

Robert Rivers

Thank you, Lorey and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our third quarter earnings call with me today is Eastern CEO Denis Shehan, our new CFO David Rosato and James Fitzgerald, our former CFO, who's continuing to serve as a senior advisor to our management team and our board of directors.
The third quarter marked a transformational moment in Eastern's history as we closed on our merger with Cambridge Trust completed our integration, expanded our leadership team and board and look forward to the future as a newly combined more robust organization.
This combination represents a powerful step forward in achieving our strategic vision, positioning us as a stronger, more competitive institution and the greater Boston region's leading local full service bank offering comprehensive personal commercial and private banking solutions in addition to personalized wealth management offerings. Whereas our larger competitors focus on a wider geography.
Our commitment is to Eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire, as well as other areas of as well as other areas of New England, which is demonstrated not only by a management team that lives and raises our families here but makes strategic lending and community investments entirely within the markets we serve time and again, we hear from our customers that a point of differentiation is our deep understanding of local markets and communities.
Although we have grown larger to have the talent and technology to better serve and compete for our customers business, we remain at our core, a true community bank understanding that we can only be as strong as our customers, our colleagues and the communities. We serve as recent evidence of this Eastern during the the past quarter was named the number one SBA lender in Massachusetts for the sixth consecutive year, ranked among the '10 most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal for the 13th time and was recognized by disability in as a 2024 best place to work for disability inclusion.
And the Eastern Bank Foundation was once again recognized among the top leading women led organizations in Massachusetts by the women's edge, of course, to deliver all of this requires a total team effort from my 2000 colleagues at Eastern, who in addition to very successfully transitioning our banking and wealth management customers to new systems, also completed a major upgrade of our online and mobile banking platform. It is their incredibly hard work, dedication and commitment to our customers and each other, which make these results possible in order to deliver greater value for our shareholders and support for our communities.
With that, I'll hand it over to Denis. We'll discuss the business in more detail before handing it off to David to discuss our financial results.

