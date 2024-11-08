Q3 2024 Dropbox Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Thanks, Peter, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 2024 earnings call, and I'm here with Tim Regan, our CFO. I'll cover our recent business updates and strategy, and then Tim will walk through our Q3 results and our outlook.
Last week, we announced a 20% reduction in our workforce. This was an incredibly difficult decision, and I want to acknowledge all the folks at Dropbox who were impacted, but it was a necessary step to position for our next chapter.
As we've discussed over the last year, we're at an inflection point as a company. Our core FSS business has matured and we've been investing in new products to solve new problems and drive growth. But given the challenging environment for our core business, we needed to better align our investments with the opportunities ahead.
Beyond the headcount reduction, we also simplified our org structure. We've become too complex and layered over time, which was slowing us down and hurting our execution. So, we designed a flatter and more balanced organization, reducing the number of layers while better aligning our teams around our key priorities.
Now, let's talk about where we're headed. Over our first 17 years, we built a large and profitable business, helping hundreds of millions of users secure, organize and share their files, but today's workplace has evolved dramatically. Content is now scattered across dozens of cloud tools and browser tabs, not just files and folders. We're all struggling with the same core problem I started Dropbox to solve, which is spending too much time searching for stuff and trying to stay on top of our work.
And the challenges go beyond just finding things. There's no persistent way to organize your cloud content, because when you close your browser, your workspace and all your tabs disappear. There's no common way to collect and share different kinds of cloud content across platforms. And for IT teams, the shift to distributed work and the resulting proliferation of tools has created even bigger headaches around security and around governance.
The good news is that AI gives us powerful new tools to address these universal problems. That's why we've been hard at work on Dropbox Dash, our AI-powered universal search product. After launching an initial version for individuals last year, we just released Dash for Business in October. The business version of Dash combines AI-powered universal search and organization with universal content access controls and governance for IT. We're focusing our initial sales efforts on our over 500,000 FSS Team's customers who already trust us with their content.
It's early days, but the initial feedback has been really encouraging, both among our existing Dropbox FSS customers and prospects that are new to Dropbox. Dash helps you instantly find anything across all your work tools from a single search box, it uses AI to summarize and answer questions about your company's content, and it gives you a personalized start page that connects your meetings, your docs and your projects.
But what's really resonating with IT leaders is Dash's unique governance capabilities, which we call Protect and Control. For the first time, admins get real-time visibility into everything that's shared in the company across every major content platform from one dashboard with powerful controls to protect sensitive content.
Most companies we talk to are doing this manually today, so they've told us they see huge value in automating this and extending these capabilities. And overall, we know this market is attracting significant attention and investment, which both validates the opportunity we've been pursuing while also underscoring the importance of moving quickly to capture it.
So, as we reposition the company around Dash, we're evolving our FSS business to maintain its strengths while accelerating Dash's adoption. And rather than trying to re-inflict FSS growth, we're shifting our focus to product quality, to retention and efficiency, and serving as a springboard for Dash.
This means doubling down on our strengths, being the simple and reliable and platform-agnostic solution that our customers love. And Teams remain a priority given the higher ARPU, lifetime value, retention profile and strong cross-sell potential for Dash. And given that our FSS users also have unmet needs around finding and organizing their cloud content, we see a significant opportunity to bring some of Dash's capabilities to our core FSS product, while also turning our massive FSS user base into a natural growth engine for Dash.
We're also reassessing our document workflow investments. We'll continue developing DocSend features like virtual data rooms, while focusing sign on retention. But FormSwift, which we acquired to expand our capabilities, requires significant investment that we now believe is better spend on Dash. So, we're exploring strategic options there, including a potential sale.
Looking ahead, we're still in the early days of AI transforming work. While we're focused on Dash near term, we're also exploring adjacent opportunities too, like our recent acquisition of Reclaim, which brings AI-powered calendar and time optimization capabilities. And over-time, we see potential for a broad suite of AI tools that make knowledge work more productive and will leverage our massive user base, our trusted brand and our technical infrastructure to accelerate adoption.
But to fully capture this opportunity, we have to stay focused and prioritize. Our core business gives us a powerful foundation to build on. And while it will take time to change our growth trajectory, our conviction continues to grow as we solve real customer problems. Evolving from syncing your files to organizing and securing all your cloud content is a natural evolution for Dropbox and we're well-positioned to win in this new market.
I'll now hand it over to Tim to cover our results and outlook.

