Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 DocGo Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
31 min read

Participants

Michael Cole; Vice President, Investor Relations; DocGo, Inc.

Lee Bienstock; Chief Executive Officer; DocGo, Inc.

Norman Rosenberg; Chief Financial and Accounting Officer; DocGo, Inc.

Sarah James; Analyst; Cantor Fitzgerald

Pito Chikaring; Analyst; Tite-Zib

Stephen Klasko; Independent, Non-executive Chair of the Board of Directors; DocGo, Inc.

Ryan MacDonald; Analyst; Needham

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, Ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the DocGo Third Quarter Earnings Call at this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call, you require immediate assistance. Please press star followed by zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Thursday, November 7, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Cole

Thank you, operator. Before turning the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements made in this conference call other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words may will plan potential could goal outlook design, anticipate, aim believe, estimate, expect intend guidance, confidence, target project and other similar expressions may be used to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize our plans, intentions, outcomes, results or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of which are beyond our control and which may cause our actual results or outcomes or the timing of results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. These risks uncertainties and assumptions include but are not limited to those discussed in our risk factors and elsewhere. In DocGo's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and statements filed by DocGo with the SEC to which your attention is directed actual outcomes and results or the timing of results or outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, today's call contains references to non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP Financial measures are provided directly as part of this call or included in our earnings release or the current report on Form 8-K that includes our earnings release which is posted on our website dot go docgo.com, as well as filed with the SEC. The information contained in this call is accurate as of only the date discussed. Investors should not assume that statements will remain relevant at an operative and operative. At a later time, we undertake no obligation to update any information discussed in this call to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events except as to the extent required by law. At this time. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. Lee. Please go ahead.

and

Recommended Stories