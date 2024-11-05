Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 DMC Global Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
24 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Geoff High; Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; DMC Global Inc

James O'Leary; Executive Chairman & Director; DMC Global Inc

Michael Kuta; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; DMC Global Inc

Eric Walter; Chief Financial Officer; DMC Global Inc

Stephen Gengaro; Analyst; Stifel

Gerry Sweeney; Analyst; ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Ken Newman; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the DMC Global third-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Geoff High, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Geoff High

Hello, and welcome to DMC's third-quarter conference call. Presenting today are DMC's Executive Chairman, James O'Leary; CEO, Michael Kuta; and CFO, Eric Walter.
I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on our estimates, projections, and assumptions as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are disclosed in our filings with the SEC.
Our business is subject to certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. DMC assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
Today's earnings release and a related presentation on our third quarter performance are available on the Investors page of our website located at dmcglobal.com. A webcast replay of today's presentation will be available at our website shortly after the conclusion of this call. And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Jim O'Leary. Jim?

James O'Leary

Thank you, Geoff, and thanks to everybody for joining us today. I've been on the Board for a little under a year now. And as Geoff mentioned, I was recently appointed as executive chairman. My first official Board meeting was when the strategic process was announced.
So I'm very familiar with all the activity associated with it. And over the last few months, I've had an opportunity to engage with many of our shareholders. So have a good sense for how you're feeling and what you're thinking.
I've been associated with industrial building and manufacturing products businesses for about 40 years, most often serving as either the CEO or CFO of publicly traded companies. My most relevant experience was with a publicly traded company called Kaydon Corporation, which was a diversified industrial manufacturer that went through a number of strategic assessments similar to what DMC has been dealing with over the past 10 months.
Ultimately, my Board and I concluded that a sale to a strategic peer was the best outcome in what was a highly successful transaction at the time. For the past 10 years, I've been a director or adviser to several publicly traded companies, including Builders FirstSource, the company's largest distributor of value-added building products and services. I've also worked in the private equity space focused primarily on mid-cap industrial companies as either a director, adviser, or executive.
As we announced two weeks ago, we've concluded the strategic review process on DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. The key takeaway is that we're not interested in selling excellent businesses for less than what we believe they're worth.
DynaEnergetics, in particular, was challenged by very choppy and volatile conditions in the oilfield services space, and we concluded that now is not the right time to try to maximize the value of that business. I'll now turn it over to Michael for an update on the third quarter.

and

Recommended Stories