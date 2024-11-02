Q3 2024 DigitalBridge Group Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Severin White; Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations; DigitalBridge Group Inc

Marc Ganzi; Chief Executive Officer, Director; DigitalBridge Group Inc

Thomas Mayrhofer; Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer; DigitalBridge Group Inc

Jade Rahmani; Analyst; KBW

Ric Prentiss; Analyst; Raymond James

Eric Luebchow; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Jonathan Atkin; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Anthony Hau; Analyst; Truist Securities

Presentation

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Digital Bridge Group Inc third quarter, 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator instructions)
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Severin White, Managing Director, head of Public Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Severin White

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Digital Bridges third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. Speaking on the call today from the company is Marc Ganzi our CEO and Thomas Mayrhofer our CFO.
I'll quickly cover the safe harbour some of the statements that we make today regarding our business operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. All information discussed on this call is as of today, November 1, 2024, and Digital Bridge does not intend and undertakes no duty to update it for future events or circumstances.
For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our most recent form. 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ending December 31, 2023, and our form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. With that. Let's get started and I'll turn the call over to Mark Ganzi our CEO.

Marc Ganzi

Thanks, and welcome everyone to our third quarter, 2024 business update. We appreciate you joining us on the call and look forward to answering your questions during the Q&A session.
So, let's get started with the first item today Financial performance. This quarter, DigitalBridge continued to deliver peer leading growth in fee revenues and fee related earnings as our investment platform continues to scale. We delivered another quarter of mid-teens through revenue growth combined with expanding margins as revenues continue to grow faster than expenses.
FRE was up 42% year on year and fee margins were up 500 basis points to 34%. Persistent revenue growth and expanding margins are central to the digital bridge investment thesis and we've continued to deliver here. Second and probably the most important part of this quarter was capital formation.
We're well positioned to exceed our $7 billion annual fundraising target with $6.1 billion already raised to date. We'll talk a bit more about this in a minute but it's important to note that the timing and composition of those commitments will shift some of the reoccurring FRE impact into 2025 and Tom will walk you through that and how it impacts out in period FRE for 2024 a little bit later in the call.
Third capital deployment where we're seeing the best opportunities to put that capital work today it's really simple in this period. It's been in both our existing platforms and into new opportunities in the data centre and tower verticals. Putting more capital behind growth at Databank and Vertical Bridge, as well as new portfolio companies like Yondr and JTower, it was an exceptionally busy quarter in deploying capital and we're seeing really good opportunities in this market environment today.
Let's start by talking about the uptick we're seeing in capital information and how that sets us up for the end of the year. Next slide, please. So, look, the headline says it all. I'm pleased to report that we have $6.1 billion in capital formation year-to-date this has been a tremendous quarter and again, I want to reconfirm with you Digitalbridge is set to exceed our $7 billion capital information target.
Last quarter, we were in line with the prior year at the same point and today we're tracking 13% ahead of last year and the momentum has been picking up. And as you can see, we've raised $1.9 billion in just the last 30 days alone and have less than $1 billion to go with two months left in the calendar year to exceed our budget and our targets, which we have strong conviction around since our last report, fundraising has been dominated by our co investment around databank with the odd super transaction and steady commitments to our Digitalbridge partners three flagship strategy. We have a very surgical approach to closing out another 30 to 40 logos on a global basis through the end of the year which positions us to meet and again exceed our $7 billion target.
Next slide, please. One of the natural topics that dominated this past year with investors has been the broader fundraising environment. Investors want to understand how heightened interest in AI and digital infrastructure squares with some of the forces impacting private markets. You've heard it, it's realizations' DPI as well as the changing and shifting macro conditions around the globe today.
As you can see, we're starting to see a noticeable uptick in fundraising commitments and our pipeline continues to grow as investors respond to the growing demand for new data centres and network capacity. At the same time, we're beginning to see that private markets are thawing and the process of educating LPs about the implications of AI and digital infrastructure is beginning to bear fruit. Simply put their growing intent is increasing, matching up with an expanding capability is our growing LP base, dedicates more capacity to owning the picks and shovels of AI and we think this is the best way to play AI is to focus on the digital infrastructure that's required to power the AI economy. This is ringing true with LPs all around the globe today.
So, we've been building momentum every quarter in new capital information, and we expect our fourth quarter to be the best this year with $3 billion or more of fresh capital. We raised almost two thirds of that $1.9 billion in the 1st month and we have high confidence again that we're going to beat our targets for the year as our capital formation process has been accelerating and we'll continue to accelerate from now to the end of the year.
When that new, FEEUM is achieved, it generates reoccurring fees that drive our growth in future periods which in turn will accelerate our FRE growth.
Next slide, please. Ultimately, the capital formation is driven by an increasingly global platform with a growing investor base. I've talked about it at our investor day. I've talked about it throughout this year. Our capital formation team of over 30 professionals on a global basis is operating at scale and most importantly is now pitching our multi Strat strategy.
As you can see on the left that $3 billion in Q4 capital information is coming from around the world and across our different investment solutions and this is the key point of inflection for digital bridge is the fact that we can raise capital all around the globe and across different products.
This quarter, here in the fourth quarter, we expect our fundraising to be dominated by North America and Asia in particular as we close out some important logos by the end of the year. One other thing to note about capital information has been our strong re-uprate as well as a growing contribution from new logos at the same time. This is not only a great validation from our existing investors but adding new LPs is a big long-term priority for us and we're making progress on both fronts.
One area that I highlighted last quarter that's particularly relevant and has been growing at a rapid pace is our private wealth channel where we recently brought in Andrew Cocks to head up our global Well Solutions. Andrew has been a key contributor and strategist at leading global investment firms including most recently at KKR, Lyxor and Goldman. There he was focused on the private wealth channel, which we think is a multibillion-dollar opportunity for Digitalbridge over time.
We've seen early success with the data canter side car vehicle we talked about last quarter, and we expect that by the end of the year, we'll have raised over a billion dollars from the private wealth vertical channel for that product that was a billion dollars that we did not have factored into our business plan for 2024. Andrew and his team are already designing new products and investment solutions that fit the demand for this channel. So, stay tuned we're super excited about this.
We're excited about the depth of our pipeline of logos that are looking at our existing products that we plan to close between now and the end of the year. And we're super excited about our ability to scale our private well channel and to continue to add new capital from new verticals. This is part of the plan in terms of scaling and getting digital bridge to operate at the next level.
Next page, please. I want to finish with some perspective on a few recent transactions that highlight our continued investment activity across the AI infrastructure ecosystem. This includes backing two of our most trusted and successful platforms with over $5 billion in fresh capital as well as launching new platforms that will be the source of future returns in the coming years.
First Vertical Bridge, our flagship private North American tower company recently signed a $3.3 billion deal with Verizon to purchase its remaining own tower portfolio of over 6,300 macro sites. Increasing vertical bridges macro footprint by over 50% while reinforcing their profile as the largest private cell tower operator in the United States operating at scale.
The next transaction I want to highlight is Databank where we brought in our partners from Australian Super to lead a $2 billion equity raise to fuel the growth of three new campuses that will add almost 800 megawatts of edge compute power tripling the company's footprint today. Raul and his team are hitting on all cylinders and now they're incredibly well capitalized to build out the next phase of their growth as they address the key market of edge compute workloads. We're really excited about what's happening at Databank and now Raul's got the capital to go execute on that vision.
Next up. We also established two new platforms earlier this month, the first JTower, it's the largest independent tower company operating in Japan. Today, we're honored to be the controlling shareholder of this business in partnership with management. As some of Japan is historically a relatively closed market. And our successful bid highlights the trust our carrier partners have in our experience in operating mission, critical infrastructure on a global basis.
Owning and operating eight tower platforms on a global basis was incredibly relevant here. So was our approach to the Japanese market and the years of time we put in in a building trust with those customers and the management of J tower and its shareholders. That was not an easy process, but again, at Digitalbridge, we're playing for the long haul, and some transactions take years and years to cultivate like our relationship with Verizon that manifested itself through years and years of hard work. So, these are difficult transactions to execute, and we do it through our relationships and our patience and our perseverance.
Finally, we recently reached an agreement to acquire Yondr, a global hyper scale data centre platform operating in nine markets across North America Europe and Asia. Yondr has over 420 megawatts of least capacity today and potential capacity to grow it over a gigawatt. We're excited to be supporting their continued growth and what is one of the most attractive segments of the data centre ecosystem today, leveraging our key customer relationships and our operating experience as builders of great businesses in the data centre sector.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Tom to cover the financial section.

