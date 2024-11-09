Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Diamondrock Hospitality Co Earnings Call

Participants

Briony Quinn; Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Diamondrock Hospitality Co

Jeffrey Donnelly; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Diamondrock Hospitality Co

Justin Leonard; President, Chief Operating Officer; Diamondrock Hospitality Co

Dori Kesten; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Austin Wurschmidt; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Smedes Rose; Analyst; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Duane Pfennigwerth; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Chris Woronka; Analyst; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Michael Bellisario; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Chris Darling; Analyst; Green Street Advisors, LLC

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the DiamondRock Hospitality Company Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Briony Quinn, Chief Financial Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality. Please go ahead.

Briony Quinn

Thank you, Daniel. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to DiamondRock Hospitality's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast. Joining me today is Jeff Donnelly, our Chief Executive Officer; and Justin Leonard, our President and Chief Operating Officer.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from what we discuss today.
In addition, on today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of this information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in our earnings press release.
We are pleased to report another solid quarter with results largely in line with our expectations. Comparable RevPAR growth was 2.8% over 2023, which was 60 basis points stronger than the prior quarter and comparable total RevPAR growth was 2.3% over 2023.
As we discussed on last quarter's earnings call, we anticipated that the growth in out-of-room spend would be significantly lower in the second half of the year due to a shift towards citywide-driven group business at our larger group hotels. While the portfolio did not sustain any material damage from Hurricane Helene in September, cancellations and business interruption held back our RevPAR and total RevPAR growth by approximately 35 basis points.
Our urban hotels led the portfolio with comparable RevPAR growth of 4.2% in the quarter. Average daily rates were up 5.6%, offset by a percentage point decline in occupancy. While group demand continued to show strength, transient pickup, particularly on the weekends, was slightly weaker than we anticipated.
Comparable RevPAR at our resorts declined 80 basis points from 2023. The 35 basis points of portfolio headwind from Hurricane Helene translated to an 86 basis point reduction to our resort RevPAR and total RevPAR growth. Despite this headwind, our resorts delivered total revenue growth of 1.6%.
A few highlights in the resort portfolio include Cavallo Point delivering RevPAR growth of over 18% on a very strong group quarter and Sonoma delivering RevPAR growth of 7% despite the headwinds in San Francisco. Chico Hot Springs delivered RevPAR growth of 16%, all driven by an increase in ADR as our revenue management strategies for this hotel are playing out.
Group continued to be our strongest segment in the third quarter, increasing 15.7% over 2023, driven by an 8.8% increase in rate and a 6.3% increase in room nights. The strength in group was not limited to our urban hotels. Group revenues in our resort portfolio increased approximately 15% as we continue to add base at these hotels in order to preserve our transient pricing.
As we mentioned previously, we had a significant shift to citywide group in the quarter, which caused a decline in banquet and catering revenue compared to the third quarter of 2023 and was a reversal of the double-digit growth in food and beverage revenue that we saw in the first half of this year. But as we talked about the last two quarters, it was that growth in lower-margin F&B revenue that had been driving our higher headline expense growth numbers. With the leveling out in F&B revenues, total expense growth dropped from the over 5% growth rate we saw in the first half of the year to 2.6% in the third quarter.
Comparable hotel adjusted EBITDA was $82.3 million, reflecting 2.2% growth over 2023 on a 9 basis point lower margin. Corporate adjusted EBITDA increased 3.3% to $75.6 million.
Last quarter, we provided an update on our technology initiatives, including a new ERP system alongside a robust enterprise analytics platform. These systems have greatly enhanced our ability to perform detailed custom analysis and forecasts with greater speed and precision. Moving forward, we are focused on strategically leveraging technology across operations, financial management, and ESG reporting to achieve meaningful savings in both workforce resource and time across the organization.
Before I turn the call over to Jeff to discuss our outlook and strategy, let me touch on our capital markets activity and balance sheet. During the quarter, we continued activity under our share repurchase program, buying back an additional 700,000 shares at an average price of $8.14 per share. To date, we have repurchased 3.1 million shares with a weighted average price of $8.33 per share for total consideration of approximately $26 million.
Turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.7 times. In early August, we repaid the $73.3 million mortgage loan secured by the Courtyard Manhattan Midtown East. The loan was repaid with cash on hand, and our liquidity remains strong with over $75 million in corporate cash and full availability on our $400 million revolver.
Also during the quarter, we took advantage of the steep decline in the forward rate curve and executed several swaps that will take effect in the fourth quarter and early 2025 to fix SOFR at an average rate of 3.2%. The forward curve has flattened considerably since those swaps were executed and similar swaps would price much wider in today's market. As a result of these transactions, we will enter 2025 with approximately 57% of our debt at fixed rates.
We also exercised the one-year extension rate on our $300 million term loan, which now matures in January 2026. Our next debt maturity is now in May of '25, and we continue to assess all available options to us, both secured and unsecured, and we'll continue to keep you updated on that front.
As Jeff will elaborate on further, we are actively working on both asset acquisitions and dispositions as part of our capital allocation strategy and continue to evaluate share repurchases and high-return internal investments. With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff.

