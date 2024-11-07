Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Delek US Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Robert Wright; Deputy Chief Financial Officer; Delek US Holdings Inc

Avigal Soreq; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Delek US Holdings Inc

Joseph Israel; Executive Vice President - Operations; Delek US Holdings Inc

Mohit Bhardwaj; Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth; Delek US Holdings Inc

Mark Hobbs; Executive Vice President of Corporate Development; Delek US Holdings Inc

Neil Mehta; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Manav Gupta; Analyst; UBS

Matthew Blair; Analyst; Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Joe Laetsch; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Doug Leggate; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Roger Read; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities

Jason Gabelman; Analyst; TD Cowen

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Jay and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DK third-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Wright, Deputy Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.

Robert Wright

Good morning and welcome to the Delek US third-quarter earnings conference call. Participants joining me on today's call Avigal Soreq, President and CEO; Joseph Israel, EVP Operations; Reuven Spiegel, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Hobbs, EVP Corporate Development.
Today's presentation material can be found on the investor relations section of the Delek US website. Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking comments. Any forward-looking statements made during today's call involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from today's comments, factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as well as in our SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
I will now turn the call over to Avigal for opening remarks. Avigal?

Avigal Soreq

Thank you, Robert. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. During the third quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was approximately $71 million. The current refining margin environment is $5 to $6 below mid cycle as refining margins remain below mid cycle. We expect more refinery capacity to shut down, refining product inventory remain low and oil demand continue to rise. This factor will help digest the recent additions in the global supply and balance the market over the next 6 to 12 months. In the meantime, we are making good progress on the things we can control.
First, lowering a construct structure, second, executing on [KSL] turnaround and third, prioritizing our balance sheet and opportunistic buyback to support ourselves. Now turning to our strategic priorities, as I have outlined in our previous calls, there, a key focus area are first, safe and reliable operations.
Second, unlocking the sum of the value and third being a shareholder friendly and having a strong balance sheet. I will now discuss each of these key priorities in detail. We have another strong operational quota.
I am proud of the progress the team is making in big spring. The spring turnaround is progressing well, in Eldorado, we are actively working to fulfil the refinery potential. Joseph will provide more details on all of this. Next, I would like to talk about the progress we have made on our sum of the parts.
On the second quarter earnings call, we announced a series of transactions related to our sum of the parts. I am pleased to announce that we have closed all of this transaction. We closed the drop down of win to Western and other intercompany transactions between DK and DKL on August 6. This transaction makes both DK and DKL stronger and we are happy with the result. We closed the sale of our retail asset to FEMSA on September 30.
We are pleased with the outcome and timing which allow us to maintain a strong balance sheet as refining margins have turned below mid cycle. The logistics closed the position of H2O midstream on September 11.
The next step in our sum of the power journey is to keep improving DKL. While actively continuing the consolidation, we are making good progress on increasing the economic separation between DK and DKL.
Recent amend and extend contract will bring additional $60 million on an annual cash flow back to DK in exchange for the contract extensions which benefit DK, DK is taking significant steps towards the consolidation by lowering its ownership interest in DKL from 79% to 66% while maintaining its relative data, DK is also getting more cash flow from DKL to rising DKL distributions.
DKL continued to improve its permanent basin position by increasing third-party cash flow, seizing attractive growth opportunities and increasing scale.
We will complete the DKL deconsolidation in a methodical manner and create value for both DK shareholder and DKL unit holder. Next, I would like to highlight our new cost reduction and margin improvement plan.
Our new plan expects to achieve a run rate of at least $100 million in incremental annual cost savings and margin increase by the second half of 2025, which is above and beyond the $60 million. We expect to come back to D
intercompany transactions. The plan currently has $30 million to $40 million in G&A and cost efficiencies along with $50 million to $80 million of margin improvement to commercial optimization and process improvement. Over the last three years, we have been investing in systems which will allow us to further tighten our DNA and run efficient company.
We recently started the execution phase on our market optionality plan. This strategy will allow us to produce and sell the right products from our refineries in the right markets. In order to maximize value these commercial efforts along with incremental cost, efficiencies will increase our bottom line by at least $100 million per year.
Our aim for this effort is to ensure we can generate significant free cash flow in a mid-cycle condition. The final piece of our strategy is our commitment to shareholder return and maintaining a strong balance sheet. During the quarter, we paid $16 million in dividends and bought back $20 million of our shares.
We remain committed to a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation. In closing, I would like to thank our entire team for their hard work and dedication.
Now I will turn the call over to Joseph who will provide additional color on our operation.

and

