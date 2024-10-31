Q3 2024 Dayforce Inc Earnings Call

David Niederman; Vice President; Investor Relations

David Niederman

Before I hand the call over to David, I want to remind everyone that our commentary may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Dayforce as results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as the cautionary statements in our filings. Additionally, over the course of this call will reference non-GAAP measures. To describe our performance. Please review our earnings press release and filings with the SEC for our rationale behind the use of non-GAAP measures and for a full reconciliation of these GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. These documents, in addition to a replay of this call and also a transcript will be available on our Dayforce Investor Relations website. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to David.

David Ossip

Thanks, David, and thank you all for joining us all provide some high-level comments on our third quarter result and turn the call to Jeremy to provide more details of our financial sales wins and customer goes live and an updated full-year outlook. In the third quarter, we achieved strong results that we continue to focus on healthy growth, combined with a focus on profitability metrics and cash flow generation. Staples recurring revenue of 333 million was up 19% with and without float and total revenue of 440 million increased 17%. Cloud. Recurring gross margin was 79%, up 200 basis points, and adjusted cloud recurring gross margin was 79.9%, up 160 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA was 126 million, up 18% in adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.7%, up 30 basis points. Year to date, operating cash flow was 200 million, up 54% and year to date, free cash flow was $117 million, up 184%. We ended the third quarter with 6,730 customers live on the Dayforce platform with the average Dayforce recurring revenue per customer up 15%. We believe we are well positioned to continue to win in the marketplace with the Dayforce platform providing a competitive advantage. Our pace of innovation is faster than ever. And some examples from our most recent product releases include the delivery of the new Dayforce learning replatforming of our E. in the acquisition into the Dayforce platform, introduction of cashless tips into one product and enhancement of our people, analytics with the introduction of measures, allowing organizations to set thresholds and track performance of the people with intelligent, not just the market opportunity remains substantial. Organon physicians recognize that adopting a modern and best-in-class ATMs HCM system can yield significant benefits. These benefits stem from or replacing as many as 12 disparate systems with the Dayforce platform drilling down into our sales during the quarter, we did see instances of elongated sales. It was no specific industry or segment with this was more pronounced. However, we continue to have strong confidence in our Q4 lands are extending sales motion jobs as the customer base and more full suite deals. Our Q4 pipeline remain strong with a coverage ratio of sales opportunities to sales target of approximately four times. We believe the pipeline strength is a result of our key growth drivers, including expansion of the Dayforce platform to include a broad set of HC. and offerings, our move upmarket to target and when large customers building the system integrator channel, which allows us to leverage our partners, implementation and sale capabilities, and finally, building the foundation to win and serve global clients. Additionally, sales to our customer base continues to be a driver of growth with add-on sales compromising of approximately 37% of total bookings in the quarter with solid growth across our talent intelligence suite. Looking now to the fourth quarter, we are excited to host customers that have annual Dayforce Discover event in Las Vegas. In a few weeks. We also will be holding an Investor Day alongside the customer focus program. I'll now pass the call to Jeremy to discuss our financial results in more detail. Jeremy, over to you.

Jeremy Johnson

Thanks, David. We were pleased with the third quarter results. Top-line revenue growth remained strong while we scaled the business and continuing to expand cash flow margins. Dayforce recurring revenue was 333,200,000.0, up 19.2% were up 19.3% on a constant currency basis. And Dayforce recurring revenue, excluding float, was 292 million, up 18.9% or up 19% on a constant currency basis, underpinned by strong go lives and healthy underlying customer trends. Total revenue was 440 million, up 16.6% on a GAAP basis. This and 16.7% on a constant currency basis. Powerpay recurring revenue, excluding float was 20.2 million, up 3.1% on a GAAP basis and 5.1% on a constant currency basis. And professional services and other revenue was 64.1 million, up 23% on a GAAP and on a constant currency basis. On a GAAP basis, gross profit was $201.3 million, up 25.4%. Operating profit was $20.8 million, including an incremental 7 million of amortization expense related to the retired Ceridian trade name and a $9 million earnout expense related to the 2021 acquisition of Data Fusion cloud recurring gross margin was 79%, up 200 basis points on a non-GAAP basis. Adjusted cloud recurring gross margin was 79.9%, up 160 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA was 126,100,000.0, up 17.6% or two 88.7% margin, expanding 30 basis points and reflecting our continued improvement in gross profit margins and scale in adjusted G&A. From a cash-flow perspective, operating cash flows were 91.8 million, up 151%, and free cash flow was 63.4 million, up over 1,000% as we continue to focus on cash flow margins. Year to date, operating cash flow was 200,100,000.0, up 54.4%. And year-to-date free cash flow was 117,300,000.0, upto 184%. Turning to Dayforce Wallet, registration rates and user transactions per month remained consistent and wallet or MAP revenue remains on track to more than double this year. Some notable sales wins from across the globe in Q3included a North American hospitality company that specializes in managing and developing luxury hotels and resorts. So the full day for suite to support 22,000 employees across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, a major multi-brand Australian retailer selected Dayforce as it's unified HCM solution to support their 12,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand. A global manufacturing and distribution leader operating in over 12 countries selected the full day for suite to enhance the experience of 85 hundred employees across U.S. and Canada. And some key Q3 customer go-lives included a British multinational hotel and restaurant company with 38,000 employees went live across the U.K. with Dayforce managed payroll, HR, workforce management and talent. I promise. U.s. manufacturer recently went live with Dayforce HR, payroll, time wallet and document management for 10,000 employees and the U.K. fashion retailer. With though with 400 stores and 10,000 employees recently implemented Dayforce HR, workforce management, payroll and Dayforce Wallet, you can read about more notable sales wins and customer go-lives in our earnings press release. A few other call-outs before I move on to guidance. As expected, Yves-Louis revenue added approximately 170 basis points of growth to our Dayforce recurring revenue ex float in the third quarter, while last year's moving up, the tax business represented a headwind of approximately 100 basis points of the third quarter. Dayforce recurring revenue ex float. During the quarter, we executed receivables securitization facility to optimize cash movements related to Dayforce Wallet. As part of this, we sold 30.1 million of wallet receivables to fund Dayforce Wallet drops. And finally, we executed 30 million of our 500 million share repurchase plan and are pleased that we have the profitability and flexibility to return capital to our shareholders. And I manage dilution from share-based compensation while maintaining investment in the business. Now turning to guidance. For the full year, we expect Dayforce recurring revenue ex float of 1.163 to 1,168,000,000.000, or growth of 21% as reported and constant currency basis, total revenue of 1.747 to 1,752,000,000.000, or growth of 15% to 16% as reported or 16% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA of 492.25 hundred and 7 million or 28.2% to 28.9% margin. We remain confident in our full year cash flow targets of upper 50% conversion from full year adjusted EBITDA to operating cash flow and expect capital expenditures to remain steady on a dollar basis versus last year, which should result in free cash flow margin of between 9.5% and 10% of revenue. Flow revenue is now expected to be $192 million for the full year. And for the fourth quarter, we expect Dayforce recurring revenue ex float of 311 million to $316 million, or growth in the range of 21% to 23% as reported and on a constant currency basis, total revenue of 452 million to 457 million, or growth of 13% to 14% as reported or 13% to 15% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA of 120 million to 135 million or margin and float revenue of 37 million. The USD. to CAD. foreign exchange rates assumed in our guidance or 1.38 for Q4 or an edge average of 1.37 for the full year. To be clear, the weakening Canadian dollar continues to be a headwind for us versus our original 2024 for guidance and versus last year, we feel good about our growth trajectory. And for 2025, we're issuing initial guidance of total revenue growth, excluding float between 14% and 15% on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA margin of 31% and free cash flow margin above 12%. As David mentioned, our Investor Day scheduled for November 12th in Las Vegas. During the day, we look forward to diving in to our strategy, our product differentiation, our continued durable growth and expanding profitability and more as we lead our path to achieving our long-term ambitions of $5 billion in revenue, 1 billion in free cash flow as a lot later in the HCM space. With that, we can begin the Q&A portion of our call. Thank you.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

We will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue, you may press star two to remove yourself from the queue For participants using speaker equipment. It may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. As a reminder, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up question.

Our first questions come from the line of Kevin McVeigh with UBS. Please proceed with your questions.

Kevin D McVeigh

Great. Thanks so much and congratulations on the results. I wonder if you could just help us understand what's the confidence to to offer the initial 2025 guidance. I wanted to kind of start there and maybe a little bit of focus because it looks like the free cash flow conversion continues to kind of scale a little bit of focus on that, too.

David Ossip

Hey, Kevin, a nice to hear from you, and thanks for your comments. As you know, our business is highly plannable and we go into the year with a high degree of certainty based on the percentage of recurring revenue that we have that tackled or combined with the go live forecasts we have both in Q4 and the early part of the year gives us a high degree of certainty. And you've seen consistently relative to our guide, we come in very, very accurately. In terms of the free cash flow perspective, as you know, that's been a big focus. We have pivoted the company to make sure that we are on top of profitability and free cash flow. Jeremy, you want to add anything on the free cash flow side?

Jeremy Johnson

Yes. I mean, I think we're highly focused on leveraging the inherent profitability of this business, and we're confident that we can achieve both of the guidance metrics that we offered, which are adjusted EBITDA of 31% in the free cash flow above 12%. But it all comes down to the focus, and it's something I've been working on since I got here and just real quick, it's great to see initial buy back. Any thought, Jeremy, on that over the balance of this year into 2025 for David? Yes. Look, I mean, you saw us by about 30 million shares. And in the quarter, as you know, the primary purpose of our share buyback is to manage dilution from stock-based compensation. You'll see us probably in market continuing to do that. But ultimately, we've got a lot of capacity under that and could be opportunistic in the future. Should the the market permitted.

Kevin D McVeigh

Thank you so much. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Mark Marcon with Baird. Please proceed with your questions.

Mark Marcon

Hey, good morning. And let me add my congratulations on a really strong results. Wondering if you can talk a little bit about some of the major wins that you ended up having this past quarter and specifically, you know who you ended up winning from. So we take a look at the store American hospitality company for the Australian retailer. And then I'm wondering if you could also a lot of investors ask about saturation. They ask about, you know, how much room there as well. What are you seeing just in terms of the pipeline and decision cycles? I know you mentioned decision cycles earlier on, but wondering if you can talk about that as well.

David Ossip

Sure. And I might not say it for me this morning. In terms of the hospitality, it was a quite competitive process. I believe the finals were one of the other payroll focused organizations and one of the the ERPs that you typically would find in these types of deals. What's great activity. There is a net 12 to one simplification deal where we have gone and we were able to broaden our platform at a large enterprise deal. And as you know, we differentiate when we are focusing on organizations regardless of size or have a high percentage of frontline workers. We're finding that the value proposition of simplifying the a number of components that have in the HR. stack resonates very, very well in this particular macro. The Christmas often leads to a reduction in our total subscription and obviously tremendous FTE. inefficiency that our savings from that point. The deal. I would say that our compliance lead and again, you might have seen with Gartner for the fifth consecutive year, we were in the leadership quadrant and they ranked number one for compliance in their job and 8,000 to 2500 employees segment as well as the the above 2500 employees segment. And in their case, I believe they had to move a cause of a continual compliance challenges that they would have in in their organization. In terms of pipeline, as I mentioned, we entered the quarter with a four times coverage ratio, which means for every targeted dollar of ACV. We had $4 of pipeline, which is very healthy in terms of the deals we did see the length of deals extend by about 25% with inside the Q3 That could be driven by a number of items are firstly, as we are now doing mostly 12 to one simplifications, it means that they are more people that have to sign off on each of the difference elections and no longer are we just looking at the owners of the compliance modules, but we now have to look at getting final from all of the HR and talent owners as well.

Second, the deals, as you know, have increased if you look at the average Dayforce recurring is up 15% year over year. And as the deal sizes goes up, obviously more final required from a financial perspective as well. And then lastly, with the macro, I would say that organizations are being more cautious and more thorough in their selections, and that takes more time.

Mark Marcon

Great. David, you've been through multiple cycles. Do you think, you know, as interest rates, you know, start continuing to come down across the globe and some of the election uncertainty passes that could end up on reversing a little bit more might end up seeing so fast?

David Ossip

Mark, I would say eventually the time lines normalize, something that gets delayed in one particular quarter eventually moved into a subsequent quarter. And any eventually you it normalizes, say the same deal volume comes out of the machine, if you like, in terms of the overall economy, if I look at employment numbers, they came in as expected, which is roughly about 1.5%. Also employment growth across the customer base year over year. And I would say that's in line with what we had thought and what we've seen consistently, if we look at the actual float balances, that was actually quite positive that we saw float balances go up by 12% year over year. So although the float came down from, the yield rate came down slightly. And you'll see that we have a kind of outperformed on the float to tune of about $5 million inside the actual quarter.

Mark Marcon

That's terrific. Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Samad Samana with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Samad Samana

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe first, Jeremy, just one for you on the 2025 outlook. As we think about the exit rate for Dayforce recurring ex float for 2024, is that the assumption that's embedded for the 25 Dayforce moratoria recur bring ex flow outlook? Or or what are you assuming in that 25 guy at guidance for Dayforce specifically?

Jeremy Johnson

Hey, Sam, are you doing that? But I want to be clear, we're not providing that break out the kind of Dayforce recurring or PS. and other or Powerpay at this point. And this is a full three months in advance of when we normally give guidance on this. I think we do have some pretty good insight into kind of that trajectory, and we're confident in our trajectory right now. And a couple of points I would I would call out one is that Dayforce recurring ex float this year is projected to grow at 21% for the full year. But keep in mind that does include a tailwind from me, Leumi.

Samad Samana

So just consider that as it all kind of that tailwind goes away in your estimates?

Jeremy Johnson

I think PS. and other revenue can continue to show strength with some of the larger deals we're working through. And I think power patient kind of look similar to the prior years. But at this point, we've got interest rates in the future. We've got foreign exchange rates and we've got a big finished the fourth quarter. So we're going to hold off on giving that specific Dayforce recurring ex float guidance at this point. Great. Appreciate that. And then David, maybe a follow-up for you.

David Ossip

I'm sure you guys have talked a lot about a I was a big theme at HR Tech as well. I'm curious maybe what the early use cases that you're seeing are. Is that here is that having any impact on the nature of decision making? And I know you gave some good clarity on what's maybe leading leading to longer deal Titan's.

Samad Samana

But is that one of the factors as companies figure out how to implement maybe that and what's the thinking about doing with your AI features? Thank you.

Jeremy Johnson

Yes, hello. Thanks for the question. On the AI., we are likely the first HCM provider end market with a marketable Gen Y AI. offering. We now offer the Dayforce copilot and the way that that will change any data that to upload into the top. The Hub is effectively the landing page of the application, which is a content management system. So any PDF documents, work documents, text documents from the like we now index and we allow the users of the uptick station, whether they be employees, managers, executives, to ask questions that are on said from the documents that they are in the audience of say, typical use case could be I could upload my employee benefits book and I could ask questions like what is my division co-pay when all my benefits going to change or if I blew up my employee and book, I could ask questions about policy and the like. We believe that that particular skew, if you like, should allow us to go back to the base and see a list of between 5% to 7% just from that one particular monetization of that AI. feature ask, of course, as you know, we have a I threw out the application. We offer things like if you are creating a job requisition that it drives the job description. If you're in talent acquisition, we do the upgrading of the candidates using a proprietary and our model. If you're a candidate and client, we match due to opening job requisitions based on your particular skill set, we constantly look at the work energy of individuals, and we use that as predictive of somewhat leaving the organization. And if you read the Gartner report, that is actually included in the compensation mission module that we have, which allows people to adjust the compensations based on the predictive leave, if you like, of the actual for employees and on the workforce management side, we are very strong from a perspective of not using machine learning algorithms to do the actual forecasting for labor and the like. I don't see a I as being a factor of the day elongated sales cycles. But I do see our kind of differentiation in a I had been noted again by groups like Gartner and others. Acres is a comfortable unreal. I encourage you to you and others to come to discover and a couple of weeks, which is our customer conference.

Samad Samana

We'll have, as I know, I call it the Joe showed, which largely is focused on AI. And he'll be sharing live as varied as new use cases and capabilities that we have from a I perspective and should be very, very exciting. Great. Thank you. Get. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Siti Panigrahi with Mizuho Securities. Please proceed with your questions.

Siti Panigrahi

Thanks for taking my question. Jeremy, looking into your Q4 guidance, could you talk about the assumptions made and therefore recurring ex float, do you expect in terms of go-live pipeline? Is it more front-end or back-end loaded for Q4 or any loose the assumptions that baked into that 7% sequential growth? I'll take and then hand it over to Jeremy.

Jeremy Johnson

As you know, we've given the guide of above 21% for Q4 in terms of Dayforce recurring deck is determined based on the accounts that have already gone live to the go lives that we have in Q4, which we have very, very good clarity on will obviously impact Q1 and beyond.

Siti Panigrahi

That's right. And maybe I'll just add in there yet. The guidance by 21 to that kind of 23% there?

Jeremy Johnson

As we've talked about, nothing's really changed there. We held the guidance from the previous quarter. It is a slight acceleration of reacceleration from acute three, but most mostly that's kind of timing of the go-live. So our businesses has maintained, and I think it's clear in our guidance. Yes. Gerry, maybe just a bit of clarity here on the actual guidance relative about, say towards expectations. If you look at the actual numbers, which might be helpful for every one, we beat on the total revenue side by $12 million and we increased the fiscal year by eight. On the EBITDA side, we beat by five and we increase the full year guide by one. Now when we actually look at the numbers, the difference between the five and one is $2 million of float because as I pointed out, the float balances in the quarter were very positive in Q3 that could have been tied to bonuses and the like. And the second is on the professional services and other, there were some timing differences to the tune of about $2 million. And for the combination of of those is the delta between the if you like, on the adjusted EBITDA side between the mutual fund oh five and the raise of one to EUR2 million float and 2 million of professional services, which is really related to timing.

Siti Panigrahi

Thanks for that clarification. Seems like you have good visibility on other thing. I found a debit, frankly, you guys launched a new brand campaign. Is that more to us to position yourself more as a company or could you talk about that?

Jeremy Johnson

That was an interesting company. It's very exciting. The brand, the branding around day for reflects the business as it is today. The business today is a focus on the Dayforce product as opposed to if I go back to five years ago, six years ago, where we had more different types of products and a combination between cloud and between zero and as we are moving forward and you'll see this as we go into 2025, there will be final simplification of the business around Dayforce. And with that, you should see us being able to improve the profitability of the company as we effectively our focus on the higher profit bill profitability, cloud revenue and less so on the beer at the end of life products.

Siti Panigrahi

Great to see you in Phoenix. Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Scott Berg with Needham & Co. Please proceed with your questions.

Scott Berg

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I am looking forward to the Joe show. I like the title of that. That sounds great. I had to kind of follow ups there, David, to your material, but I'm kind of answer there is the bolt on the profitability side is if I look to the third quarter results, you beat your float revenue by $5 million kind of only raised the adjusted EBITDA range is actually 2 million for the year from your prior guidance.

Is I guess you spending some are reinvesting some of the upside to your float that you saw in the quarter kind of either in queue three or Q4, or is there maybe some other expenses of the business that are popping up to not see the full year adjusted EBITDA goal by get raised by what you'd be in the third quarter?

David Ossip

Like I mean, I think we we are at the point in the year where things are coming into really good focus. I think, even greater than we had earlier in the year. Certainly we're looking at investments that we can make this year into next year and the and drive some benefit through both on the revenue side and the profitability side. So you certainly see us kind of pulling through some of those investments and and trying to make some tough decisions here. And that's the trade-off that we come to every every fourth quarter. And I think we're I guess, maybe point out the fact that excluding float, our Q3 adjusted EBITDA expanded by almost 300 basis points. And throughout the year, you should see that we have a full year basis, 100 to 200 basis points is kind of what our guidance implies, both with and without float. So some pretty solid margin expansion there that obviously you see going through for the cash flow statement as well. How that actually brings me to your fiscal 25 guidance on the adjusted EBIT side, which I think is quite positive greater than 31%, even with the expectation that floats probably a headwind into next year.

Scott Berg

Do we think about or should we think about those operational efficiencies coming from anything different than what you saw here in 24? Or is there may be some difference in how you're managing the business next year to drive? What's your theoretically in the core business, more than a 200 basis point expansion in profitability?

David Ossip

Yes, it's a focus on efficiency and productivity. So the reality is it's not coming from anywhere different than what you've seen. You're seeing you're going to see as likely continue to improve the recurring gross margins. You'll see us to continue to scale some of our adjusted gross acute care adjusted Q&A. We're going to focus on efficiency in the sales and marketing. Obviously this year with an investment year and next year will be the kind of driving productivity out of those investments. So no real differences, but it's a focus, the business around productivity and margin and cash flow expansion.

Scott Berg

Great. Congrats on the earlier. Thanks for taking my questions. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Bhavin Shah with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your questions.

Bhavin Shah

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Just kind of focused on the add-on bookings that kind of remains healthy, but it looks like at 37%, it ticked down a touch less. Kurt. Can have any sense of what the drivers of this where it was this kind of as a result of the elongation of sales cycles for any kind of changes and what competitors are doing? And kind of how should we think about this part of the business going forward?

Jeremy Johnson

It's a very positive number. Remember, last quarter we had or do you see the government of Canada included in the add-ons. And as we mentioned, last quarter of the target for this year would be between 35% and 40%. So it's unlikely we would like to say when we look at full suite deals in the quarter, they were 51% for about 46% of our customer base now have suite deals, which is at 12 to one certification use of the actual product as we go towards next year and longer, we would expect to see the client base sales on a long-term basis move to more of a hit this a number that you're in a very positive trend. And if I look at the year-over-year growth in terms of client base, sales is up just tremendously.

Bhavin Shah

That's helpful there. And just one quick follow-up for Jim. And I know you don't give too much on next year's kind of initial outlook, but any high-level thoughts on how we should think about slowed should kind of the yield modestly tick down given your laddered portfolio or any other way to think about it?

Jeremy Johnson

Yes. It's one of the areas where I kind of want to wait another quarter. And before we give guidance on flow, I think we should expect to see balances continue to grow as we have in the past. And there's no real difference and that you'll see that kind of continue to increase on the average balance side of things. But the rate's going to come down with the rate cuts, both in the US and Canada. We just don't know how much right now, laddering strategy helps quite a bit. For example, you saw some of the rate cut more point on before. So a pretty, I think, a durable anyways yield that you'll see on that one. But I just don't want to give the guidance and we'll wait on one more quarter to see where we think the difference neutral banks are going to go to the one thing, just from a modeling perspective, at the moment, we would say that there's probably about 25 million to $30 million headwind in terms of leverage next year. And even with that, as you know, we've taken up the EBITDA forecast for next year. Yes, above the 30% that we previously had spoken about. And we're looking at very healthy adjusted EBITDA growth and free cash flow growth even with the headwind of float.

Bhavin Shah

That makes sense. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats again. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Steve Enders with Citi.

Steve Enders

Please proceed with your questions. Okay, great. Thanks for taking the questions. As time this morning. I mean, I would like to think on the on the 21 guide and the outlook there, and we would be great. Just kind of here you have kind of what the underlying assumptions are going to happen. Is the thinking around what we should be expecting in terms of labor rates or no deal cycles are kind of what you're accounting for and in this prolific M&A, Gary outlook here.

Jeremy Johnson

Got it. Similar to how I answered the earlier question here in the guidance is that revenue excluding flow on a constant currency basis is going to grow 14% to 15%. And that's going to flow down to adjusted EBITDA at a pretty solid above 31% margin and then into cash flows. And if you think about the breakout there, I don't really want to provide that breakout between recurring and Powerpay, NPS and other. At this point, we have pretty good visibility, but we've got the largest sales quarter ahead of us. And we've also got, I think, Canadian exchange rates and probably the worst spot that I've seen them in a few years. And we want to see what happens there. And and obviously, as I just mentioned on the interest rate side of things, we see where the central banks go to provide a little bit more focus on that. But we're trying to say, look, I think we feel really confident going into next year, and that's both on the top line. And on the the profitability side of things, just a couple other projects their time. And I guess I want to ask on the partner side and some of those dynamics and other mining investment and focus area.

Steve Enders

But how are you kind of feeling about how that's resonating and kind of maybe what they're bringing to the table if there's been any change?

Jeremy Johnson

And then in the past four or so. So still very positive. If you come to discover how you'll see the number of sponsorships that we have across the system integrators and other partners, you'll see the attendance level by the actual partners at that at the conference as well. We continue to leverage the partners, both from a perspective of helping us from a sales side as well as helping us on the implementation side.

Steve Enders

Okay. Perfect questions. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Brad Reback with Stifel. Please proceed with your questions.

Brad Reback

Great. Thanks very much. Jeremy, understanding that it's still early on 25, maybe just from a high level, the assumptions that have gone into a form, what you've told us today, do you assume that the elongated sales cycles continue and that employment levels are flat in those numbers?

Jeremy Johnson

Thanks. Yes, we would have assumed that the employment levels kind of remain where they are right now. And I think on the elongated sales cycles and we feel really confident in and providing us a pretty solid Q4. We've had a really good year to date. And I think the commentary on sales is really trying to give you a little bit of a context into what we're seeing in the demand environment right now. Which I wouldn't look at it kind of unchanged from what we've talked about in the past. I hope that helps provide a little bit of context. It does.

Brad Reback

Thank you. And then David, real quick, any commentary on the 1st month of the quarter on the 1st month of the quarter, we haven't closed it as opiate dependence in, et cetera. And eventually, if I look at it, I think Sam is on target for eight 10 KFFA. or a month of the quarter, which actually will be up quite nicely year over year on a monthly basis.

David Ossip

Q4 oh eight is skewed towards the December and in fact, the last two weeks of December, probably what determines the particular quarter. It's also our largest quarter. And as I mentioned, we entered the quarter with about a four times coverage ratio. Should it come Zontivity execution across the actual deals.

Brad Reback

Great. Thank you very much. From. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Daniel Jester with BMO Capital Markets.

Daniel Jester

Please proceed with your questions. Great. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just one on the wall at 1,200, 90 live customers, I think that's up 20 customers sequentially, and it looks like you're at about 20% of the customer base live today. I think in the past you talked about that, you know how many many of your customers would be potential while our customers, but we have seen a slowdown and those go live. So any sort of updated thoughts about the wallet and its potential growth opportunity as we think about into next year and beyond?

Jeremy Johnson

At this year's been a very strong year for growth of the actual wallet Keno last year, Dayforce revenue on the wallet was about 12.5 million, will exit this year above $60 million and it will probably go into next year with a are somewhere in the 40s. So it's been quite a successful year for wallets. We sent obviously a lot of time this year and bringing out new features that help with the monetization and the use of the wallet. Recently, we just launched a savings and goals, and we've seen quite nice adoption of that feature, probably over $1 million across these that are used in the savings and goals that put it into those particular types of accounts on the actual wallet this year. So again, a reminder, we launched a FT. and IFK., which has been very, very nice. Another new features we featured We just released our cashless tips on the wallet, save you are in hospitality. You have the ability now to pay all through the Dayforce Wallet on a gross basis, this, which is very, very useful for restaurants. In November, we'll be releasing the BYIC. capability, which allows a user of the water to use existing debit cards that they have. And we believe that also help with monetization as well and should help lift the revenue together into next year. It's also it's very, very exciting, I would say, in terms of the actual growth in that particular type of product.

Daniel Jester

Great. Thank you. And then just a quick one for Jeremy. On 2025 free cash flow. I think in the past, you mentioned that there's going to be a pension settlement that you need to make, and that's embedded in the 25 numbers. Can you just remind us of any sort of clarity about the sizing of that? And that's thanks for the question.

Jeremy Johnson

Yes, that would be imminent in our guidance for the pension termination is underway and the timing of payments, and I would likely be in the third or fourth quarter timeframe, $20 million to $25 million.

Daniel Jester

And again, that would be included in our operating cash flow and free cash flow next year. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Jason Celino with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Jason Celino

Please proceed with your questions. Hey, thanks for having me, and it's going to be on Jeremy. I'm not going to ask you to break down 2025 guide further, but not a high level by giving this framework earlier than you usually do. Should we be viewing it as more conservative than usual?

Jeremy Johnson

Thanks for the question. Look, I don't I wouldn't call it more conservative than usual, but I think I would call it just kind of less focus than we have a February timeframe when we normally give this. So it's a we just don't have that aperture. But I would like to have at this point, which is why we're not giving the same exact guidance that we always leverages Dayforce recurring total revenue and the adjusted EBITDA. I think some of the things that you can get that we have to get focused on in our models as the break the difference between Dayforce, recurring NPS and other. And I think all ultimately should look at this and has us feeling confident in the business to give this guidance that's early enough in the cycle, Jason, one of the reasons we have given guidance for preliminary guidance for 2025 is to make sure that the market understands the focus on profitability, as you would expect as we have, I would I would argue we now are scaled company, and so we will have much more focus in terms of profitability. As you know, this year in terms of adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, the growth I would argue, has been quite tremendous. And as we go into 25, we'll keep that same focus, which will be a nice lift in the adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA number. We had previously spoken about a 30% next year as we've taken that up by 100 basis points at this particular point in time. And then on a free cash flow perspective, you'll see continued expansion of operating cash flow and free cash flow next year. Now this ties to really the simplification of the overall product of the overall company as we've moved from a Company of having several Vera type of products to now having Dayforce and Powerpay are to cloud products and focus. And both of those are at we should be able to continue improving the gross margin on recurring. We're very conscious, then we'll hit that 80% plus on the Dave offer in the cloud, recurring gross margin. And we now already setting that target up significantly on a go-forward basis.

Jason Celino

Excellent. Great. Thanks for those signals. And then maybe just a follow up, David, the ForEx pipeline coverage, you gave very healthy and definitely within that rule of thumb that you want to see software pipelines at. But curious how this is Trent mid this year over time, especially as these expanded with the channel on the launch of the Partner Exchange? Thanks.

Jeremy Johnson

The pipeline this year is a better qualified pipeline as well. So the revenue operations, the Sam's team has done a very, very good job of really building up a pipeline and qualifying so that it is very clean. What's nice pipeline is a healthy percentage of back to the base opportunities over there. And that comes from the way the work that Joe and his team has done in terms of building out a very robust HR. and talent capabilities, which really allows us to go back to the base and to actually sell more from a pricing perspective. We've also done a lot of ways work on packaging and simplification around that. The way that you can really think about it if we sell the compliance modules payroll than any time at say, just to as an example, about 1,000 employee level, you'd be expecting a price range, probably around $12. When we add talent modules, we effectively more than double that. And finally, we have the managed services offering, which has proven to be also a very good driver of growth for the client base and four net new customers. And remember for managed services, our margins are very similar to that of cloud, and that adds another probably about 10 to $12. On top of that, as you know, from a growth perspective is in Fortune. Secondly, continuing to expand the platform. The AI. components, the copilot, as we kind of discussed a bit earlier, is an example. The copilot will add about 67% of white space across the client base, which obviously allows us to continue growing the revenue from the 67 hundred also live customers we have on Dayforce.

Jason Celino

Perfect. Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Please proceed with your questions.

Raimo Lenschow

Perfect. Thank you. And the acute, what you're seeing in the partner channel at the moment like that was one of the bigger focus areas for you as well to engage more partners. And we see no letup Gemini just cut their revenue outlook last quarter. Last night, what how do you see them building out? And then can you share with you guys? What's the progress there? Thank you. Steve can answer. I don't know if we have a FI. agreement with Cap Gemini, I don't think so. No, I mean, is it more as an example? You sorry, from up. Okay. Says that it's actually go.

Jeremy Johnson

Yes, thanks. Radio is going quite nicely. In fact, recently, we signed an agreement with another one of I'll say, the top four or five footfall in our top four global SIs. I'm in the world, which has taken a bit of time to actually get through the paperwork. I think we finally got through that. So we continue to see strong growth across the SI. channels. Again, if you come to discover, I believe it is on the 11th, the 14th of November, the sponsorship that we have now from the SI channels and their attendance and the customers they bring to these types of events and refer to us is really healthy. Yes. Okay, perfect. And then the thing that I think I get the most questions from investors is that there are a little bit confused is obviously you want to give guidance. We'll talk about a quarter. You kind of think about every work because, you know, we are going to be dissected. So on the one hand, you have really good pipeline coverage. Macro hasn't changed, but you still we started talking about elongation a little bit late that.

Raimo Lenschow

But in a way, we are kind of like quite a few quarters into a macro situation fit into macro, not being ideal like So we kind of over reading into that or like how should we think about that?

Jeremy Johnson

You're talking about that particular time in Arima, I've always thought about the business and kind of a half year basis. The quarter's often are impacted as to when the quarter and relative to vacations and the like. So when I look at the second half of the year, I can't say that I'm seeing any differences that up than what I've seen beforehand. And if I look at the first half of the year, I can say that I've seen any differences. You see the same in terms of go last year basis as opposed to a three month basis. And so I wouldn't read too much into it. But as we have gone more up market and as we are selling a broader suite, again, 51% of the customers are buying suite deals, which means more than just pay and time of core HR. So the talent modules, these deals do take longer because of the number of people that we have to speak to. And the customers often have we look at their existing contracts with now more vendors and work out how to terminate those as they kind of move to a Dayforce. So I wouldn't read more than that Intuit and in the second half of the year were very weighted towards December. It's when most of our customers look at it by in and compete in the actual contracts this year, it will be a volume type of deals. That is a tremendous number of opportunities that we have to get through and we have to make sure we can he get across all the different sales steps that you would expect that are required to finalize those agreements.

Raimo Lenschow

Good. Thank you. That's clear. Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Alex Zukin with Wolfe Research. Please proceed with your questions.

Alex Zukin

Hey, guys, thanks for squeezing me in. Maybe just to Raimo's question, is this a the commentary about the sales cycle elongation, David, it sounds like that's more of those idiosyncratic issue because you're moving up market rather than a broad base. Kind of comments on the general demand environment, which you're talking about isn't changing. But I guess given the narrowing of the Q4 three force guide, I think 41 or 21.5 to 21 is that we did also push out some implementations to firm from Q4 to Q1, or how do we think about like the very specific impacts of that?

David Ossip

So Alex, we kept the guide consistent for Q4. And as we mentioned last quarter, we have tremendous visibility into the two to quarter throughout, if not a year out in terms of go lives, they came in on plan at the end of Q3. And as you would expect, in terms of the elongation, there are a number of aspects of, as I mentioned, one is we have gone up market and larger deals take more time. They obviously are more global deals and there as well, which also will take longer to actually finalize. We have more suite deals which require more people to sign off inside the actual organizations. And then as I did mention on the macro side, we are seeing organizations be much more delivery agent, the actual contraction and sign-off process. So it's a combination, I would say, of all four of those. And you've got on the positive. We are seeing evidence of the deal sizes grow in RCC with the Dayforce recurring lift across the client base of the average size of the Dayforce recurring customer has gone up 15% year over year. I would say that the client base sales motion that we put in place just this year is working very, very well with very healthy year. The year improvements. And as we mentioned in the quarter, came in at about 37% of sales, which again, is very consistent with the guidance we gave even at the beginning of the year, which again talks about the predictability of the business in terms of 2025. What would be true to say is that an organization? We are more focused on profitability and free cash flow. And that comes with the simplification of the business as we focus on the better revenue streams and products of the business, which are Dayforce and Powerpay. And as we do that, you will see a period of time where the flows very nicely to the actual bottom line. And I think the outlook that Jeremy gave, it's consistent with Street expectations with a increase in the profitability next year, which we felt was important that that we get out there. Perfect. That or maybe just a clarifying question.

Alex Zukin

You mentioned for next year flow would be a 25 million to 30 million headwind. I'm assuming that means you grew 25 million to 30 million this year to be probably flatter for next year and above is going down by 25 or 31 further there?

David Ossip

That's correct. If you look at last year, the yield was about 3.7% yield for this year. It will likely be about 4% to 4.1%. We have seen nice growth in terms of the balances. If I look at the balances for the particular quarter, we were up 12.4% year over year for next year. I would expect that the yield will be at at the must be equal to what we had last year, which again was about 3.7%. And if you do the math on that, that creates a headwind of about $25 million also.

Alex Zukin

Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

Our final question will come from the line of Mark Murphy with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your questions.

Mark Murphy

Thank you and thank you for squeezing me in as as Alex said, David, just regarding the elongated until that you experienced in Q3 in given your comments about the month of October, right, this is the month of October 30th being up year over year. Do you expect you'll be able to catch up with your fiscal year plan from a bookings standpoint?

And then also to the extent that I think you're seeing the elongation is tied to larger more complex deals, which seems logical fleet. Can you confirm that smaller, less complicated deal did not experience that type of the longest and sales cycles?

Jeremy Johnson

As I mentioned on the call, Mark, we didn't see any one segment standout. Remember, we don't sell in no small business. The majority of our deals that we sell are above 1,000 employees. And in the major markets which goes up to 35 hundred employees, we are selling mostly full suite deals which have the 12 different components that we are replacing to. The first part of your actual question, the quarter is very dependent on the month of December, much more so than in other quarters in the year where you get more of a even linearity between the different months, Q4 is more weightage, about 50% would always be in the month of December. If I look at it at the moment from a pipeline coverage basis, it's very healthy. Whether I look at it grows coverage basis, we are looking at a weighted average basis. That's when you tie in the profitability side were above the ACV target. So it will come down to the month of December, but there is a lot of activity. If I look at us, the indicators attendance at the summit that the discovery customer conference up significantly year over year. So there's a lot I think I'm just doing. I think that we've seen really good productivity increases in the sales group in thinking that it did it as a quick follow-up, I'm curious, how are you assessing the willingness to pay for it? This will scrutinize their agents in the realm of HR. And the reason that I have is the demonetization seems to be moving fast in the areas like developers with good generators and customer service, contact centers with sales and marketing work was it seems to be building and monetizing.

Mark Murphy

Well, I heard your comment about some uplift on the as we get into, but I think investors are trying to understand is the perceived value in a willingness to pay on par when it comes to HR managers or payroll managers? Will it be contrasted to some of these other areas?

Jeremy Johnson

Mark, I think we've actually kind of focused of the day the way Q&A I was first used. So the first use case, as you saw coming out of really some of the development tools that Microsoft put in place. So they've been in market longer. I think you're now moving into a phase where you're seeing a I have been added to other use cases across the enterprise stack. We are, I believe, first in market we see a co pilots to the JAI. offering and remitted this. We don't charge for things like the writing of the job descriptions in talent acquisition. Rather this is a separate product that we now have have on the actual price sheets as a separate scale will go back to customers and it is of great products. You see that you'll see me show it at Discover. And when customers see, it is a tremendous amount of excitement. And remember for us, we're always focused on how do we do the value to the customer, whether it's a 12 to one central location where we can reduce subscription fees and reduced FTE.s around the management of the ATM stack. In terms of copilot, we're reducing the number of inbound calls to the H, our teams by being able to answer the question through agenda AIR. conversation. And at the same time, we're delivering tremendous value to the users of the application in really lifting up their experience on how they interact and get data about the organization about policies about themselves or their front-line managers as or executive, how they get information about their teams and performance of their organization. Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand the call back over to David for closing remarks. Thank you very much, and thank you all for attending.

David Ossip

We're excited to see many of you at our Investor Day at Discover, and I'm hoping that many of you do attend discovers Well, again, the products that will be shown, I think we'll be very, very exciting. And I'm looking for just a wonderful experience for everyone as we enhance the queue. BNT. around the Dayforce platform. Thank you. This does conclude today's teleconference. We appreciate your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Enjoy the rest of your day.