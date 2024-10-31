Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Dayforce Inc Earnings Call

Participants

David Niederman; Vice President; Investor Relations

David Ossip; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Dayforce Inc

Jeremy Johnson; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Dayforce Inc

Kevin D McVeigh; Anlayst; UBS

Mark Marcon; Anlayst; Baird

Samad Samana; Analyst; Jefferies

Siti Panigrahi; Analyst; Mizuho Securities

Scott Berg; Analyst; Needham & Co

Bhavin Shah; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Steve Enders; Analyst; Citi Bank

Brad Reback; Analyst; Stifel

Daniel Jester; Anlayst; BMO Capital Markets

Jason Celino; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets

Raimo Lenschow; Analyst; Barclays

Alex Zukin; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Mark Murphy; Analyst; JP Morgan

Presentation

Operator

welcome to the Dayforce Third Quarter 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Is now my pleasure to introduce David Niederman, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

David Niederman

Thank you for joining and welcome to the Dayforce Third Quarter 2024 earnings call on David Niederman, Vice President, Investor Relations. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen only mode and a question and answer session will follow our opening remarks. Joining me on the call today are CEO. David and CFO, Jeremy Johnson. We also have key strategy Product and Technology Officer, Joe corn, cable, and our President and COO, Steve Baldridge, available for Q&A. Before I hand the call over to David, I want to remind everyone that our commentary may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Dayforce as results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as the cautionary statements in our filings. Additionally, over the course of this call will reference non-GAAP measures. To describe our performance. Please review our earnings press release and filings with the SEC for our rationale behind the use of non-GAAP measures and for a full reconciliation of these GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. These documents, in addition to a replay of this call and also a transcript will be available on our Dayforce Investor Relations website. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to David.

and

