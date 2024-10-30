Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

David Lamp

Thank you, Richard, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. Yesterday, we reported third quarter consolidated net loss of $122 million and a loss per share of $1.24. EBITDA was a loss of $35 million.
Our results were impacted by unplanned downtime at both facilities during the quarter, partially due to external power supplies outages, along with an unfavorable mark-to-market impact on our outstanding the RFS obligation and negative inventory revalue the readout validation impacts due to the declining crude oil price with the upcoming major turnaround plan at Coffeyville next year.
Maintaining adequate liquidity and a strong balance sheet is a primary focus as we navigate the currently challenging refining market. In light of this, the Board of Directors has elected to suspend the quarterly dividend as we look to preserve preserve cash on the balance sheet. While this was a difficult decision, we believe it is an appropriate course of action. Given our near-term cash needs and the current forward strip for crack spreads into 2025.
Our petroleum segment combined total throughput for the third quarter of 2024 was approximately 189,000 barrels per day. Of light product yield was 99% on crude oil prices. We had a very difficult operational quarter with multiple plant interruptions, some of which were related to or were the result of putbacks external power supply outages. Crude oil utilization for the quarter was 85% compared to our third quarter crude utilization rate of 95% over the past five years.
We estimate lost profit opportunity was approximately $23 million in the third quarter, of which approximately 13 million was related to external power issues. Year to date, total loss offer profit opportunity was approximately $73 million, grew three ton benchmark cracks averaged $19.40 per barrel for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $39.10 per barrel for the third quarter of last year.
Average rent prices for the third quarter of 2024 also declined from the prior year period and ended the quarter at approximately $0.74 on our video weighted basis. Although this was a 7% increase from last quarter.
Regarding the RFS, the situation remains incomprehensible, no less than three federal courts, including the United States. Supreme Court has told EPA in no uncertain terms that small refinery hardship exemption exist to protect small refiners who suffer disproportionately economic harm for the Fifth Circuit and the D.C. Circuit called EP. EA's denial of the most of most hardship petitions arbitrary capricious vacating those denials and remanded back to EPA incredibly.
Despite this Express statutory obligation to rule on hardship petition to within 90 days, EPA has done nothing even though almost a year has passed since the Fifth Circuit loss. Epa's egregious conduct is lower than the petitioners hanging in limbo for years in the financial impact of their actions, threaten the very existence of small refineries like ours that a US federal agency can be allowed to frequently and repeatedly repeatedly violate the law without recourse shakes, the very foundation of our government, known as above the law, including EPA.
So I call you out the administrator Regan EPA has broken the RFS violated the law persistently ignores clear, very clear, clear direction from the courts. This must stop now for our part.
We continue to seek relief and support not only through to secure smaller small refinery exemptions, the winning with deserves, but the for CPA through to remedy the root cause small, requiring harm EPA's decision to violate the RFS while allowing not obligated parties to produce buy, sell trade and hoard rents, resulting in manipulation of the wind market. For the third quarter of 2024, we have price we processed approximately 20 million gallons of vegetable oil feedstocks through the renewable diesel unit.
It when he was the whole. The HOBO spread weaken slightly from the second quarter of 2024 with lower diesel prices. All this was although this was offset by higher prices for D4 RINs and LCFS credits, which helped drive a positive. As a reminder, our renewable diesel business is currently reported that in our corporate and other segments in the fertilizer segment, both facilities ran well during the quarter with consolidated ammonia utilization of 97%.
Nitrogen fertilizer prices for the third quarter of 2020 for increased relative to the third quarter of 2023. And we saw strong demand for ammonia and UAN over the summer.
Now let me turn the call over to Dane to discuss our financial highlights.

