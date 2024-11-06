Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Cummins Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
45 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Christopher Clulow; Vice President - Investor Relations; Cummins Inc

Jennifer Rumsey; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Cummins Inc

Mark Smith; Chief Financial Officer, Vice President; Cummins Inc

Steven Fisher; Analyst; UBS

Angel Castillo; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Jerry Revich; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Jamie Cook; Analyst; Truist Securities

Tami Zakaria; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Rob Wertheimer; Analyst; Melius Research

David Raso; Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities

Noah Kaye; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co Inc

Raymond James

Presentation

Operator

Will that happen the burden for so to say moving to the two paper mill. Okay. Okay. No, no, no, greetings, and welcome to the Q3 2020 for Cummins, Inc. earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. You'd like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue, press star two to remove yourself from the queue. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Chris cooler, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Christopher Clulow

Thanks, Julie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our teleconference today to discuss Cummins' results for the third quarter of 2020. For the Participating with me today are Jennifer Ramsey, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Smith, our Chief Financial Officer, will all be available to answer questions at the end of the teleconference. Before we start, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be given today will consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, express our forecasts, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of risks and uncertainties. More information regarding such risks and uncertainties is available in the forward-looking disclosure statements in this slide deck in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the risk factors section of our most recently filed annual report on Form 10 K. Okay. And any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10 Q. During the course of this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. We refer you to our website for the reconciliation of those measures to GAAP financial measures in our press release with a copy of the financial statements and a copy of today's webcast presentation are available on our website within the Investor Relations section at cummins.com. I will now turn you over to our Chair and CFO, Jennifer Rumsey, to kick us off.

and

Recommended Stories