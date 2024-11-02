Q3 2024 CubeSmart Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Josh Schutzer; Vice President - Finance; CubeSmart

Christopher Marr; President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee; CubeSmart

Timothy Martin; Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer; CubeSmart

Jeffrey Spector; Analyst; BofA Securities

Michael Goldsmith; Analyst; UBS

Juan Sanabria; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Spenser Glimcher; Analyst; Green Street

Daniel Tricarico; Analyst; Scotiabank

Nicholas Joseph; Analyst; Citi

Todd Thomas; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets

Omotayo Okusanya; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Ki Bin Kim; Analyst; Truist

Michael Mueller; Analyst; JP Morgan

Eric Luebchow; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Brendan Lynch; Analyst; Barclays

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is John, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CubeSmart third-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Josh Schutzer, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Josh Schutzer

Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to CubeSmart's third-quarter 2024 earnings call. Participants on today's call include Chris Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer. Our prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session.
In addition to our earnings release, which was issued yesterday evening, supplemental operating and financial data is available under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cubesmart.com.
The company's remarks will include certain forward-looking statements regarding earnings and strategy that involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
The risks and factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are provided in the documents that the company furnishes to or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Form 8-K we filed this morning, together with our earnings release filed on the Form 8-K and the Risk Factors section of the company's annual report on Form 10-K.
In addition, the company's remarks include reference to non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in the third quarter financial supplement posted on the company's website at www.cubesmart.com.
I will now turn the call over to Chris.

Christopher Marr

Thank you, Josh. Good morning. It was a solid third quarter as we continue to focus on maximizing the opportunities in a competitive market environment. Overall store performance was in line with our range of expectations entering the quarter. Once customers enter our portfolio, they continue to have elevated lengths of stay and credit metrics in line with historical norms.
Our lower beta urban markets continue to outperform the Sunbelt. We are very grateful and thankful to have been extraordinarily lucky with both hurricanes. Our teammates are safe and our stores avoided any major damage. Our New York MSA significantly outperformed the balance of our portfolio despite facing tougher comps and being weighed down by the supply impact in the North Jersey segment of the overall MSA.
In the overall New York MSA, rentals were up year over year, demonstrating the continued solid demand profile in this key urban market. This year-over-year increase in rentals was led by our portfolio in the New York City boroughs, up 7.4%, offset by rental is being down 11.6% in our northern New Jersey portfolio.
A similar story in same-store revenue growth with the New York MSA, generating our second highest growth within our major markets, led by the Bronx at 6.6%, followed by Brooklyn at 5.8% and again, weighed down a bit by our northern New Jersey lagging at negative 1.1%.
Our top-performing major market was the DMV, District of Columbia, Maryland, Northern Virginia, as it rebounds from the headwinds of new supply. The MSA had both a solid 3.2% year-over-year same-store revenue growth as well as 110 basis points sequential improvement in revenue growth from the second quarter.
Weaker performing markets are in Florida and Arizona markets that experienced significant gains during the pandemic while also experiencing and continuing to experience the impact of new supply. As Tim will discuss and provide more color in his remarks, we remain a third-party manager of choice. 2024 will be our eighth straight year of adding 130 or more stores annually to our portfolio.
We will remain disciplined in our capital allocation decisions and are prepared to move decisively and with conviction for opportunities that fit our investment thesis.
Thank you, and I will now turn it over to Tim Martin for his comments.

