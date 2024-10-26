Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 CTO Realty Growth Inc Earnings Call

Participants

John J Albright; President and CEO; CTO Realty Growth Inc

Philip R Mays; Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; CTO Realty Growth Inc

Rob Stevenson; Analyst; Janney Montgomery and Scott

Craig Kucera; Analyst; Lucid Capital Markets

John Massocca; Analyst; B. Riley Securities

R J Milligan; Analyst; Raymond James

Gaurav Mehta; Analyst; Alliance Global Partners

Presentation

John J Albright

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today for the CTO realty growth third quarter, 2024 operating results conference call. I'm joined today by Phil Mays, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'll turn it over to Phil to provide a customary disclosure regarding today's call. Phil.

Philip R Mays

I would like to remind everyone that many of our comments today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. The company's actual future results may differ significantly from the matters discussed in these forward-looking statements and we undertake no duty to update these statements, factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed from time to time in greater detail in the company's form 10-K, form 10 Q and other sec filings.
You can find our sec reports, earnings release, supplemental and most recent investor presentation on our website at CTO re dotcom.

John J Albright

Thanks, Phil. I'm pleased to report on another strong quarter with significant accomplishments across all areas of our business. In the quarter, we invested $191.3 million in a weighted average yield of 9.5% including $137.5 million for a three property portfolio of shopping centers located in North Carolina and Florida on the leasing front. We signed more than 200,000 square feet of new leases, renewals and extensions and an average rent of $21.'17 per square foot. Bringing our year-to-date leasing activity to 385,000 square feet at an average rent of $23.74 per square foot.
Our comparable lease spreads were 12% in the third quarter and 26% in the first nine months of 2024.
Notable new leases included approximately 24,000 square feet leased to the Pickler a pickle ball facility replacing the former airfare at the collection of foresight and 20,000 square feet of the former wework space to the Legacy Club. A high end membership only social club at the shops at Legacy Anchor Renewals included Ross at price Plaza, Barnes and Noble like the collection and Michael's at Ashford Lane.
With this leasing activity, we ended in the third quarter with leased occupancy of 95.8% an increase of 120 basis points from the previous quarter.
Before leaving the topic of leasing, I want to note that our signed not open pipeline continues to grow and now stands at $6.5 million in future rents just over 7% of our current in place cash based rent.
Now turning to investment, as mentioned earlier, we acquired three open air shopping centers for $137.5 million including Carolina Pavilion, Millennia Crossing in Lake Brandon Village. These properties are all aligned with our investment strategy as they expand our geographic reach and strengthen our presence in key growth markets, Carolina Pavilion as the Charlotte, North Carolina market and Brandon Village as Tampa Florida market to our portfolio. While Millennium Crossing grows our existing Orlando Florida presence combined. These centers added almost 900,000 square feet to our portfolio, growing our GL A by over 20%.
In addition to growing our property portfolio. This quarter, we also grew our structured investment portfolio, adding a first mortgage and a preferred equity investment in September. We originated a $43.8 million first mortgage loan with an initial term of two years and initial interest rate of 11%. This loan is secured by over 100 acres entitled for over 2 million square feet for a mixed use development located in Herndon, Virginia, near Dulles Airport and adjacent to the metro rail Silver Line station in August. We also completed a $10 million preferred equity investment as subsidiary of a publicly listed hospitality entertainment company with a dividend rate of 14% inclusive of both property acquisition and structured investments. Our year-to-date investment activity now totals almost $275 million at a weighted average yield of 9.1%.
With this amount of investment activity, we were pleased that we were able to efficiently raise capital that Phil will discuss. In a few moments on the disposition front, we sold Jordan Landing located in West Jordan Utah, resulting in 100% of our portfolio. Now being in the Southeast and southwest. With that, I will now hand the call over to Phil.

