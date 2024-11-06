Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 CPI Card Group Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
26 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Mike Salop; SVP Investor Relations; CPI Card Group Inc

John Lowe; President and Chief Executive Officer; CPI Card Group Inc

Jeffrey Hochstadt; Chief Financial Officer; CPI Card Group Inc

Jason Schmidt; Analyst; Lake Street Capital Markets

Andrew Scott; Analyst; Roth Capital Partners

Pierre Heckman; Analyst; D A Davidson

Hal Ghosh; Analyst; B Riley Securities

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to CPI Card Group's third quarter, 2024 earnings call.
My name is Rob and I will be your operator today. The call will be open for questions after the company's remarks. (Operator Instructions).
Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mike Salop. CPIS, Head of Investor Relations.

Mike Salop

Thanks operator. Welcome to the CPI Card Group third quarter, 2024 earnings webcast and conference call. Today's date is November 5, 2024. And on the call today from CPI Card Group are John Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Hochstadt, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements as they are defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1,995.
These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.
Please see CPI card groups. Most recent filings with the SEC all forward-looking statements made today reflect our current expectations only and we undertake no obligation to update any statement to reflect the events that occur after this call.
Also during the course of today's call, the company will be discussing one or more non-GAAP financial measures including but not limited to EBITA adjusted EBITA adjusted EBITA margin, net leverage ratio and free cash flow reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures.
The most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release and flight presentation we issued this morning copies of today's press release as well as the presentation that accompanies this conference call are accessible on CPIS investor relations website, Investor.CPIcardgroup.com.
In addition CPIS form 10-Q for the quarter ended, September 30, 2024 will be available on CPIS investor relations website on today's call, all growth rates refer to comparisons with the prior year period unless otherwise noted the agenda for today's call is on slide 3.
John will give a brief overview of the third quarter and our strategies and Jeff will provide more detail on the results and our financial outlook and then we'll open the call for questions and now we can move to slide 4 and I'll turn the call over to John.

and

Recommended Stories