Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 CorMedix Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
31 min read

Participants

Dan Ferry; IR Contact Officer; CorMedix Inc

Joseph Todisco; Chief Executive Officer, Director; CorMedix Inc

Matthew David; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; CorMedix Inc

Elizabeth Masson Hurlburt; Executive Vice President, Head of Clinical and Medical Affairs; CorMedix Inc

Erin Mistry; Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer; CorMedix Inc

Gregory Renza; Analyst; RBC capital

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the CorMedix Inc third quarter, 2024 financial results conference call (Operator Instructions). I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Ferry of lifestyle advisers. Please go ahead.

Dan Ferry

Thanks operator. Good morning and welcome to the CorMedix third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call leading the call today is Joe Tedisco, Chief Executive Officer of for CorMedix and he is joined by Dr Matt David, Executive Vice President and CFO Beth Zelma Kaufman VP and Chief Legal Officer, Liz Hurlbert, EVP and Chief Clinical Strategy and Operations Officer and Erin M EVP and Chief Commercial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during the call management may make what are known as forward-looking statements within the meeting set forth in the private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements are statements other than statements of historical fact regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals and plans about the company's prospects and future financial position action results may differ materially from the estimates and projections on which these statements are based due to a variety of important factors including the risks and uncertainties describing in greater detail in CORS filings with the SEC which are available free of charge at the SECs website or upon request from CORS Cosmetics may not actually achieve the goals or plans describing in these forward-looking statements and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements.
Cosmetics does not intend to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law at this time. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Joe Disco, Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix. Joe. Please go ahead.

Joseph Todisco

Thanks Jim, good morning everyone and thank you for joining the call as we approach the end of our first calendar year of commercial launch of DefenCath.
I'm incredibly proud of the team's efforts and pleased with the commercial results. Thus far, the third quarter marks the first full quarter of product shipment for FCAS as well as the first quarter of outpatient product utilization.
Our net revenue for the third quarter of $11.5 million exceeded street consensus and was largely driven by our initial anchor customer, Us Renal, which has done an exceptional job with the FCAS implementation within its clinics.
We recently announced new agreements with two midsized dialysis operators and one large scale operator which combined with our existing customers will provide patients access to FCAS and roughly 60% of dialysis clinics in the US.
We are currently working diligently with our new partners to operationalize those agreements and currently expect purchases to commence for all three before the end of the fourth quarter.
While we have not issued revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, based upon our current forecast, we do expect to be positive for the fourth quarter.
With respect to guidance, there was a wide potential variability for fourth quarter revenue driven by the timing and scale of purchases by our LDO customer as well as the scale of purchases by our newly announced midsize customers. DefenCath for the most part is being protocolized by the outpatient customers that adopt the product, meaning they are establishing criteria for patients in their system for which DefenCath is appropriate and then implementing protocols based on those criteria.
This requires a significant pre implementation effort with each customer to establish protocols, order sets and conduct training on an enterprise level. And in the case of our LDO, customer requires implementation on a much larger scale to allow a rollout at over 2000 clinics.
The upside of having our drug protocolized in this manner is that once a customer goes live, we expect the patient conversion ramp to move fairly quickly.
The downside is that set up can take anywhere from several weeks to a few months.
Currently, we are expecting our LDO customer to begin ordering in December but a couple of weeks' movement in either direction from a customer of this scale would obviously have a material impact on our fourth quarter revenue for our new (inaudible) customers. We expect orders to begin in November with respect to our inpatient launch activities. We have made significant progress in terms of building DefenCath champions within hospitals and health systems and scheduling meetings with those institutions.
A large number of P&T meetings occurred in the third quarter and we are in the process of fielding questions and providing additional information required for a formal decision.
The P&T committee discussions require both a comprehensive review and collaboration across multiple stakeholders including political and financial within the health system.
To that extent, we expect the inpatient uptake process to be longer and the ramp to be more consistent with traditional inpatient launches. In comparison to the more rapid uptake we have seen on the outpatient side, we have started to see some utilization in a handful of hospitals that have completed P&T review early and added the FCAS to formulary and we're optimistic to build on that progress in 2025 as we continue our field efforts with the FCA Advocates focusing now on our clinical developments. We announced in the second quarter that we received supportive feedback from FDA related to our proposed clinical pathway for adult total parental nutrition or TPM.
Since then, we have received FDA feedback and conducted extensive market research and clinical feasibility studies. And accordingly, we are refining the clinical protocol and anticipate, submitting it to FDA by mid-November to align with our plans to operationalize the study in the first half of 2025.
The company's goal for TPN is to obtain FDA approval for an expanded use of our tool and heparin lock solution in the late 2027 to 2028 time frame. And we estimate annual peak sales potential in this syndication to be in the range of $150 million to $200 million.
We will provide investors with updates on progress as we move forward from a clinical budget standpoint, we anticipate the study to cost between 10 and $12 million with the majority of expense spanning the 2025 and 2026 calendar years.
During our previous earnings call, we also announced three additional clinical initiatives all expected to commence in the 2024 or early 2025 time frame.
The most meaningful of the three from a data value standpoint is our real world evidence study that we will run in cooperation with our study partner, us renal care.
Our hope with this study in which we expect to evaluate outcomes of roughly 2000 patients over 24 months at a cost of less than $1 million a year would be to generate real world evidence around the impact of DefenCath c utilization on cost of patient care, infection rates, hospitalization, mortality, and multiple other metrics such as lost chair time and antibiotic use.
Ultimately, we would intend to utilize this data in our post adaptive period to negotiate future sustainable reimbursement for Medicare Advantage plans and other value based care contracting entities.
Data collection for this study has already commenced simultaneously with our adult TPN and real world evidence studies. We will also be commencing a study in paediatric haemodialysis.
This will be a relatively small study spread over several years as we expect patient enrolment to be a challenge given an extremely small patient population and the need for very personalized protocols for these ultra vulnerable patients.
This paediatric study is a post marketing requirement under the paediatric Research Equity Act by the FDA and we have FDAS concurrence on the final study protocol.
We have plans to begin patient enrolment in early 2025 and we expect the study to cost between four and $6 million spread over five years.
Lastly. In addition to our other clinical initiatives, we plan to commence an expanded access program for high risk populations including but not limited to paediatric TPM, peritoneal dialysis patients with refractory peritonitis and neutropenic oncology patients utilizing a CDC.
These high risk patients are those that have exhausted other infection prevention methods and unfortunately remain at significant risk for comorbidities and mortality.
The cost for the expanded access program is expected to be less than $750,000 a year primarily in the form of free product and distribution costs and we expect to generate data that supports further label expansion and complements our adult TPM program.
Now I turn the call over to Matt to discuss the company's third quarter financial results and financial position that.

and

Recommended Stories