Q3 2024 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Charles Bradley; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Consumer Portfolio Services Inc

Danny Bharwani; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance; Consumer Portfolio Services Inc

Michael Lavin; President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Legal Officer; Consumer Portfolio Services Inc

Presentation

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Consumer Portfolio Services 2024 third-quarter, operating results conference call. Today's call is being recorded.
I refer you to the company's annual report filed March 15, for further clarification. The company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise. With us here is Mr. Charles Bradley, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Mike Lavin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Consumer Portfolio Services.
I will now turn the call over to Mr. Bradley.

Charles Bradley

Thank you, and welcome everyone to our third-quarter earnings call again. We had another good quarter. It's slightly we're just basically trying to get comfortable with credit so we can start growing again, sent year over year from last year and it's continuing to be basically strong from the second quarter. Another highlight would be we think at this point, as I mentioned, we're comfortable with the credit going forward and somewhat, you know, importantly, the paper from 2022, in the first half of '23 which is what we'll loosely call a pro problematic paper for us and everyone else is down to less than 33% of the portfolio.
So as that runs off and the new paper comes in, everything's going to get a whole lot better. So we're looking forward to that. Basically, those are the highlights, probably the other one would be the securitization with a rate drop, we're now getting a better execution. That market still remains very strong. So it's very positive for us going forward.
I'll make some other comments, but for now, I'll turn it over to Danny to go through the financials.

and

