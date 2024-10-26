Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Comfort Systems USA Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Julie Shaeff; Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; Comfort Systems USA Inc

Brian Lane; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Comfort Systems USA Inc

William George; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Comfort Systems USA Inc

Adam Thalhimer; Analyst; Thompson Davis & Co

Alex Dwyer; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc

Julio Romero; Analyst; Sidoti & Company LLC

Josh Chan; Analyst; UBS

Brent Thielman; Analyst; D. A. Davidson & Co

Presentation

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the third-quarter 2024 Comfort Systems USA earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Julie Shaeff, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Julie Shaeff

Thanks, Michelle. Good morning. Welcome to Comfort Systems USA's third-quarter 2024 earnings call. Our comments today as well as our press releases contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. What we will say today is based on the current plans and expectations of Comfort Systems USA. Those plans and expectations include risks and uncertainties that might cause actual future activities and results of our operations to be materially different from those set forth in our comments.
You can read a detailed listing and commentary concerning our specific risk factors in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in our press release covering these earnings. A slide presentation is provided as a companion to our remarks and is posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website found at comfortsystemsusa.com.
Joining me on the call today are Brian Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer; Trent McKenna, Chief Operating Officer; and Bill George, Chief Financial Officer. Brian will open our remarks.

Brian Lane

Okay. Thanks, Julie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Today, we are reporting record earnings and extraordinary cash flow, as our teams continued great execution for our customers. We earned $4.09 per share this quarter, up 40% from last year. Our Electrical segment achieved unprecedented margins and Mechanical margins continued to be strong. Operating income is 50% higher than even our strong third quarter last year.
Backlog continues far above last year as bookings were strong, even though we burned through work at a record pace. Same-store quarterly revenue was higher by 18% and revenue was up 23% year-to-date. Entering the fourth quarter, same-store backlog is 21% higher than it was at this time last year and we are experiencing exceptional strength in our pipelines.
We are in the fortunate position of being able to choose the work we take. Given these strong conditions and the confidence we have in our unmatched workforce, we expect continued strong results in the fourth quarter and in 2025.
Cash flow surpassed any previous quarter, and that extraordinary cash flow is both a great base for continued investment and a clear indicator of strong underlying trends in our execution, customer relationships and prospects. We also increased our quarterly dividend by $0.05 to $0.35 per share. This increase reflects our continuing strong cash flow and our commitment to reward our shareholders.
I will discuss our business and outlook in a few minutes, but first, I will turn this call over to Bill to review our financial performance. Bill?

