Participants

Michael McDonald; Senior Vice President & General Counsel; Clean Harbors Inc

Eric Gerstenberg; Co-President, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Clean Harbors Inc

Michael Battles; Co-President, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Clean Harbors Inc

Eric Dugas; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Clean Harbors Inc

Tyler Brown; Analyst; Raymond James

Noah Kaye; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Company

David Manthey; Analyst; Baird

Adam Bubes; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Larry Solow; Analyst; CJS Securities

Jim Ricchiuti; Analyst; Needham & Company LLC

Brian Butler; Analyst; Stifel Financial Corp

Timna Tanners; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Tobey Sommer; Analyst; Truist Securities

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Clean Harbors' third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host Michael McDonald, General Counsel for Clean Harbors. Sir, the floor is yours.

Michael McDonald

Thank you, Christine, and good morning, everyone. With me on today's call are our Co-Chief Executive Officers, Eric Gerstenberg; and Mike Battles, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Eric Dugas; and SVP and Investor Relations, Jim Buckley.
Slides for today's call are posted on our Investor Relations website, and we invite you to follow on. We are discussing today that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Participants are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of today, October 30, 2024. Information on potential factors and risks that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings.
The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the statements made today other than through fundings made concerning this reporting period. Today's discussion will include references to non-GAAP measures.
Clean Harbors believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of its performance. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in today's news release, on our website and in the appendix of today's presentation.
Let me turn the call over to Eric Gerstenberg. Eric?

Eric Gerstenberg

Thanks, Michael. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. As we typically do, we'll begin with safety. Our people work in some of the toughest environments, but we do so in the safest possible way every single day. We began Q3 with an internal awareness push to ensure that our employees continue to prioritize safety.
Our total recordable incident rate on a year-to-date basis now stands at [0.69], which reflects our position as an industry leader in safety. We are continuing to focus on our comprehensive safety programs to send our 24,000 people home uninjured every day. That above all else, represents the foundation of our company.
Turning to our Q3 performance on slide 3. Our financial performance reflected solid year-over-year growth in both segments, but overall, it was not quite as strong as we had expected, largely result of less favorable pricing environment that affected SKSS.
The segment saw healthy demand for both disposal and recycling services as we again experienced record volumes of containerized waste in the quarter and continued positive pricing momentum. Our field service business showed significant top line growth for the second consecutive quarter, energized by our March acquisition of HEPACO.
In industrial services, the scope and extent of our turnaround is far this fall was less than we originally anticipated, resulting in a weaker quarter for that part of our business. Within SKSS, revenue and profits were up from a year ago but included softer-than-expected Q3 demand and pricing with more meaningful decline in September. Mike will discuss this in more detail and highlight the steps we are taking in this business.
As expected, corporate costs were higher in the quarter as a result of acquisitions, insurance costs and health care expense, partly offset by cost reduction efforts and lower incentive compensation.
Turning to slide 4. Adjusted EBITDA in the ES segment increased by 15% on a 13% increase in revenue, translating to a 40 basis point margin improvement. HEPACO accounted for half of the segment's $150 million revenue increase, with the remainder from organic growth, driven by higher volume and pricing of our services.
Q3 marked the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in this segment's adjusted EBITDA margin in its 12th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA. Field services grew 68% on the top line, primarily reflecting the HEPACO acquisition. Higher network volumes and pricing drove an 8% increase in technical services revenue.
Incineration utilization increased to 89% from 86%, underscoring the robust demand, strong backlog in our network. Average pricing in the incinerators rose 6% as we push through more volume. Safety-Kleen Environmental Services has grown steadily grown steadily in 2024 with revenue in this segment up 8% in Q3. Parts wash replacements were up and services reached [0.25 million] mark with other core branch offerings also performing very well.
Turning to slide 5. Our new state-of-the-art incinerator in Kimball is on track to begin accepting hazardous waste in November as we complete final inspections. I had the pleasure of visiting with our team at the facility last week, building a 70,000 ton incinerator is a complex project, and the team has done an outstanding job completing the largest construction project in Clean Harbors history on time.
Kimball mirrors the highly successful incinerator we opened in Arkansas in 2017 and will facilitate a smoother flow through our network while addressing the market's need for more outlets for complex waste streams.
At an industry level, the recovery of economy post-COVID reshoring trends and the closure of captive incinerators such as 3M spotlighted the need for the increased capacity. The commercial launch at Kimball will help to address the glaring need for capacity in North America as it scales up over the next 12 to 18 months.
We are confident that our incinerators and our entire disposal network will benefit from today's favorable market dynamics and future outlook, whether that is additional reshoring, government spending on programs, including the infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the inflation Reduction Act were upcoming regulations in areas like PFAS.
Regarding PFAS, customers are seeking permanent solutions and assured destruction of these forever chemicals, whether a concentration form like AFFF firefighting foam or mixed contaminated soil, sludges or water. Clean Harbors offers commercially scalable options today that can provide a full solution for this emerging multibillion-dollar marketplace from testing and remediation to filtration and disposal, whether incineration or through landfill sequestration.
In November, we will advance our next round of testing to meet the EPA's more stringent emission standards for PFAS incineration, but the EPA and the DOD have committed to onsite participation that are incinerated during our scheduled testing. We are confident in the outcome of that testing. We believe the data will continue to support our previous testing results that clearly demonstrated that PFAS can be safely eliminated in our incinerators up to [six months] of destruction efficiency. We are hopeful that our testing will the regulatory framework expected to be issued next year by government agencies.
With that, let me turn things over to Mike. Mike?

