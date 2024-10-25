Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Churchill Downs Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
38 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Sam Ullrich; VP of Investor Relations; Churchill Downs Inc

William Carstanjen; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Churchill Downs Inc

Marcia Dall; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Churchill Downs Inc

David Katz; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Barry Jonas; Analyst; Truist Securities

Dan Politzer; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Chad Beynon; Analyst; Macquarie Capital Inc.

Jeffrey Stantial; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Joseph Stauff; Analyst; Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP

Shaun Kelley; Analyst; BofA Global Research

Daniel Guglielmo; Analyst; Capital One Securities, Inc

Jordan Bender; Analyst; Citizens JMP Securities, LLC

Ben Chaiken

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Churchill Downs Incorporated 2024 third-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Sam Ullrich, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Sam Ullrich

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, and welcome to our third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. After the company's prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. The company's 2024 third-quarter business results were released yesterday afternoon. A copy of this release announcing the results and other financial and statistical information about the period to be presented in this conference call, including information required by Regulation G, is available at the section of the company's website titled News located at churchilldownsincorporated.com, as well as in the website's Investors section.
Before we get started, I would like to remind you that some of the statements that we make today may include forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. Any forward looking statements that we make are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.
During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in yesterday's earnings press release. The press release and Form 10-Q are available on our website at churchilldownsincorporated.com. And now, I'll turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bill Carstanjen.

and

Recommended Stories