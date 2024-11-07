Q3 2024 Chimera Investment Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Victor Falvo; Head of Capital Markets; Chimera Investment Corp

Phillip Kardis; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Chimera Investment Corp

Subramaniam Viswanathan; Chief Financial Officer; Chimera Investment Corp

Daniel Thakkar; Co-Chief Investment Officer; Chimera Investment Corp

Trevor Cranston; Analyst; JMP Securities LLC

Doug Harter; Analyst; UBS

Francesco Labetti; Analyst; KBW

Jake Katsikis; Analyst; BTIG

Presentation

Greetings, and welcome to the Chimera Investment Corporation third-quarter earnings call.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Victor Falvo, Head of Capital Markets. Thank you. You may begin.

Victor Falvo

Thank you, operator. And thank you, everyone, for participating in Chimera's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

Before we begin, I'd like to review the Safe Harbor statements. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in the Risk Factors section in our most recent annual and quarterly SEC filings.

Actual events and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the forward-looking statement disclaimers in our earnings release and our quarterly and annual filings.

During the call today, we may also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our SEC filings and earnings supplement for reconciliation for the most comparable GAAP measures. Additionally, the content of this conference call may contain time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this earnings call. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise this information.

I will now turn the conference over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Kardis.

Phillip Kardis

Thanks, Vic. Good morning, and welcome to the Chimera Investment Corporation's third-quarter 2024 earnings call.

Joining me on the call are Subra Viswanathan, our Chief Financial Officer; Dan Thakkar, our Chief Investment Officer; and Vic Falvo, our Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations. After my remarks about the quarter, I will briefly discuss our recent acquisition announcement, and then turn -- and then Subra will review the financial results before opening the call for questions.

After a prolonged period of rising rates and higher for longer, inflation abated to a point where the Federal Reserve is more concerned about a softening labor market. In September, the Fed cut the funds rate by 50 basis points, and provided guidance for another 50 basis point reduction by year end. The market reacted by pricing in a more rapid interest rate decrease than projected by the Fed.

The yields on US treasury notes ended the quarter materially lower, with the yield difference showing a positive slope from the two years out to the 10 years for the first time since the middle of 2022. We believe achieving a lower short-term funding cost and a steeper yield curve environment will be beneficial for our future operating performance.

Since the beginning of the fourth quarter, treasury yields have risen with the change in market sentiment mostly due to a stronger economic data and concerns over trade and the federal deficit. As the market has adjusted, we expect one more and maybe a second rate cut this year, but expect further Fed cuts to be in a smaller 25-basis-point increments.

Housing fundamentals remain strong for residential mortgage credit. Home prices are higher by approximately 5% on a year-over-year basis, and delinquencies and default rates remain low. While existing home inventories have increased recently and are at their highest level in the past four years, they are in line with pre-pandemic levels. On a more macro level, the housing supply shortage should continue to support home prices, albeit at a slower pace moving forward.

Investor demand for mortgage credit securities remains strong. Non-agency RMBS issuances for 2024 may reach $100 billion, which would be approximately 40% greater than in 2023. While credit spreads in the residential market have tightened significantly since the beginning of the year, they continue to remain attractive relative to the investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond markets. We believe market conditions align well with our residential credit strategy.

In July, we sponsored CIM 2024-R1, a $468 million securitization of seasoned RPLs. We sold securities in a private placement with an aggregate balance of approximately $352 million or 75% of the capital structure. We retained approximately $116 million investment in subordinate bonds in certain IO securities. Our weighted average cost of the debt sold was 5.7%.

In August, we issued $75 million of 9.25% unsecured notes due August 15, 2029, which are callable beginning in August of 2026. This was our second unsecured bond offer for the year, resulting in a combined total issuance of $140 million.

While we continue to favor repurchase agreements and securitized debt as lower-cost source of financing for our loans, the ability to issue unsecured debt helps us to further diversify our capital structure and invest in new and accretive assets.

Upon the issuance, we produced and settled on 430 -- excuse me, $543 million agency CMOs. We expect that the levered return on this investment will be accretive to earnings and more than exceed our cost of the debt. These investments provide attractive returns and a source of capital as we seek to make future investments in residential loans and credit securities.

Over the course of the quarter, we purchased and settled on approximately $47 million of non-agency subordinate bonds from newly issued mortgage securitizations, backed by collateral that included RPLs and small balance commercial properties. We purchased these investments at a discount to their par values and expect to achieve mid-teen returns.

This quarter, we also committed to purchase $118 million of residential transition loans, and we expect to close these loans during the fourth quarter. These loans have characteristics like residential transition loans we have purchased in the past. We will use leverage through our warehouse facilities for these loans and expect to achieve levered return in the mid to high teens.

As we announced a couple of weeks ago, we signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Palisades Group, which is an alternative asset manager and residential mortgage credit based in Austin, Texas. Palisades provides asset management and servicer and vendor oversight services to third parties, as well as manages third-party funds and residential credit space.

Like the team here at Chimera, the Palisades Group has a successful history of analyzing and investing in residential mortgage credit. We were particularly impressed by their ability to perform deep asset-level analysis, review borrower credits, and perform high-quality data validation and monitoring of loans. These capabilities overlap quite well and complement Chimera's existing business.

Also, Palisades brings to us a proven suite of proprietary technologies, and when combined with our own in-house capabilities, will improve upon our strengths in both portfolio and credit risk management. Palisades acquisition is complementary and enables us to provide a new fee-based asset management service for third parties that would like to invest in residential mortgage credit.

When completed, on a combined basis, Chimera and Palisades will have over $30 billion of notional value in loans and real estate owned, advised or managed. This benefits Chimera as it will increase the depth and breadth of our residential credit expertise, while adding strong partnerships with already established investment management and insurance companies.

We're excited about this transaction and expect it to close in the fourth quarter. We believe we'll achieve accretive benefits from this acquisition in 2025.

Finally, upon closing, Jack Macdowell, the Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Palisades, will become Chimera's new Chief Investment Officer.

So what does this mean for Chimera's shareholders? We feel good about our business. We're finding new opportunities, and we've increased the quarterly dividend by 12% over the past two quarters. And as we approach the end of 2024, the Federal Reserve has lowered short-term interest rates by 50 basis points, and as indicated, lower short-term rates may be on the horizon.

Residential credit markets are robust, which aligns with our business strategy. We have established a new source of unsecured funding through the capital markets. And we believe the acquisition of Palisades will further strengthen and expand our existing business and provide additional opportunities for growth.

Over the balance of the year, we'll work diligently to close this acquisition. The team at Chimera has a long and successful history of buying and securitizing residential credit assets. And with the acquisition of Palisades, we will increase and broaden our existing capabilities and add a new fee-based, third-party investment management business. We're working hard for our shareholders, and we'll continue to seek ways to position the company to achieve the best possible results over the long term.

I will now turn the call over to Subra to review our quarterly financial results.

