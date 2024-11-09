Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Tripp Sullivan; Investor Relation; Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc

Scott Gordon; Executive Chairman of the Board and Co-Chief Investment Officer; Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc

Andreas Bodmeier; Chief Executive Officer; Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc

Umesh Mahajan; CFO, Secretary & Co-Chief Investment Officer; Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc

Dino Colonna; President; Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc

Pablo Zuanic; Analyst; Zuanic & Associates

Presentation

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc Q3, 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising that your hand is raised to withdraw your question. Please press star 11 again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tripp Sullivan of investor relations. Please go ahead.

Tripp Sullivan

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the Chicago Atlantic BDC conference call to review the company's results. On the call today will be Scott Gordon, Executive Chairman and co-Chief Investment Officer, Andreas Bodmeier, Chief Executive Officer, Umesh Mahajan, co-Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer and Dino Colonna, President.
Our results were released last night in our earnings press release which can be found in the best relations section of our website along with our supplemental earnings presentation filed with the SEC. A live audio webcast of this call is being made available today. For those who listen to the replay of this webcast, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today. It will not be updated subsequent to this call.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements that are not based on historical facts made during this call, including any statements related to financial guidance, may be deemed forward-looking statements under federal securities laws because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to therefore materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to refer to our most recent sec filing for information on some of these risk factors. Chicago Atlantic BDC assumes no obligation or responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.
Please note that the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, November 8th 2024. Therefore, you are advised that time sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of any replay or transcript reading. I now turn the call over to Scott Gordon. Please go ahead.

and

Recommended Stories