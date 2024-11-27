Q3 2024 Cheche Group Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Good day and welcome to the Cheche Group third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
Thank you, Betsy. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us to review Cheche's 2024 third quarter results. This morning Cheche posted both the earnings release and the related investor presentation to our website, which you can find at Ir dot Cheche group dotcom.
With us on the call today are Lei Zhang Cch's founder and CEO and Sander, Cheche's Chief Finance Officer. After their prepared remarks are concluded, we're going to open up the call for any of your questions. But before we begin, some statements in this conference, are forward-looking within the meaning of federal securities laws.
Although management believes these statements are reasonable, we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be accurate because they are prospective in nature, actual results could differ materially from those we discussed today.
Therefore, we'd like to encourage you to review the most recent filings with the SEC for risk factors that could materially impact our results.
As I mentioned, the earnings result release is available on ir.chechegroup.com. We encourage you to review in addition, reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures contained within that with those formalities. Now out of the way, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Lei Zhang, CEO Lei. Please go ahead.

Lei Zhang

Thank you, Crocker. Hello everyone. We are so glad you have joined us. The third quarter was a notable quarter for us. Churches results reached a profitable inflection point recording that income. On both a GAAP and adjusted basis.
The company shift to profitability service as a concrete proof that our complaining value proposition and the focus on operations are paying off. Church continues to offer the largest auto insurance technology platform in China.
We lead the industry by providing customized intelligent software and embedded insurance that gives consumers great choice and cognition.
Between 2021 and the third quarter of this year has provided a quote for almost 50 million workers placed over USD9 billion in written premiums and collaborated with 100 insurance carriers.
Chinese manufacturers continue to lead the world in the production and sales between January and October of this year.
Chinese EV makers sold 1.7 million vehicles an increase of 34% over provider year A EV sales overtook conventional ICE autos in July 2024 and they now make up the majority of new vehicle sales each month.
This change in the market is profound implications for the auto insurance ecosystem.
Auto insurance is increasingly sold and renewed through OM apps and vehicle screens rather than traditional brokers currently partners with 14 different AEV manufacturers including most of the largest industry player.
We anticipate that over the next three years. Premiums generated through OEM channels will exceed RMB200 billion.
According to analysts at the BOCOM International premium for AEV insurance are expected to approach RMB500 billion by 2030.
The top three auto insurers realize they need to participate in this market but they are struggling to make money due to higher rate and higher claims ratios of NV.
However, the Chinese government has recently widened the band for different pricing providing insur with great latitude to reward positive drive behavior.
Church platform offers to capability for more personalized auto insurance pricing. We also enable a EV manufacturers to automate claims management and repair routing to validate claims, manage the cost of repairs and reduce the risk of fraud.
At the end of the third quarter, the number of embedded policies sold on church platform was up to 140% year. Over the year to 200,000 policies.
A EV growth premiums grew 120% from prior year to USD126 million. Over the same period, we launched the customized system for Baidu, which of the variety of products and solutions, both online and offline. As a industry, Mahu and underwriting becomes more places, the sustainably higher margin margins of our growing number of nev policies will become apparent as the revenue mix shift our agreement with Great Wall Motor companies insurance company provided our transaction system to support its direct sales network in more than 20 city National wire with plans to develop additional solutions for traditional automakers within in the next 24 months, partnerships with insurance carriers. Other essential component of our strategy. While we have maintained a long term relationship with the mainstream insurance companies in China.
This quarter also marked our first collaboration with a foreign owners insurance carriers as we signed an agreement with Tokyo Marines, Chinese subsidiary, enhancing our service capabilities and opportunities to scale.
We are also launching new S and data analytics tools to enable medium size in insurance to compete more effectively in underwriting auto insurance for both NEV and ICE workers.
Expanding the number of active participants in the market is essential to bring the benefits of the competition to consumers.
Looking ahead our technology, road map, prioritize and even manufactures and embedding ourselves across the life circle as a level two plus to level three self driving and above become more common on China's road O ems and insurance will increasingly need to determine if the cause of the accident is a result of human error or failure of the autonomous driving system.
True will play the role of the trusted third party by embedding this critical data on independent 30 platform so that OEM insurers and the consumers can have higher confidence in the assignment or liability.
Our unique perspective and the comprehensive capabilities contributed to thriving digital insurance industry that added value for our partners.
In the long term, we are working to extend our partnerships with auto manufacturers beyond China and into additional regions such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Given our broad experience and success in China, the most substantial nev market in the world and inherent data within our platform would provide us with advantage over local insurance companies when underwriting embedded policies in this region.
Having deep confidence in the company. I intend to continue purchasing shares in the open market during available trading windows.
Moreover, the company is planning to adopt a share back buyback plan once the board approved it, we we are deleted with our accomplishment and I look forward to capitalizing on future opportunities.
I will now turn the call over to our CFO Sander. Thank you.

