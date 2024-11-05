Q3 2024 Century Casinos Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Peter Hoetzinger; President, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board; Century Casinos Inc

Erwin Haitzmann; Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Century Casinos Inc

Jordan Bender; Analyst; Citizens JMP

Jeffrey Stantial; Analyst; Stifel Financial Corp.

Chad Beynon; Analyst; Macquarie Group

Peter Hoetzinger

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our earnings call. We would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking information which involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, we provide a discussion of the risk factors in our SEC filings and encourage you to review these filings throughout the call.

We refer to several non-GAAP financial measures including but not limited to adjusted EBITDAR reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measures can be found in our news releases and SEC filings available in the investor section of our website at cnty.com.

After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. My co-CEO Erwin Haitzmann, and our CFO Margaret Stapleton will join me for that.

Our first quarter results were released this morning. We delivered net revenue of $156 million. A small decrease of 3% compared to Q3 of last year, adjusted EBITDAR was $32.9 million down just 1% consolidated EBITDAR margin increased from 20.6% to 21.1%.

The main reason for the small revenue decline was the temporary closure of one of our casinos in Poland. I'm happy to report that in the meantime, 10 days ago, that casino has successfully reopened and Poland is back to normal run rate of around $10 million to $12 million in annual EBITDAR.

And we had another important opening recently last Friday on November 1, we've opened the brand new land-based casino and hotel in Carville, Missouri.

It was a fantastic opening weekend there more about it a little later throughout our portfolio. The underlying customer trends remain stable in the third-quarter.

I'm sure you have heard the same from our gaming peers and from other consumer discretionary businesses, the retail customer, as well as the low end customers are still relatively weak and stable, at least we see that more or less in all our markets.

While rated play was flat non-rated play was down throughout our portfolio. We believe this is mostly due to macroeconomics and wallet softness in our markets, to dig a little deeper into the quarter. Let's look at segment results starting with the East, which includes the Mountaineer Casino Resort in West Virginia and the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Maryland.

Revenue of that segment was up 7%, EBITDAR up 5% at both properties. The low end consumer produce less trips with the spend per trip pretty flat.

The immediate and upper levels of the database also came less often but the spend per trip increased. Versus last year, the performances of the hotels at Mountaineer and Rocky Gap have been improving cash rooms increased while comp rooms went down, we did put a bit more marketing dollars to work to drive revenue and get more brand exposure for mountaineer and New Ohio and Pennsylvania feeder markets and for Rocky Gap in the DC and Baltimore metro areas.

Competing to the Midwest with Missouri and Colorado, revenue of the segment was essentially flat, EBITDAR was down 5%. That is a respectable result considering the disruption we experienced at Carville from the development of the new land-based facility.

As mentioned, the new property opened last Friday with a total of 74 hotel rooms and over 660 gaming positions, which is a 20% increase in gaming positions compared to the old river boat and a 50% increase compared to the temporary location.

And I can tell you I was there. It was a fantastic opening weekend. Right from the get-go on the very first day. The new facility set an all-time record for coin in and daily revenue even though we did not have all slots in operation yet.

The entire team in Missouri and all of us are really excited about the bright prospects. The new property offers, it provides significant operational efficiencies. It's much more convenient for our customers and increases our catchment area.

The new property transitions the Carville operation from an old riverboat and small temporary location to a modern style land-based facility, adding significantly enhanced non-game amenities, expanded gaming options and convenient parking for our guests.

We expect a strong uplift of results and should see that on the revenue side fairly soon, the impact on EBITDAR will probably take a quarter or two until we have worked out the initial growing pains and figured out the most efficient stuff in levels. A lot of property in Missouri in Cape Girardeau also a positive revenue trend in the quarter up 7% driven by the new hotel as well as food and beverage sales.

The hotel we opened earlier this year is ramping up nicely. You see a steady incline in occupancy and revenue and that continues to Q4 with a strong start in October.

Additionally, we have been seeing a lot of multi-night stays recently which is a nice surprise.

The hotel is also driving meaningful growth in F&B sales offset by higher costs and staff costs. The team continues to finetune operational expenses to further increase profitability.

Those efforts show during the quarter, we saw gradual improvements with higher revenue and lower expenses month after month, we expected to continue into Q4. In Colorado, our property in Cripple Creek continues to benefit from the new 300 room hotel that opens directly across the street from us early this year.

Coin in was up. Table drop was up and the F&B revenue was up as well. All because there's a higher volume of visitors in town. All of that was partly offset by a lower slot disorder and the loss of some of our sports betting revenue.

As you know, we have three sports betting providers using our licenses in Colorado, but two ceased operations recently, namely Circa and Tipico.

The one remaining is bet365, overall the Missouri and Colorado segment did a great job in maintaining operating efficiencies with some property level margins at 39% during the quarter.

Next is the West segment with the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. After a quite disappointing first-half of the year, the Nugget showed good sequential growth. Sequentially revenue was up 40% and EBITDAR doubled compared to Q2. That's still a bit behind last year's third-quarter.

Gaming revenue was flat compared to last year. But Hotel and F&B declined significantly due to fewer group room nights. You've mentioned that in recent investor meetings already, the group and convention volumes are down this year. The reason for it lies two years back before we took over the operations.

Anyway, happy to say that it's looking much better going forward. New top management successfully focused on cost control, total expenses went down by 9%. We remain focused on operational efficiencies to help offset rising labor costs.

Locust play was strong in the quarter up 20% compared to last year. And we also saw a significant uptick in the number of visits from the younger age groups.

The Nugget has completed its CapEx program in the casino for this year, but we need to spend between $3 million and $4 million on elevators next year which will be increasing our estimate for total companywide CapEx from $12 million to $16 million in 2025.

A few words about our small operations in Canada and Europe in Canada, we could EBITDAR by 6% mainly through better cost control. Consumer trends appear pretty stable at all four locations we have in Alberta, in Poland, two casinos were still close during the quarter.

One of which is a very important one in the city of Roslov, which resulted in a significant drop in revenues in an [every step] comparison of the undisturbed properties, both revenue and EBITDAR grew compared to last year.

Anyway, we've reopened that casino in Roslov 10 days ago. The business are great with that reopening. We expect Poland to get back to normal levels quite quickly, which is between $10 million and $12 million in annual EBITDAR. The sales process is also progressing. Well, we hope to get it done within the next couple of months.

Now, let's discuss our balance sheet and liquidity position. We ended the quarter with $119 million in cash and cash equivalents and $340 million in outstanding debt resulting in net debt of $221 million. Traditional net leverage is 4.7 times at least adjusted. Net leverage is 6.6 times. Of course, the leverage is elevated because of our recent acquisitions and investments.

Now that we have the casinos in Poland and the new land-based facility in Colorado will open, it should ramp down quite quickly as we look to t level to 3 times traditional and around 9 times, please adjust it for next year.

We have no debt maturities until 2029, and we can reprice or refinance our entire term loan at any time without penalty. So as soon as the window opens, we want to act on it and improve our terms.

Turning to CapEx, during the quarter, we remained committed to investing and offering new amenities to our guests in order to drive future incremental visitation as well as [spank], as of today, we are pretty much done with it. Just $2 million to go in Canada and Colorado total CapEx for this year.

So for this year will amount to around $38 million for next year. We expect it to come down sharply to about $16 million.

Setting the stage for a substantial increase in free cash flow but that significant cash flow growth is not only driven but the reduction in CapEx.

The most recent casino openings in Poland and Caruthersville and the new spirit of optimism at the Nugget in Reno will contribute significantly to much better results in 2025 than in '24.

The presentation posted on our website shows you the bridge from negative cash for this year to the positive cash generation in '25.

As we look ahead, we are confident in our business projects moving forward on the expense and labor side, we will continue to focus on operational discipline and look for ways to become even more efficient, as we've said in our last earnings call this year is a transitory period for us, but we see a clear path forward to generating cash and to deliver significantly. In addition, on an optimistic basis, we also plan to buy back stock.

All right. That concludes our prepared remarks. We'll now open the call for Q&A. Paul, go ahead please.

