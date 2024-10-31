Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 CDW Corp Earnings Call

In This Article:

Participants

Steve O’Brien; Vice President, Investor Relations; CDW Corp

Christine Leahy; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; CDW Corp

Albert Miralles; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; CDW Corp

Adam Tindle; Analyst; Raymond James

Erik Woodring; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Amit Daryanani; Analyst; Evercore

Matt Sheerin; Analyst; Stifel

Keith Housum; Anallyst; Northcoast Research

Samik Chatterjee; Analyst; JPMorgan

Presentation

Operator

(Operator Instructions)
Good morning all and thank you for joining us for the CDW Q3 2024 earnings call.
My name is Carly, and I'll be co-ordinating your call today.
(Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to hand over to your host, Steven O'Brien, Vice President of Investor Relations to begin.
Steven floor is yours.

Steve O’Brien

Thank you, currently.
Good morning, everyone.
Joining me today to review our third quarter 2024 results are Chris Corley, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Al Miralles, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release was distributed this morning and is available on our website, investor.cdw.com, along with supply rental slides that you can use all along during the call, I'd like to remind you that certain comments made in this presentation are considered forward looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
Additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the earnings release and Form 8-K we furnished the SEC today and in the Company's, other filings with SEC. CDW assumes no obligation to update the information presented during this webcast. Presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share.
All non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with SEC rules. You'll find reconciliation charts in the slides for today's webcast and in our earnings release and Form 8-K.
Please note, all references to growth rates or dollar amount changes in our remarks today are versus the comparable period in 2023, with net sales growth rates described on an average daily sales basis unless otherwise indicated, replay of this webcast will be posted to our website later today.
I also want to remind you that this call is the property of CDW and may not be recorded or rebroadcast without specific written permission from the Company.
With that, let me turn the call over to Chris.

