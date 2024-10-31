Q3 2024 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Call

Ryan Fiedler; Vice President of Investor Relations; CATERPILLAR INC

Donald Umpleby; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Caterpillar Inc

Andrew Bonfield; Chief Financial Officer; Caterpillar Inc

Jerry Revich; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Tami Zakaria; Analyst; JP Morgan Securities

Angel Castillo; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Jamie Cook; Analyst; Truist

David Raso; Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities

Michael Feniger; Analyst; Bank of America Securities

Kristen Owen; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Steve Fisher; Analyst; UBS Securities

Kyle Menges; Analyst; Citi

Chad Dillard; Analyst; Bernstein

Tim Thein; Analyst; Raymond James

Mircea Dobre; Analyst; Robert W. Baird

Jairam Nathan; Analyst; Daiwa Capital Markets

Rob Wertheimer; Analyst; Melius Research

Donald Umpleby

Thanks Ryan. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us as we close out the third quarter. I want to thank our global team for another good quarter. As our results reflect the benefit of the diversity of our end markets. We delivered strong adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share which were consistent with our expectations. Although our top line was lower than we anticipated. We also generated ME&T free cash flow of $2.7 billion in the third quarter. Our robust ME&T pre-cash flow along with our strong balance allowed us to deploy over $9 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the first three quarters of the year, including $1.5 billion this quarter, we continue to remain disciplined in the execution of our strategy for long term profitable growth.

I'll begin with my perspectives about our performance in the quarter and we'll provide an update on our full year expectations. I'll then provide some insights about our end markets, followed by an update on our strategy and sustainability journey.

Moving to quarterly results, sales and revenues were down 4% in the third quarter versus last year below our expectations due to the impact of lower than expected sales to users in construction industries and timing of deliveries in resource industries and energy and transportation services increased in the quarter compared to 2023 adjusted operating profit margin was generally in line with our expectations at 20%.

We achieved quarterly adjusted profit per share of $5.17 in line with our expectations at the time of the last earnings call.

In addition, our backlog increased slightly to $28.7 billion and remains at a very healthy level for the full year. Although we updated our expectations since our last earnings call to reflect sales being slightly below our prior estimate. Our expected adjusted operating profit margin is unchanged and remains above the top of the range. Also, our expectation for adjusted profit per share is unchanged. We are increasing our expectations for ME&T pre-cash flow and now anticipate it will be near the top of our target range of $5 to $10 billion.

Turn to slide. Four in the third quarter of 2024 sales and revenues declined 4% to $16.1 billion due to lower sales volume. Compared to the third quarter of 2023. Overall sales to users decreased 6% for machines, which includes construction industries and resource industries. Sales to users declined by 10% which was below our expectations. Energy and transportation continue to grow as sales to users increased. 5%.

Sales to users in construction industries were down 7% year over year. In North America sales to users were down primarily due to lower rental fleet loading and the absence of a large pipeline deal in the third quarter of 2023 excluding these two items, sales to users were about flat versus the prior year.

Compared to our expectations, sales to users were lower than expected impacted by rental fleet loading. Our dealers' rental revenue continued to grow in the quarter.

Sales to users declined in ease primarily due to ongoing weakness in construction activity in Europe. Sales to users in Asia Pacific declined. While Latin America increased in resource industries, sales to users declined 18% generally in line with their expectations versus a strong third quarter in 2023 mining as well as heavy construction and quarry and aggregates were lower. Mainly due to the softness we previously discussed for two products, articulated trucks and off highway trucks in energy and transportation sales to users increased by 5%. And we continue to see growth in all applications except industrial power generation sales to users grew strongly as market conditions remained favourable for both reciprocating engines and solar turbines and turbine related services.

Oil and gas sales to users benefited from strong sales of turbines and turbine related services for reciprocating engines in oil and gas applications. Sales to users were higher for gas compression but lower in well, servicing transportation sales to users increased while industrial declined. As we expected, our results continue to reflect the benefit of the diversity of our end markets. And as well as the disciplined execution of our strategy for long term profitable growth.

Moving to dealer inventory in our backlog in total dealer inventory increased by $400 million versus the second quarter of 2024 for machines dealer inventory increased by $100 million slightly more than we had anticipated.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter. Our current planning assumptions forecast a reduction in machine dealer inventory, and we expect machine dealer inventory to end the year around the same level as yearend 2023 dealers are independent businesses and make stocking decisions across a wide range of products based on multiple factors across the product portfolio. While machine dealer inventory is currently around the top end of the typical range, we remain comfortable with the overall level of dealer inventory.

As I mentioned backlog increased slightly versus the second quarter to $28.7 billion. Energy and transportation increased as we continue to see strong demand for solar turbines in oil and gas and power generation, as well as strong demand for reciprocating engines for power generation.

Moving to slide 5, we generated robust ME&T pre-cash flow of $2.7 billion in the third quarter and $6.4 billion in the first three quarters of 2024. As I mentioned, year-to-date, we deployed more than $9 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. We remain proud of our dividend Aristocrat status and continue to expect to return substantially all ME&T free cash flow to shareholders over time through dividends and share repurchases.

Now on slide 6, I'll describe our expectations for our three primary segments moving forward in construction industries. We expect lower sales to users in the fourth quarter but remain positive about the longer-term demand outlook during our August earnings call, we noted a lower level of rental fleet loading in North America which continued in the third quarter, and we now expect the trend to persist in the fourth quarter. Although we have lowered our expectations for sales to users in the fourth quarter, primarily due to lower rental fleet loading, dealer rental revenue continues to grow.

In addition, government related infrastructure projects are expected to remain healthy, supported by funding yet to be spent from the IIJA in Asia Pacific outside of China, we expect soft economic conditions to continue.

We anticipate demand in China will remain at a relatively low level for the above 10 ton excavator industry in. We anticipate that weak economic conditions in Europe will continue partially offset by continued healthy construction demand in the Middle East.

Construction activity in Latin America remains healthy and we are expecting modest growth to continue. In addition, we expect the ongoing benefit of our services initiatives will positively impact construction industries.

Next, I'll discuss resource industries after strong performance in 2023 in mining as well as heavy construction and quarry and aggregates. We continue to anticipate lower machine volume in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus last year. However, the rate of decline for sales to users in the fourth quarter is expected to moderate versus the previous quarters, we expect to see higher services revenues including robust rebuild activity, customer product utilization remains high. The number of parked trucks remains relatively low, the age of the fleet remains elevated, and our autonomous solutions continue to see strong customer acceptance. Customers continue to display capital discipline. However, we continue to believe the energy transition will support increased commodity demand over time, expanding our total addressable market and providing further opportunities for long term profitable growth.

Moving to energy and transportation for power generation demand is expected to remain strong and we expect robust growth in the fourth quarter and full year sales for both cat reciprocating engines and solar turbines.

Overall strength in power generation continues to be driven by data centre growth relating to cloud computing and generative A I. And we expect this trend to continue in oil and gas in total. We continue to expect a stronger year overall in 2024 versus 2023 for solar turbines used in oil and gas applications. We expect a strong fourth quarter, but sales are expected to be lower than the fourth quarter of 2023 due to the timing of deliveries, the increase in power generation at solar will mostly offset Solar’s decline in oil and gas. So we expect Solar’s total sales in the fourth quarter to be roughly flat compared to last year.

Solar has a strong backlog as well as healthy order and inquiry activity and we continue to expect full year growth for solar in oil and gas.

After a strong 2023 we expect we expect reciprocating engine sales in oil and gas to be slightly down this year. Primarily due to ongoing softness in well servicing.

We still expect gas compression to be up for the full year. However, we expect it to soften in the near term as equipment lead times have normalized.

As we had previously mentioned, we can leverage our large engine platforms across a variety of applications based on current market conditions and well servicing applications. We are able to serve additional power generation demand as we continue to meet oil and gas customer needs while optimizing our overall large engine capacity, industrial demand has continued to remain at a relatively low level compared to 2023 in transportation. We anticipate full year growth in both rail services and marine applications.

Moving to slide 7. Now I'll provide an update on our strategy and sustainability journey.

In February of 2024 we announced a multiyear capital investment in our large reciprocating engine division to approximately double output capability compared to 2023 for new engines and aftermarket parts based on increasing expectations of future demand growth. Today, we are announcing an additional multiyear investment to further expand our large engine volume output capability to more than 125% compared to 2023.

As I mentioned, we've leveraged these large engines across a variety of applications including data centres, oil and gas, large mining trucks and distributed power generation.

Moving on sustainability.

We continue to invest in new products, technologies and services to help our customers achieve their climate related objectives. In September, we unveiled an innovative solution to help solve one of the most complex aspects of the mining industry's energy transition energy management.

Dynamic energy transfer or DET is a fully Caterpillar developed system that can transfer energy to both diesel electric and battery electric, large mining trucks while they are working around them on site.

It can also charge a batteries', while operating with increased speed on grade, improving operational efficiency and machine uptime. At DET is comprised of a series of integrated elements including a power module that converts energy from a mine sites, power source and electrified rail system to transmit the energy in a machine system to transfer the energy to the truck's power train.

CAT. DEG will integrate with the cat minestra command for hauling solution, merging autonomy and electrification technologies to provide a holistic site solution. We believe mine sites will benefit from enhanced efficiency with the integration of electrification and automation. When combined these technologies will help miners achieve production targets while simultaneously managing energy demands.

This example highlights how we leverage our industry leading technology through an integrated approach across our portfolio to help our customers build a better, more sustainable world. With that. I'll turn it over to Andrew.

Andrew Bonfield

Thank you, Jim and good morning, everyone.

As usual, I'll begin with a high level summary of the third quarter and then provide more detailed comments including the performance of the segments.

I'll then discuss the balance sheet and free cash flow before concluding with comments on our assumptions for the full year and the fourth quarter beginning on slide 8. Although sales and revenues were lower than we had expected, our adjusted operating profit margin was 20.0% generally in generally in line with what we had anticipated adjusted profit per share was in line with our expectations. Despite adjusted operating profit being impacted by the lower sales and revenues.

I will highlight a few of the moving parts in a moment. As Jim mentioned, our full year margin expectations remain unchanged, and we continue to anticipate the adjusted operating profit margin will be above the top end of the target range. Despite the slightly lower outlook for the top line, our expectations for a just a profit per share remain unchanged versus our expectations at the time of our last earnings call.

Also, we have increased our expectations for ME&T free cash flow for the year which we now anticipate will be near the top of our $5 to $10 billion target range in the third quarter. Salesman revenues of $16.1 billion decreased by 4% compared to the prior year.

The adjusted operating profit margin of 20.0% was 80 basis points lower when compared to the prior year, profit per share was $5.06 in the third quarter compared to $5.45 in the third quarter of last year.

Restructuring, costs were 11Cent in the quarter versus 7Cent in the prior year.

Adjusted profit per share was $5.17 in the quarter compared to $5.52 last year.

Other income and expense was $119 million headwind versus the prior year, mostly driven by an unfavourable currency impact related to ME&T balance sheet. Translation, we do not forecast the impact of foreign currency translation on our adjusted profit per share. So, this acted as a headwind compared to our expectations for the quarter excluding discrete items. The provision for income taxes in the third quarter in both 2023 and 2024 reflected a global annual effective tax rate of 22.5%.

We recorded a discrete tax benefit which we which had an 11% favourable impact within the quarter.

We do not anticipate discrete items.

Finally, the year over year impact from the reduction in the average number of shares outstanding primarily due to share repurchases resulted in an unfavourable impact on adjusted profit per share of approximately 26Cent as compared to the third quarter of 2023 this was slightly better than we had expected.

Moving to slide 9. We'll discuss our top line results for the third quarter. Sales and revenues decreased by 4% compared to the prior year. Primarily impacted by lower sales volume as a result of lower sales to users and impacts from changes in dealer inventories.

Total sales to users decreased by 6% as a 10% decrease for machines was partially offset by a 5% increase for energy and transportation.

The impact from changes in total dealer inventories acted as a sales headwind of about $200 million in the quarter for machines only dealer inventory increased by about $100 million a smaller increase than the $400 million increase in the prior year. But slightly above our expectations of being flattish to slightly lower service revenues increased versus the prior year as we had anticipated moving to operating profit on slide, 10 operating profit in the third quarter decreased by 9% to $3.1 billion. Adjusted operating profit decreased by 8% to $3.2 billion. Mainly due to the impact of lower sales volume partially offset by favourable price realization and manufacturing costs.

Since early 2022 price realization has been a strong, has been strong and often exceeded our expectations.

Over the past several quarters, we have highlighted the price will begin to moderate in the second half of this year.

In the third quarter, this moderation began to occur as price realization was lower than previous quarters and generally in line with their expectations.

As I mentioned for the third quarter, the adjuster operating profit margin was 20.0% which was generally in line with our expectations by segment margin in construction industries and resource industries was slightly below our expectations on lower volume. While energy and transportation were about in line, financial products had a slightly stronger quarter than we had expected on slide. 11 construction industry sales decreased by 9% in the third quarter to $6.3 billion. Slightly below our expectations.

The decrease versus prior year was primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavourable price realization.

The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Changes in dealer inventories also acted as a slide headwind to sales by region construction industry. Sales in North America decreased by 11%.

In Latin America sales increased by 19%. Sales in the [AI]region decreased by 15%. In Asia Pacific sales declined by 12%.

Third quarter profit for construction industries was $1.5 billion. A 20% decrease versus the prior year.

This is mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume and unfavourable price realization.

The segment margin of 23.4% was a decrease of 300 basis points versus the prior year turning to slide, 12 resource industry sales decreased by 10% in the third quarter to $3.0 billion which was slightly point below our expectations.

The decline versus the prior year was primarily due to lower sales volume, mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users. Given a challenging comparison to the prior year.

Third quarter, profit for resource industries decreased by 15% versus the prior year to $619 million.

This was mainly due to the profit impact of lower sales volume.

The segment's margin of 20.4% was a decrease of 140 basis points versus the prior year.

Now on slide, 13 energy and transportation sales increased by 5% in the third quarter to $7.2 billion. Slightly lower than we had expected. Driven by the timing of deliveries.

The increase versus the prior year was primarily due to favourable price realization and higher sales volume including higher intersegment sales by application. Power generation sales increased by 26%. Transportation sales were higher by 3%.

Oil and gas sales decreased by 1%. And industrial sales decreased by 16%.

Third quarter, profit for energy and transportation increased by 21% versus the prior year to $1.4 billion.

The increase was mainly due to favourable price realization.

The segment's margin of 19.9% was an increase of 270 basis points versus the prior year moving to size 14 financial products revenues increased by 6% to about $1 billion. Primarily due to higher average earning assets driven by North America and higher average financing rates across all regions.

Segment profit increased by 21% to $246 million.

This was mainly due to a favourable impact from equity securities and a lower provision for credit losses.

Our customers' financial health is strong past dues remain near historic lows of 1.74% in the quarter down 22 basis points versus the prior year.

Our allowance rate was 0.87%. Our lowest on record business activity at cat financial remains healthy.

Our retail new business volume increased by 17% versus the prior year supported by our financing packages for customers choosing to buy Caterpillar equipment.

Though Caterpillar's retail machine sales volume is lower, proportionately more sales are being financed through cat financial which highlights the attractiveness of the financing options we are offering to our customers.

We also continue to see healthy demand for used equipment and inventories remain at low levels.

Conversion rates are also strong as customers choose to buy equipment at the end of their lease term.

Moving on to slide 15, we generated about $2.7 billion in ME&T free cash flow in the quarter, third quarter and deployed about $1.5 billion in share repurchases and dividends.

Our balance sheet remains strong with an enterprise cash balance of $5.6 billion.

In addition, we hold $1.8 billion in slightly longer dated liquid marketable securities to improve yields on their cash.

Now in size 16, I will share a high level assumptions for the full year for the full year. We have updated our outlook to reflect sales and revenues that are slightly lower than our expectations at the time of our last earnings call driven by lower than expected third quarter sales and an update to our expectations for dealer rental fleet loading in construction industries.

We continue to anticipate services growth in 2024.

As I mentioned earlier, our full year expectations for adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share remain unchanged compared to our last earnings call.

We continue to expect adjusted operating profit margin to be above the top end of the target range.

In addition, we are increasing our expectations for me to free cash flow for the year which we now anticipate to be near the top of our $5 to $10 billion target range to assist you with your modelling for the full year. We now anticipate CapEx of around $2 billion and restructuring costs of approximately $400 million.

Our expectation for the global annual effective tax rate excluding discrete items remains at 22.5%.

Turning to slide 17, I'll provide a few comments on the fourth quarter. Starting with the top line.

We expect slightly lower sales and revenues in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year impacted by lower machine sales to users versus a strong comparison on machine dealer inventory. Our planning assumptions include the expectation that dealers will reduce their inventories in the fourth quarter while balancing their need to be prepared for 2025.

The magnitude of the decline for machine dealer inventory is expected to be less than the $1.4 billion decrease we saw in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For perspective, we expect machine dealer inventory to end the year around the same level as yearend 2023.

Also the ongoing benefit of our services initiatives is expected to positively impact sales in the fourth quarter by segment in the fourth quarter. Compared to the prior year. We anticipate a sales decrease in construction industries. This is impacted by lower sales to users which Jim mentioned along with unfavourable price realization in resource industries, we expect slightly lower sales impacted by lower sales to users versus a strong fourth quarter of 2023 in energy and transportation, we anticipate slightly higher sales versus the prior year supported by power generation enterprise margin in the fourth quarter is expected to trend lower compared to the third quarter following the typical seasonable pattern.

However, versus the prior year, we expect a modestly higher adjusted operating profit margin. Despite lower sales, we anticipate favourable manufacturing costs and lower SG&A / R&D expenses will more than offset the profit impact of lower sales volume.

Lower SG&A / R&D expenses are primarily driven by the benefit of lower short term incentive compensation versus a higher expense in the prior year quarter.

Price realization for machines is expected to trend lower as the pricing environment continues to normalize though price and energy and transportation should act as a partial offset.

Regarding price expectations for machines. It is important to note that discounts to dealers occur through post sales merchandizing programs which impact our results over time.

This includes financing support from Cat Financial, which is an effective way of supporting our customers and we recovered a portion of that support over the life of the deal.

Let me explain, based on the current level of price discounting support, we reserve the anticipated payments to dealers for these merchandizing programs at times. There is a lag between the timing of the invoice of the dealer and when the dealer invoices, the customer which impacts the reserve over the next few quarters, we expect the impact from these merchandizing programs to drive a headwind to machine price realization as we continue to adjust the reserve to reflect the current level of price discounting support by segment in the fourth quarter. In construction industries, we anticipate lower margin compared to the prior year. Primarily due to unfavourable price realization partially offset by favourable manufacturing costs in resource industries. We anticipate lower margin in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year, mainly due to lower volume and prioritization of strategic investments around services growth and ace which is autonomy, alternative fuels, connectivity and digital and electrification.

Favourable manufacturing costs should act as a partial offset in energy and transportation. We expect a higher margin versus supply primarily impacted by favourable price realization.

So turn to size 18, let me summarize although sales and revenues were lower than we had expected, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share were generally in line with our expectations.

We now anticipate our top line for the full year will be slightly below our prior estimate.

Our backlog increased slightly and remains at a very healthy level.

Our expectations for full year adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share will remain unchanged compared to a quarter ago.

We continue to expect adjusted operating profit margin to be above the top end of the target range for the full year based on our expected sales levels.

We are now increasing our expectations for ME&T free cash flow which we anticipate to be near the top of our target range for the full year and team executed well in the quarter. And our results continue to benefit the to reflect the benefit of the diversity of our end markets and the disciplined execution of our strategy for long term profitable growth.

And with that, we'll now take your questions.

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. If you have dial in and would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press star one again. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question to allow everyone an opportunity to ask a question.

We'll take our first question from Jerry Revich at Goldman Sachs.

Jerry Revich

Yes. Hi, good morning, everyone I'm wondering if we could just take a step back your margin performance this year is really outstanding relative to the long-term targets. And you know, as you see, it is this level of performance sustainable, or should we take the pricing headwinds that we spoke about in the prepared remarks? Do you mean that you folks are evaluating the optimal balance between margins and, and market share?

Donald Umpleby

Well, Jerry, just as you know, as a reminder, you know, our, primary measure of profitable growth is increasing absolute OPEC dollars. That's something we're very focused on. Obviously, we're always focused on being competitive in the various markets that we serve. And of course, we serve a diverse group of industries around the world. So, what's happening in one market when one segment is, it can be very different than what's happening in another segment just from a competitive perspective. So again, we're focused on remaining competitive, we do provide margin targets obviously to, to give investors and analysts a sense of where we'll be around margins, and we'll continue to do that. So again, you know, we're, we're, we're, we're driving to remain competitive. We're driving to increase absolute OPEC dollars, and you can use our, our, our margin target ranges to give a sense of where we expect to be.

Operator

We'll move next to Tami Zakaria at JP Morgan.

Tami Zakaria

Hi, good morning team Caterpillar. Hope you're doing well. My question is on the resource industry segment, volumes in that segment has been down for about a year now. And I think you said the rate of decline you expect to get better in the fourth quarter? I'm curious, how are you planning for this segment for 20 to 25? Do you expect demand or, or sales to stabilize near term or, or, you know, it could get better or maybe stay weak for a few more quarters?

Donald Umpleby

Well, thanks your question. I mean, the point, your drop as we talked about in previous calls is really primarily due to a couple of products, articulated trucks, and off highway trucks. And we had a, we had a strong backlog there that we had to work our way through. And that's created a comp issue for us in resource industries this year. Having said that, you know, we are obviously we're not going to give guidance around 2025. We'll talk about 2025 in January. But certainly, we continue to be, you know, quite bullish on the long term as aspects for mining, just given all the commodities that, that need to be produced to support the energy transition. You know, our, our, our mining customers use our products to, to produce those products, things like copper. So, you know, our customers are displaying capital discipline, but, but we certainly are bullish about the long term. You know, we do expect higher services revenues because the utilization of our products is quite high. The fleet is relatively elevated, and the number of parked trucks is relatively low. So those are all positive things. One of the things that we also see is a lot of inquiry activity and, and, and order activity around large mining trucks. So, we're, we're pleased at that. So that's one of the things that also is a, is a reason for optimism as well.

Operator

Next, we'll move to Angel Castillo at Morgan Stanley.

Angel Castillo

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if you could expand maybe a little bit good morning. I was wondering if you could expand a little bit more on what you're hearing from your dealers and customers around, you know, in terms of construction industries, particularly in terms of orders. You know, how is that kind of shaking out for that segment specifically and then more so qualitatively what you're hearing, you know, into 2025 in terms of sentiment and, and kind of inclinations to, to buy kind of heading into that year. You know, versus a macro that remains a little bit uncertain.

Donald Umpleby

Yeah. Well, a couple of things first thing in the quarter, as I mentioned earlier, you know, the, the, the, the primary reasons for the decline quarter to quarter was based on the lower rental fleet loading by our dealers. And of course, it's important to note that our dealer rental revenue continues to increase. So, it's really an issue of them having lower loading into their rental fleets in addition to that we had a large pipeline deal in the third quarter of last year, which obviously didn't reoccur and that created an issue as well. I mean, from a positive perspective, you know, we expect government related infrastructure to remain healthy. I mean, if we look at some facts from ARPA, which is the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. They noted that only 27% of the $348 billion in total on IIJA funding has been spent as of August of 2024 about 47% of it's been committed, but only 27% of it's been spent. So that's quite healthy as well. So, there's a lot of infrastructure activity out there that are, that our dealers are working with our, their customers to help support. So, we feel good about that as well.

Operator

We'll go next to Jamie Cook at Truist Securities.

Jamie Cook

Hi, good morning. And I'm sorry, I'm flipping between multiple calls, but Jim, I think you said during the prepared remarks that you guys are you know, adding incremental large engine capacity relative to your previous announcements. So I guess my question is there, is there any way you can frame the capital investment and more important what you think, you know, the longer term revenue, revenue opportunity for caterpillar as you continue to increase capacity here and then, you know, sort of what does that imply for margins for the segment again, we're adding a lot of capacity but the margins are below you know, resource and construction. So, should margins be structurally higher as the volumes ramp? Thank you.

Donald Umpleby

Thanks for your question, Jamie. And, and you know, we haven't quantified the amount of capital investment in that capacity increase, but we did talk about the fact that we expect that with this incremental investment that we will have increased our large engine volume output capability to more than 25% compared to 2023. And of course, those engines are used across a wide var variety of applications. And certainly, what's driving the demand today is data centres. We sell, you know, a backup generator sets for data centres. But you know, we're also, you know, quite excited about the opportunity going forward for what we call distributed generation. You know, data centres, of course, don't just create an opportunity for us for backup generator sets. But of course, the base load requirements on the grid are going up as well because of data centres. And there's much been written about that. And so just given the fact that there's been relative under investment in traditional power plants over the last few years, the fact that more renewables have been added to the grid which are intermittent in nature and the fact that now we have data centres increasing base load requirements on the grid. We think that creates an opportunity for us for both our, our gas turbine generator sets, and our reciprocating generator sets in what we call distributed power applications distributed across the grid and our gas turbines and gen sets can burn a wide variety of fuels, natural gas biofuels, hydrogen blends. So, we're quite excited about that long term opportunity. That is starting to manifest itself. Your question about, about margins. Certainly, you know, you saw a nice margin increase quarter to quarter in energy and transportation and just because of mix and because of increased volume and just the fact that business should be higher. Again, we have the opportunity to increase margins in energy and transportation going forward. But I'm not going to quantify that at this point. But certainly, it's an opportunity.

Operator

We'll take our next question from David Raso at Evercore ISI Institutional Equities.

David Raso

Hi. Thank you. Yeah, looking as everybody more, more breadcrumbs for 2025. My question, I guess two pieces, the comment about the drag, right, the lag of, of discounting for CI it'll show itself more as some of those orders get shipped. You know, into 25. Can you give us a sense of just where we stand right now? Let's assume no further deterioration maybe in CI pricing. But what we're booking right now, those discounts, what is the, the most acute period in 25 that, that shows up like essentially, it's how long are these orders out for is this second quarter, third quarter next year, that should be the most acute drag from, from the incremental discounting right now. And then on, on the positive side, your kind of just said you didn't want to quantify it. But the investments in E&T the large engines which I know also go to large mining trucks, but let's think of it as E&T in particular right now.

Is there any way to think about regular throughput improvement? Any capacity additions that can show up in 25 to give us a sense of at least your throughput capability 25 versus 24. Just some order of magnitude. Thank you. Yeah, thank you.

Donald Umpleby

Yeah, thanks for your question, David. So, you know, one of the things we talked about when we announced the initial investment to increase our large engine capacity is that would increase over a four-year period. And so, we haven't, you know, laid it out year by year end, and it's again, it's, a four-year increase. So, I'm afraid I'm not going to be able to answer your question to give a sense of, of additional output for the 2025. And I'll let Andrew answer your question about margins.

Andrew Bonfield

Yes. So, on the, the impact of pricing, this is one of those accounting quotes that we sometimes have the, the way it works. David is the cruel is done on a historic 12-month basis to build up the reserve. So potentially this could impact us for several quarters. It is as the merchandizing programs increase, you then have the amount that's in inventory that you have to effectively catch up on over time and that's done over a 12-month period. So generally, it will be for the next several quarters. But we are starting to see the merchandizing programs hit more normal levels now, and obviously that, that, that creates a little bit of a headwind on price. We'll probably quantify it a little bit more when we get to 2025 guidance for you in January.

Operator

Next, we'll go to Michael Feniger at Bank of America.

Michael Feniger

Hey, everyone. Thank you for, for taking my question. I would just love to get a sense of on the oil and gas side. Obviously, you know, we just as we're up a little bit, you talked about the differentiation of what you're seeing in terms of the reship side and well services 1st, baby gas compression, some of the other areas just when we look into 2025. If we see more LNG permitting in the Gulf. Is that positive for, for the solar business? Do we need a higher [nat] gas price? Obviously, you know, the oil price has been kind of, you know, stuck in a range. So just curious how we're thinking with oil and gas being very strong and up in 24. You kind of made some comments on Q4. What do we kind of think about the breadcrumbs for, for 25 for that business? Thank you.

Donald Umpleby

So again, I'll, I'll just giving the guidance for 2025, but I'll just give you some colour around the industry. Certainly, you know, we mentioned the fact that that while servicing continues to be a bit weak gas compression for reship for Cateron gas, we expect to be up for the total year, but a bit of softening in the fourth quarter on solar turbines in oil and gas. The business is quite strong, a lot of booking activity, a lot of quotation activity both for gas compression but also for international projects as well. So again, solar business is quite, quite robust and, and I've and I've described it remains to be seen obviously if, if LNG exports then are again, start again, if that permanent process starts again, I would think certainly, you know, medium long term, that'd be a positive for us.

Operator

We'll move to our next question from Kristen Owen at Oppenheimer and Company.

Kristen Owen

Great. Thank you for taking the question. Jim, I wanted to come back to the, the CI competitive dynamics, particularly in North America. I mean, you've called out this this brief leading issue a couple of quarters in a row now, but you are at the higher end of the, the inventory range. Just wondering can you help us understand how much maybe incremental in international competition you're seeing given the depreciation at the end and, and just continue disappointment in, in China activity, anything you're seeing on, on a shift in the competitive landscape there.

Donald Umpleby

Well, you know, certainly, you know, we're very focused on remaining competitive and, and that the competitive situation continually changes. So, I could, you know, every year I've been in this job that the, the, and before that the competitive situation always changes, but we are quite confident in our ability to continue to compete. You know, we continue to invest in new technologies to allow or as an example to allow operators to, to more effectively operate their machines. As an example, taking a less experienced operator and through technology allowing them to operate more like an experienced operator, we continue to invest in digital capabilities. Our, our dealers continue to invest in their capabilities as well. So, you know, we're quite confident in our ability to continue to compete and be successful. The competitive situation, there are currency changes that occur and you're right, the JPY has been relatively weak and that that for a period of time can create a bit of a tailwind for a competitor. But those things change over time as currency change, as currencies change. But again, what we're really focused on is providing that long term value to our customers by continuing to invest in things like technology or digital capabilities, service capabilities and all the rest.

Andrew Bonfield

And can I just make a comment on your comment about the higher end of the inventory range? I mean, one of the things just to remember is dealer inventory is a complex thing. We have 100 and 50 dealers around the world. We have three business segments. We have lots of different products. There are some actual product lines where actually dealers holding more inventories would actually be a good thing from a competitive perspective, not necessarily always reducing. So, it's not necessarily without them burning it down. We obviously work with them through that process where they do need to think about it, dealing with reduction and that's why we're anticipating in the fourth quarter. But there are also some business segments where actually at times we would like dealers probably to hold a little bit more for competitive reasons as well.

Operator

We'll go next to Steven Fisher at UBS.

Steve Fisher

Thanks, good morning. Jim, you mentioned the four year process on power gen capacity expansion, but the power gen growth actually accelerated to about 26% year over year from 15% in, in Q2.

So, you know, with being at capacity on some of the bigger projects, products, can you talk about what drove that acceleration and to what extent is that maybe a function of shifting some of your oil and gas engines into power gen and, you know, should we expect some sort of quarter to quarter fluctuations in that rate of growth in Powergen going forward based on comps and, and how you are able to shift capacity around? Thank you. Yeah.

Donald Umpleby

Just to be, thanks for your question. Just to be clear when we ship a generator set to an oil and gas customer or for an oil and gas application, we count that as oil and gas, not power generation just to be clear. So, you know, so a variety of reasons for the increase. Certainly, of course, you know, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we do have the ability to reallocate if the demand for oil and gas is not there. And we, we have excess capacity. We can shift those engines from oil and gas to power generation and back and forth depending on the needs of our customers. So that's there, the solar power generation again that solar business and power generation is also increasing and that also had an impact on it as well. And we've been, of course, working in our, in our reciprocating engine facilities to increase capacity. Yes. The, the, the major impact will come later because of the, the big capital investment we're making. But we're working on, you know, increasing throughput and, and getting more out of our existing facilities as well as the demand goes up.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Kyle Menges at Citigroup.

Kyle Menges

Thanks for taking the question. I was hoping if you could discuss inventories a little bit more. So, this this planned reduction in and dealer inventories in four Q, is that enough to make you guys feel pretty good about machine inventories heading into next year? And then it would also be helpful just to hear your thoughts on used inventory sounds like they remain at low level. But are you seeing used to take up a little bit and is there any cause for concern that used inventories could become an issue in 2025?

Andrew Bonfield

Yeah, so first of all, let me mention on used as we say, used inventory levels actually remain at pretty low levels based on history. They had ticked up slightly. Obviously, pricing has become a little bit lower, but pricing still is actually okay. From a care financial perspective. So, no concern at this point around used inventory at all from, from, from an overall perspective with regards to deal inventory. Obviously, we work closely with our dealers through what we call as P process. That's our sales and operations planning process. We go down by dealer by product really to understand what their expectations what their requirements are, what their ordering needs are. That's part of a way of us helping to manage the factory factories and production efficiently. At this point in time, we expect, you know, that reduction we see to bring about the inventory overall to about flat year over year. That seems to be the right level based on what we're hearing from dealers at this stage. I'm, you know, I don't see any reason at this point in time that there would be a need to reduce them significantly more. But obviously that's a discussion process that will occur through 2025. But obviously, we are ready and prepared to manage and work and manage production accordingly. With regards to that. As I made the point a moment ago, there are some product lines where actually dealers really could hold more inventory. So, it's got to be very, very careful about looking at it as a holistic. But overall, we're very comfortable with the total level of expectations for the year end.

Operator

We'll go next to Chad Dillard at Bernstein.

Chad Dillard

Hey, good morning, all. So, I wanted to revisit, hey, I guess doing. So, I just wanted to revisit the comments about pricing and, and CI. So first just want to understand like when do you actually expect to see like the, the max pricing pressure? And then secondly, you know, if we think about the other side of the ledger of the cost side, you have, you know, fuel coming down, sounds like you're, you know, even on you know, SG&A and R&D cost. So just trying to think through, you know, whether you'll be able to offset some of that pricing pressure with some improved the improved cost.

Andrew Bonfield

Yeah, so let me just first of all, come back to the overall, if you actually look at our overall gross margins for the quarter, gross margins were about flat despite lower volume. So, we have been able to find offsets. Some of that obviously is with a positive price within E&T and some of that is lower manufacturing costs. So, there are always, and that's part of the benefit of having a broad portfolio of businesses. We are able to manage that appropriately. Obviously, we are looking at commodity input costs and obviously, working from a procurement perspective, always remind you that there's always a lag. It's never because of the contracting that we do. We often don't necessarily buy at spot price as we buy contractor prices, which may even be lower than spot. So, all of those things are factors which feed in, takes a little bit of time for that to fall through with regards to the pricing pressure immediately already the merchandizing programs we put in place are flowing through to the P&L with NC I. So that's immediate, the point I was talking about was the lag impact on the reserve we have, which is really just a balance sheet impact, which impacts that will impact over the next several quarters. We'll give you a little bit more update that when we get to, to January.

Operator

Next, we'll go to Tim Thein at Raymond James.

Tim Thein

Oh, thank you. Good morning, Jim. I was hoping you could maybe give some colour on the, on the backlog and, and, you know, the orders which were, were pretty strong in the quarter and just in terms of maybe a key driver or two or, you know, kind of what's behind that. And I, I guess more significantly, I'm just curious if the I presume you're going to, you know, highlight data centres as is part of that and you know, is, is there a shift in terms of how you think or how we should think about ultimately the delivery, the timing of those deliveries and that, you know, I given that the tightness and capacity, I presume some of your, your, your bigger data centre customers are like or, you know, looking to secure capacity further out. So anyway, so just kind of the question around the maybe the driver of the orders. And then, you know, should we think about any change in terms of, of the ultimate delivery cadence of those orders? Thank you.

Donald Umpleby

Yeah, thanks for your question. So, the backlog increase in energy and transportation was quite robust and that more than offset a decrease in backlog for machines and of course, you know, it's not surprising that that the backlog for machines went down anticipation of the machine delivering in the inventory reduction that we previously talked about in the fourth quarter. So, you know, the backlog increases in energy and transportation being driven a lot by course, by power generation for rezip, also being driven by robust orders and solar turbines for both oil and gas and reship. So that's really what, what's behind it. And so certainly, certainly typically lead times for solar, you know, 8 to 12 months, typically for, for reship and power generation. You know, we're working hard to, to meet the demands of our, our customers there, but we do have orders going out 1,824 months on, on the, on the outside for, for power generation Andres.

Operator

Next, I'll move to Mircea Dobre at Baird .

Mircea Dobre

Yes, thank you. And just to follow up on Tim's question, is there, is there a way to maybe quantify what percentage of the backlog is deliverable here in the next 12 months? And I'm also curious given the fact that the lead times are what they are in, power gen how are competitive dynamics you versus your competitors in, that part of the business? Is there somebody else out there maybe with better lead times than, than you? Can you gain share if you I’m improve your lead times faster than others. Appreciate some thoughts on that.

Donald Umpleby

You bet. You know, generally overall, the way we think about it is about 75% of our backlog is expected to be sold within 12 months. That's just a kind of a general number for total. As I mentioned, some of the large engine orders are out a bit more than that. Certainly, you know, if we, if I, if we can produce more engines, we can sell more engines on, on the, on for power generation reship engines. That, that's certainly the case. And again, that's, you know, again, just given the, the, the strength that we see in that market is obviously why we decided to make an incremental investment in our capability to increase engines and parts. So again, the business is quite strong. It's, very, very encouraging.

Operator

Next, we'll go to Jairam Nathan at Daiwa.

Jairam Nathan

Yeah. Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to go over some of the, your, your position in China. There's a lot of talk about stimulus, not sure how, how helpful it would be, but if you could just remind us of your market position there, the freshness of products a bit.

Donald Umpleby

Yeah, certainly. So, you know, as we've discussed previously, you know, for a long period of time, we talked about China being roughly 10% 5 to 10% of our consolidated sales and revenues. It's certainly been less than that the last couple of years and the, and the continue in the market, the market itself continues to be quite weak. And so it is, it is below that, that 5% again this year. So, it's a, it's, it's, it's a relatively small piece of our, our total enterprise sales. Certainly, you know, we, we have a significant presence in terms of facilities, and we've integrated our supply chain suppliers, manufacturing, and local leadership as well and dealers. And, but again that the market is in fact quite depressed, and we have it and, and, and, and this is a reminder for us that market is primarily excavators above 10 ton. And so, you know, people have asked about the stimulus, we are certainly it's too early for us to have seen any impact of that. And we have not.

Ryan Fiedler

Audra, we have time for one more question.

Operator

And today's final question comes from the line of Rob Wertheimer with Melius research.

Rob Wertheimer

Thank you, good morning. So, I wanted to follow up last quarter. You kind of touched on expanding opportunities at solar turbines and power gen. And today's call, I mean, you mentioned some of the strong demand you're seeing in the reship side and capacity expansion, etcetera on revenue call, they had some strong trends, narrow derivative turbines, which I think is probably still a little bit above your power range. But I wonder if you might just talk about this business and the opportunity, you're seeing in the power gen segment for solar? What that means? Does it mean behind, behind the gated at a, you know, data centre, you know, does it mean data centres? What is the opportunity you're seeing? And then you've expanded capacity and recipes, do you have room to grow in turbines or would you, you know, is the opportunity big enough that you're thinking about expanding there too? Just a general overview. Thanks.

Donald Umpleby

Yeah, thanks, Rob. So, so certainly, you know, we are seeing an increase in, in business in our power generation and solar turbines. You know it’s; we're selling trailer units now and it's being driven by a whole variety of factors. One of the things that we're doing is selling into some rental fleets where rental fleets are positioning themselves to help satisfy what they believe will be increased electricity demand across the grid and primarily in North America. And sometimes those units will be rented to, to a utility, sometimes they've been rented to a data centre, but there's a whole variety of uses for that. So, we are seeing an increase in power generation at solar is not out of capacity. They certainly have the ability to continue to, to increase their, their production. And one of the things you might be aware of is that we are in the process of introducing a new or larger gas turbine for solar turbines. It's our largest jet called the Titan 350. And that really will allow us to compete in some areas that we have not been able to compete in the past, compete for in the past because we just didn't have a turbine that was a large enough. And so, we're quite excited about that new product. It's, it's early days in terms of just starting to get those shipped. But we are quite encouraged by the amount of customer interest and discussions we're having with our customers about that new product. So again, that's, that's, that's something that's very exciting for us.

Okay. With that, I just want to thank everyone for joining us and certainly appreciate your questions. I just want to thank by again, thanking our global team for delivering strong, just an operating profit margin and just a profit per share and, and, and again, while generating robust M&T for cash flow. And you know, as we discussed today, our results continue to reflect the benefit of the diversity of our end markets as well as the execution of our strategy for long term profit will grow again. Thank you for your time.

