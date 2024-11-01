Q3 2024 Carriage Services Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Steven Metzger; President; Carriage Services Inc

Carlos Quezada; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Carriage Services Inc

Kathy Shanley; Chief Accounting Officer; Carriage Services Inc

Alex Paris; Analyst; Barrington Research

John Franz Webb; Analyst; Sidoti and Company

Liam Burke; Analyst; B Riley

George Kelly; Analyst; Roth Capital Partners

Presentation

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carriage Services third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instruction)
I would like now to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steve Metzger President. Please go ahead, sir.

Steven Metzger

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter results. In addition to myself on the call this morning from management are Carlos Quezada, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Kathy Shanley, Chief Accounting Officer on the Carriages website. You can find our earnings press release which was issued yesterday after the market closed.
Our press release is intended to supplement our remarks this morning and include supplemental financial information including the reconciliation of differences between GAAP and Non GAAP financial measures.
Dave's call will begin with formal remarks from Carlos and Cathy and will be followed by a question and answer period before we begin. I'd like to remind everyone that during this call we'll make some forward-looking statements, including comments about our business projections and plans, forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties and only reflect our views.
As of today, these risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to factors identified in our earnings release as well as in our sec filings, all of which can be found on our website.
Thank you all for joining us this morning. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Carlos.

Carlos Quezada

Thank you, Steve and thank you everyone for joining our third quarter earnings call.
We're excited to share our continued progress driven by our three strategic objectives, which have led to another strong financial performance this quarter. But first, I want to take a moment to express my sincere appreciation to every carriage employee for their unwavering commitment to excellence.
Your dedication truly impacts the families we serve and drives our company forward. We deeply value your support and alignment with our values and purpose in today's call. I will highlight some of our key financial metrics and provide updates on some of our key initiatives.
Kathy will then cover topics such as overhead cash flow and the progress we have made to pay down our debt and lower our leverage ratio for the third quarter. We reported total revenue of $100.7 million. A significant increase of $10.2 million or 11.3%.
This marks the third consecutive time. We have surpassed the $100 million revenue mark in a single quarter driven by organic revenue growth. Despite the disposition of several divestiture of noncore assets to accelerate pay down our debt.
Our most notable growth was in printed cemetery sales which increased by $4.9 million to $22.9 million. A remarkable 27.1% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
This robust performance is a testament to our strategic initiatives and the dedication and focus of our team setting a promising tone for our future.
When breaking down revenue, we observe that while total funeral home contracts experience an expected slight decrease of only 1.2% total. Funeral home operating revenue saw a positive growth of 814,000 or 1.4% to $59.3 million.
This growth is primarily due to our funeral home pricing strategy which continues to boost our funeral average revenue per contract contributing to these results on a precontract basis by $142 or 2.6%.
This strategy has proven effective in enhancing our financial performance and reflects our sound financial analysis, planning and execution. Our preneed funeral cell strategy boosted general Aging commissions which ended at an impressive $1.6 million or 415.4% compared to 312,000 for the same quarter last year.
We continue to be excited by the ongoing success of our prearranged film strategy and its positive impact on our performance. Turning to cemetery operating revenue. Our preneed cemetery sales strategy continues to deliver outstanding performance.
We closed the quarter at $33 million up by$ 8.7 million or 35.7% compared to the same quarter. Last year, total cemetery field, EBIDTA came in at $15.9 million. An increase of $6.9 million or 76.9% with total cemetery field EBIDTA margin of 48.1%. An increase of 11.2% points from 36.9% during the same quarter last year.
These results highlight the dedication to excellence and commitment that drive our preneed cemetery sales teams to protect families through education and advanced planning.
Moving on to adjusted consolidated EBIDTA. We finished the third quarter at $30.7 million. An increase of $6.5 million or 26.7% over the prior year quarter.
The higher average revenue per contract in our cost management initiatives contributed to this success as reflected in our adjusted consolidated EBIDTA margin of 30.5% an increase of 370 basis points compared to the same quarter last year.
From a GAAP perspective, net income was $9.9 million. A $5.2 million increase from the prior year. Cathy will share more details related to overhead later in the call.
Our GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter was 63¢ per share up by 33¢ or 100 and 10% and adjusted diluted EPS for the third quarter. Was 64¢ per share up by 31¢ or 93.9% versus the prior year quarter.
With the recent amendment to our credit agreement, we're all well positioned to reduce near term interest expense and unlock additional value for our shareholders.
This marks the seventh time in the last eight quarters that we have outperformed expectations, demonstrating the long term commitment to our focus on discipline, capital location, purposeful growth and relentless improvement.
As we look at the year through the third quarter, total revenue ended at $306.5 million. An increase of $22.8 million or 8% over the same period last year.
While adjusted consolidated EBIDTA ended at $96.9 million. An increase of $16.2 million or 20.1%. An adjusted consolidated EBIDTA margin of 31.6% compared to 28.5% last year, an increase of 310 basis points and adjusted delivered EPS of $2.02 an increase of 60¢ or 42.3% when compared to $1.42 during the same period last year as it relates to GAAP, net income was $23.1 million.
An increase of $1.3 million or 6.1% and GAAP diluted EPS was $1.48 per share. An increase of 9¢ or 6.5%. We are proud of these results. And after reviewing our key operational metrics and forecast, we are raising our 2024 guidance.
We now expect to finish the year with total revenue in the range of $395million to $405 million adjusted consolidated EBIDTA of $120million to $125 million and adjusted the loaded EPS of $2.45 to $2.55 adjusted free cash flow guidance will remain at $55million to $65 million.
Kathy will provide more details related to our revised guidance. We are full steam ahead and fully committed to our strategic objectives while we continue to identify new ways to enhance our performance, creating long term value for our shareholders.
As part of this commitment, our competitive request for proposal process for earns and caskets is currently underway, marking an important milestone in our broader supply chain strategy. Our recent meetings with partner vendors were highly productive as we focus on refining our merchandise options and selling strategy to serve our clients better and enhance their experience.
These initiatives are prime examples of our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement. They are designed to leverage our scale leading to greater financial benefits that we expect to materialize in 2025. There's more to come from our supply chain strategy as we continue to identify both near term and long-term opportunities.
Lastly, the search for a Chief Financial Officer continues with deliberate care. This continues to be a thoughtful and detailed process during which we have seen several talented candidates. However, the search remains ongoing. We're committed to finding the ideal strategic partner with the right skills and experience that aligns with our values, culture, and long-term vision.
This is a critical role for carry's future growth and we are determined to make the right choice to ensure we have a leader who can help drive our financial success forward. We look forward to providing additional updates as we identify the best person for this critical position.
Over the past two years, we have focused on building a strong foundation of carriage grounded in our values and centre around our three core strategic objectives, discipline, capital, location, relentless improvement and purposeful growth.
These efforts align closely with our purpose of creating premier experiences through innovation and power, partnerships and elevated service.
We are very proud of our significant progress. Our strong third quarter and year-to-date financial performance represents the hard work of many talented individuals driving these efforts.
And while we still have many opportunities in front of us, there is a clear sense of excitement across the care organization regarding what is to come on this journey. Thank you. And with that, I will hand it over to Kathy.

and

