Q3 2024 Carlisle Companies Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Mehul Patel; Vice President, Investor Relations; Carlisle Companies Inc

Dale Koch; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Carlisle Companies Inc

Kevin Zdimal; Chief Financial Officer, Vice President; Carlisle Companies Inc

Timothy Wojs; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Saree Boroditsky; Anlayst; Jefferies

Susan Maklari; Anlayst; Goldman Sachs

David MacGregor; Anlayst; Longbow Research

Bryan Blair; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Adam Baumgarten; Analyst; Zelman & Associates

Garik Shmois; Analyst; Loop Capital Markets

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Nicole, and I will be your conference call operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Carlisle Companies third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Mehul Patel, Carlisle's Vice President of Investor Relations. Mehul, please go ahead.

Mehul Patel

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Carlisle's third quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm Mehul Patel, Vice President of Investor Relations for Carlisle. We released our third quarter 2024 financial results today, and you can find both our press release and presentation for today's call in Investor Relations section of our website. On the call with me today are Chris Koch, our Board Chair, President and CEO; along with Kevin Zdimal, our CFO.
Today's call will begin with Chris providing key highlights of our third quarter results and some commentary on our progress towards our Vision 2030 goal of $40 of EPS. Kevin will follow Chris and provide an overview on our third quarter and year-to-date financial performance and give an update on our most current outlook for the remainder of 2024.
Following our prepared remarks, we'll open up the line for questions. Before we begin, please refer to slide 2, of our presentation where we note that comments today will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations.
Actual results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties which are discussed in our press release and SEC filings. As Carlisle's provide non-GAAP financial information. We provided reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures in our press release and in the appendix of our presentation materials, which are available on our website.
And with that, I will turn the call over to Chris.

Dale Koch

Thank you, Mehul. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on Carlisle's third quarter 2024 earnings call. To start, I'd like to direct your attention to slide 3 of the presentation.
I'm pleased to share the Carlisle continued to demonstrate the outstanding performance we've seen in 2024 into the third quarter, despite facing increased headwinds in the quarter, which negatively impacted sales primarily in our residential end markets.
Despite these challenges and the additional impact of two major hurricanes, the Carlisle team delivered record third quarter results in both EBITDA margin and earnings per share. Carlisle performance throughout this year, underscores the resilience of our business model, the robustness of our key initiatives and the perseverance of our team and the effective execution of our Vision 2030 strategies.
The record achievements and profitability in the third quarter are even more rewarding and that our team has delivered a record third quarter results in an environment that, as mentioned, saw weakening residential market when compared to our second quarter outlook, as well as disruption is tied to weather related the port strike events.
In the third quarter, Carlisle delivered sales of $1.3 billion, representing growth of 6% on a year over year basis. Despite the negative sales impact of CWT. Across both CCM and CWT, we maintained our strong focus on pricing discipline on driving a superior customer interface through the Carlisle experience and continued to deliver operating efficiencies through our well-known approach to driving continuous improvement and the Carlisle operating system.
These factors combined to deliver third quarter record bottom line result, it's with adjusted EPS growing 24% to $5.78 and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 60 basis points year-over-year to 27.6%, highlighting our commitment to continued margin expansion in both CCM and CWT.
CCM continued the positive momentum generated in the first half of 2024 into the second half of the year with revenue growth of 9% and an impressive 110 basis points expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin, setting a new third quarter record of 32.8%.
This growth was driven by the continued strength in reroofing demand, along with the benefits from inventory normalization in the channel and the acquisition of MTL. As we discussed throughout the year, we anticipated a significant positive impact from inventory normalization in 2024, and we are pleased that have materialized as expected and in the order of magnitude we had forecasted at the start of the year.
In the third quarter, in line with our original projections, we saw an approximately $50 million benefit of sales from CCM inventory normalization, which now completes the lapping benefit we expected this year and that was tied to the prior year's inventory destock.
As a reminder, when we entered 2024, we had anticipated $375 million from a return to normal inventory levels. Now turning to CWT, while we were pleased with the progress of our new product introductions, retail channel expansion and overall share gains within CWT, higher interest rates and affordability challenges resulted in a further slowing in new housing activity and repair and remodel during the quarter.
This negative factors drove a sales decline of 3% year-over-year and CWT, including an expected low single digit price declines. That said, our long-term positive outlook for CWT is unchanged given the well-known need for additional housing, a forecasted return to a better interest rate environment and success in key growth initiatives across commercial waterproofing, new product introductions and expansion in the home center channel.
Overall, pricing in the third quarter remained relatively stable and in line with our expectations for both the CCM and CWT segments. Much of this was driven by our proactive approach, pricing discipline and our commitment to value based pricing. Furthermore, the team's focus on operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives leaves us well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities as they arrive.
Now let's turn to Vision 2030. Our Vision 2030 strategy continues to guide our focus on key growth drivers, including energy efficiency, labor-saving solutions and capturing a larger share of the expanding reroofing market. We're doubling down on organic investments in innovation, more than tripling our historical R&D investments to bring more energy efficient and labor saving products to market faster.
We also remain committed to our pivot to a pure play building products platform and focused almost exclusively on the opportunities presented in the North American markets. Furthermore, we remain driven to be a superior capital allocator and demonstrated our commitment to returning capital to shareholders in the third quarter through our balanced approach of dividends and share repurchases.
During quarter three, we repurchased $1.1 million shares for $466 million, bringing our year-to-date total to $1.2 billion. These third quarter purchases put us well on track to achieve our plan goal of $1.4 billion in share repurchases in 2024.
Additionally, we paid out $46 million in dividends this quarter and declared an 18% increase to our dividend in August, representing the 48th consecutive annual increase in dividends for Carlisle shareholders. These actions underpin our ongoing dedication to creating shareholder value and reflect our confidence and Carlisle's growth trajectory.
Our robust cash flow generation and pristine balance sheet continued to provide us with the flexibility to reinvest in our businesses and the ability to deploy capital to drive organic growth, continuously improve our operations, pursue strategic acquisitions and actively returning capital to our shareholders, All while maintaining our focus on driving long-term value creation.
To close out slide 3. While we are slightly lowering our full year 2024 outlook to 10% revenue growth for Carlisle, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the residential markets and the impact of the previously mentioned weather and strike events, we are pleased to reaffirm our expectation to achieve approximately 150 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion.
I will now speak briefly to slides 4 through eight as I discuss our recent progress against our Vision 2030 goals. As a reminder, our Vision 2030 strategy builds on the success of Vision 2025 and gives us a clear roadmap to drive value creation in the next chapter of Carlisle's ongoing story of success.
Under Vision 2030, we are creating value for our shareholders through our portfolio of high-performing building envelope businesses with attractive secular trends. We are focusing on delivering the most innovative, energy-efficient and labor-saving products and solutions to our customers through investment in our ever improving Carlisle experience.
Delivering well understood and consistent value for price, leveraging a strong leadership focus and operating with a relentless focus on flawless execution driven by our COS culture.
As a reminder, Vision 2030 focuses on six pillars. The first is the Carlisle operating system. Under Vision 2030, we will continue to drive our continuous improvement culture through the consistent application of COS across every function in the enterprise, with a goal to drive savings of 1% to 2% of sales of annually through operation efficiencies.
Second is the Carlisle experience. The Carlisle experience has established us as a premium brand with a recognized value proposition backed by high-quality products and exceptional service. Our commitment to our customers is embodied in the Carlisle experience, which means delivering the right products to the right place at the right time.
We understand that we win with customers through superior products and solutions, exceptional service and labor savings efficiencies. And we price our products to reflect that value.
Third is innovation. We plan to increase our spend on R&D to 3% of sales by 2030 to accelerate the creation of new products and solutions that add value to our customers through advancements in sustainability, energy savings in labor efficiency. We will pursue innovation based on an intimate knowledge of our markets and a focus on innovation that responds to our customers needs and opportunities to improve their businesses.
Fourth is M&A, we will focus on existing and adjacent categories that allow us to enhance our building envelope portfolio. We will seek opportunities to acquire assets that meet our well understood criteria of an embedded organic growth story and opportunity to deliver hard cost synergies, talented management team and the ability to deploy our Carlisle integration playbook.
This is our disciplined approach to capital allocation. Ultimately, a superior capital allocators. We seek to create value for our shareholders and deliver benefits for all our stakeholders. In line with our track record, we will continue to invest our cash responsibly into the highest ROIC opportunities.
And lastly, and perhaps more importantly, our six goal is attracting, motivating and retaining top performers to ensure we have the best talent to execute our strategic initiatives and drive above market growth. By executing on our clearly stated initiatives and strategies reinforced by the progress we've made this year.
We are on target to deliver our goal of $40 of EPS by 2030, while achieving over 25% ROIC and generating free cash flow margins in excess of 15%. Our M&A strategy, a key pillar of Vision 2030 continues to progress as expected.
We have a healthy pipeline of opportunities that can contribute to our Vision 2030 goal to grow and be a leading supplier of building envelope products and solutions. With the sale of CIT completed in May. I am pleased to report that we've been able to deploy capital from the sale proceeds into meaningful acquisitions, demonstrating our ability to execute on our strategic plans and create value through M&A. As part of Vision 2030.
This rapid and strategic deployment of capital underscores our commitment to strengthening and growing our positions within the building envelope. With our solid balance sheet and robust cash flow, we are well positioned to capture additional value through M&A over the Vision 2030 timeframe.
We see opportunities in both existing and complementary categories, including architectural metals, insulation, underlayment, [sealants] and the many whether proofing categories within CWT. As a reminder, our M&A playbook is built on four core criteria and embedded organic growth story, hard cost synergies, a strong management team and the deployment of our Carlisle integration playbook.
Our acquisition of MTL earlier this year and our recently announced agreement to acquire Plasti-Fab are recent examples of this strategy in action and the steady progress in M&A, we are making against our Vision 2030 goals.
Let's focus on Plasti-Fab for a moment. The rationale for the acquisition of Plasti-Fab is straight forward. It aligns perfectly with our Vision 2030 strategy to enhance our best in class building envelope product portfolio.
It establishes Carlisle as a leading manufacturer within the $1.5 billion North American expanded polystyrene insulation market and strategically provides vertically integrated polystyrene capabilities to our Insulfoam business, sliding scale, supporting retail channel growth and filling key geographic gaps in the US and Canada. We expect this acquisition to generate approximately $14 million in annual cost synergies and be accretive to our adjusted EPS by approximately $0.30 in 2025.
Recently, our M&A strategy gained recognition and a Harvard Business Review article titled, a better approach to mergers and acquisitions. Carlisle has built a detailed integration playbook with clear milestones and goals.
This approach, coupled with our rigorous due diligence process, gives us a competitive advantage and M&A execution. We were pleased to be able to share our approach to M&A through a well distributed and well respected periodical and hope it helps provide shares orders with more insight into our approach.
Our success in M&A complements our intensified focus on innovation, another key driver in our Vision 2030 strategy, we're significantly increasing our R&D investment to $1 billion over the Vision 2030 timeframe, aiming to derive 25% of our revenue from new products, up from 15% today.
Our approach categorizes innovation into three types, business lifecycle, evolutionary and revolutionary, each receiving equal focus and investment of about 1% of sales. Business life cycle innovation is currently 80% of our efforts, focus on ongoing product improvements and cost reductions.
Evolutionary innovations address specific and real current unmet customer needs. A great example is our new 16 foot TPO line, by doubling the width of the traditional a flip TPO role. We reduced seems in the roof, which reduces the opportunities for leaks over the life of the roof.
It also reduces labor by significantly increasing the square foot applied by the contractors installation team. Revolutionary innovations drive dramatic business inflections with longer term development time lines. New reroofing insulation, like our recently introduced denim based ultra touch product that's available at home Depot's is an example of a revolutionary product development idea.
Our innovation efforts are already yielding results with products like SeamShield and Blueskin VPTech gaining rapid market acceptance. SeamShield reduces cleaning time by 70% while increasing weld strength directly addressing contractor pain points. Blueskin VPTech combines multiple components into a single product, improving energy efficiency and cutting installation time by 30%.
I'm particularly excited to highlight another innovative product that exemplifies our commitment to sustainability and customer value. Henry Roof Guarding, was recently named a finalist for Home Depot's innovative product of the Year award. This recognition not only showcases our progress in innovation, but also reinforces the strength of our relationships with key channel partners like Home Depot.
And it was another example of delivering value to our customers based on extensive market input. Roof Guard represents our next-generation acrylic waterproof roof coatings, enhanced with urethane for improved performance. It's premium hybrid formula offers better weather protection, solar, reflectivity and longevity compared to standard acrylic reflective roof coatings.
This innovation not only addresses our customers needs for energy efficiency, but also aligns perfectly with our sustainability goals. The success of products like Roof Guard have contributed to CWT's Henry brand being awarded Home Depot's building materials Vendor of the Year for the second time since 2022.
This accolade underscores our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction serving as a prime example of the Carlisle experience in action, and we are very proud of the Henry team for being recognized by Home Depot again. These innovations not only enhance the Carlisle experience for our customer, but also drive margin expansion through pricing to value.
They demonstrate how our focus on innovation is directly contributing to our Vision 2030 goals, positioning us to meet evolving market needs while driving sustainable growth and profitability. I'm extremely proud of our team's performance year to date as we progress towards our Vision 2030 goals. I am confident in our ability to continue delivering value for all our stakeholders.
Our focus remains on demonstrating the strength of our margin resiliency through the Carlisle experience and driving superior returns on capital through our strategic initiatives. With that, I'll turn it over to Kevin to provide additional financial details. Kevin?

