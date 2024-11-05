Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 CareDx Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Greg Chodaczek; IR Contact Officer; CareDx Inc

John Hanna; President, Chief Executive Officer; CareDx Inc

Abhishek Jain; Chief Financial Officer; CareDx Inc

Zachary Petersen; Analyst; Tyco

Mark Massaro; Managing Director; BTIG LLC

Brandon Perry; Analyst; Wells Fargo & Company

Thomas DeBourcy; Analyst; Nephron Research LLC

Good day, everyone and welcome to today's CareDx Inc third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call.
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Greg Chodaczek Managing Director.

Greg Chodaczek

Thank you, Chloe and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.
The release is currently available on the company's website at www. caredx.com.
John W. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer and Abhishek Jain Chief Financial Officer will host this afternoon's call.
