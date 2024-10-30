Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Calix Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Nancy Fazioli; VP, Investor Relations; Calix Inc

Michael Weening; President, Chief Executive Officer; Calix Inc

Cory Sindelar; Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; Calix Inc

Scott Searle; Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst; Roth Capital Partners LLC

Samik Chatterjee; Analyst; J.P. Morgan

Mike Genovese; Analyst; Rosenblatt Securities

Christian Schwab; Analyst; Craig Hallum

Timothy Savageaux; Analyst; Northland Securities

Ryan Koontz; Senior Analyst; Needham & Company LLC

Presentation

Nancy Fazioli

Thank you, Rob and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our third quarter, 2024 earnings call today on the call, we have President and CEO Michael Weening and Chief Financial Officer Cory Sindelar.
As a reminder yesterday after the market closed Calix issued a news release which was furnished on a form 8-K along with our stockholder letter. It was also posted on the investor relations section of the Calix website. Today's conference call will be available for webcast replay in the investor relations section of our website. Before I turn the call over to Michael for his opening remarks.
I want to remind everyone that on this call, we will refer to forward-looking statements including all statements, the company will make about its future financial and operating performance growth strategy and market outlook. And the actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.
Also in this conference call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the third quarter, 2024 letter to stockholders unless otherwise stated, all financial information referenced in this call will be non-GAAP with that Michael. Please go ahead.

Michael Weening

Thank you, Nancy. I'm back from Connections. Our annual Innovation and Customer success conference where we set another record for attendance. On stage we had innovative broadband experience leaders such as Tom Maguire from Brighte Brad Moline from ALLO and Scott Hendrix from Tong Bigby. Share how they are winning by partnering with Calix to deliver a comprehensive business model across consumer business, MD U and the communities they serve to benefit their shareholders and members the replay of their motivational business leadership stories along with those of other broadband experience providers from connections is now available on Calix.com.
As I stated at connections. The industry is at a crossroads, a broadband provider must decide if they remain a speed-based network operator risking commoditization or embrace differentiation through broadband experience. For the last 13 years, we have been building our appliance-based platform cloud and managed services model to enable broadband experience providers to take advantage of this. Once in a generation opportunity, our mission remains aligned to helping our customers win through the disruption ahead. As they leverage our platform to simplify operations and their go to market innovate with new experiences that differentiate their offerings and grow for their investors, members and the communities. They serve. The strength of our mission strategy and execution is evidenced in our results in the third quarter, Corey over you to over to you to cover those results.

and

