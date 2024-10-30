Q3 2024 Calix Inc Earnings Call

Nancy Fazioli; VP, Investor Relations; Calix Inc

Michael Weening; President, Chief Executive Officer; Calix Inc

Cory Sindelar; Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; Calix Inc

Scott Searle; Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst; Roth Capital Partners LLC

Samik Chatterjee; Analyst; J.P. Morgan

Mike Genovese; Analyst; Rosenblatt Securities

Christian Schwab; Analyst; Craig Hallum

Timothy Savageaux; Analyst; Northland Securities

Ryan Koontz; Senior Analyst; Needham & Company LLC

Nancy Fazioli

Thank you, Rob and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our third quarter, 2024 earnings call today on the call, we have President and CEO Michael Weening and Chief Financial Officer Cory Sindelar.

As a reminder yesterday after the market closed Calix issued a news release which was furnished on a form 8-K along with our stockholder letter. It was also posted on the investor relations section of the Calix website. Today's conference call will be available for webcast replay in the investor relations section of our website.

I want to remind everyone that on this call, we will refer to forward-looking statements including all statements, the company will make about its future financial and operating performance growth strategy and market outlook. And the actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially are set forth in the third quarter, 2024 letter to stockholders and in the annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements which speak only as of their respective dates. Also in this conference call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the third quarter, 2024 letter to stockholders unless otherwise stated, all financial information referenced in this call will be non-GAAP with that Michael. Please go ahead.

Michael Weening

Thank you, Nancy. I'm back from Connections. Our annual Innovation and Customer success conference where we set another record for attendance. On stage we had innovative broadband experience leaders such as Tom Maguire from Brighte Brad Moline from ALLO and Scott Hendrix from Tong Bigby. Share how they are winning by partnering with Calix to deliver a comprehensive business model across consumer business, MD U and the communities they serve to benefit their shareholders and members the replay of their motivational business leadership stories along with those of other broadband experience providers from connections is now available on Calix.com.

As I stated at connections. The industry is at a crossroads, a broadband provider must decide if they remain a speed-based network operator risking commoditization or embrace differentiation through broadband experience. For the last 13 years, we have been building our appliance-based platform cloud and managed services model to enable broadband experience providers to take advantage of this. Once in a generation opportunity, our mission remains aligned to helping our customers win through the disruption ahead. As they leverage our platform to simplify operations and their go to market innovate with new experiences that differentiate their offerings and grow for their investors, members and the communities. They serve. The strength of our mission strategy and execution is evidenced in our results in the third quarter, Corey over you to over to you to cover those results.

Cory Sindelar

Thank you, Michael.

We are pleased by the disciplined execution. In the third quarter, we delivered revenue of $201 million which represents 1.4% sequential growth.

This is within the guidance range we provided in July as expected, buying patterns for appliances are beginning to normalize. So still modest in the near term. Once again, we achieved a record non-GAAP gross margin of 55.4% in the third quarter, remaining performance obligations or RpoS grew to $296 million at the end of the third quarter.

This is an increase of $29 million or 11% sequentially and an increase of $76 million or 35% year over year our current RpoS were $110 million. Up 7% sequentially and up 29% year over year, we expect RpoS will continue to grow as our customers add subscribers and correspondingly expand the use of Calix platform cloud and managed services.

We added 13 new customers in the third quarter. All existing service providers and therefore examples of landing new footprint on the expansion front. There were five customers that started their first cloud Kex cloud deployment and 23 customers who developed deployed a managed service for the first time.

These are all examples of broadband experience providers, partnering with Calix to win in their markets.

non-GAAP operating expenses were $105 million. Up $1 million from the prior quarter related primarily to marketing expenses. Considering our guidance for the fourth quarter, we are on track to keep 2024 operating expense investment in line with 2023 our balance sheet metrics remain pristine cash and investments were a record $288 million at the end of the third quarter, representing a sequential increase of $26 million of which half was from free cash flow DSO will remain at a best industry best in 39 days.

Inventory turns were 3.2 up from 2.8 last quarter related to an increase in shipments and a reduction in component inventory on hand inventory deposits decreased by $3 million. Bringing our total inventory deposits to $67 million.

Coupled with operational discipline, management of working capital remains a focus to enable consistent quarterly double digit free cash flow.

Moving to guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024 our revenue outlook is between $201 million and $207 million which at the midpoint would represent 1.5% sequential growth. This is consistent with our expectations for the second half of 2024 as discussed in July buying patterns related to appliances are normalizing albeit modestly. At first on our perspective on bead as a future lever of growth remains consistent with our prior comments.

We believe this will be a multiyear lens shaped rollout.

There has certainly been positive momentum with the B program heading into the end of 2024 with all but one state now having been approved by the NTIA recall that actual funds have yet to be awarded.

And though we expect a few states like Louisiana and Nevada and West Virginia to be early movers, we believe the vast majority of them are 9 months to 12 months away from making their awards. As such we expect to see initial bookings in the first quarter of 2025 with shipments occurring later in the year.

Our focus on executing our strategy with discipline allows us to help our customers win in the marketplace. Michael back to you.

Michael Weening

Thank you, Corey, at least data that connection. The industry is in the midst of a disruption and broadband providers are at a crossroads. They will either remain network operators who sell speed and suffer the fate of commodity mobile operators who face declining revenue and margins or cross the chasm by becoming broadband experience providers. By leveraging our unique end to end broadband platform and partnering with our team, they become a comprehensive experience provider, winning consumer business MD U and the communities they serve on stage at connections, the CEOs of our broadband experience provider. Customers inspired the crowd to transform and win and our customer success. Army stands ready to help these service providers transform.

Our team leaves connections inspired by our customers, willingness to partner with us to bring the most innovative ideas to life and by their impressive ongoing success. And as we know when a Calix broadband experience provider wins, we win. I would encourage all of you to invest time watching the Calix connections replays on Calix.com as it provides great insight into how our customers and Calix are leading the industry. Nancy. Let's open the call for questions.

Nancy Fazioli

Thank you, Rob. You can go ahead.

Thank you. And our first question today comes from the line of Scott Searle with Roth Capital partners. Please proceed with your questions.

Scott Searle

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions and nice job on, on hitting the September quarter straight down the fairway, maybe Mike just to dive in. You know, looking at June, it appears that it's a trough. You've been talking about it as the trough. We've got small customers up, I think 3% sequentially in September and that doesn't reflect, it sounds like some customers graduating to a larger category. You also have RpoS up 11% sequentially. So, I'm wondering, what else are you seeing in the pipeline? And how comfortably can you declare that June is now the trough?

Michael Weening

I think we declared that last earnings call that we not Corey. Yes. Yeah. So, we, we declared in Q2 that that was the trough. And so, we're very comfortable that we're there and we now look into the guidance, the sequential growth guidance that we put forward. And as we come out of connections, you saw that from an RpoS point of view, RpoS is your forward indicator of where we are going over the long term and customers investing in our platform to win. So, I think we're in great shape, they want to become experienced providers. And that's the, that's the theme, you know, my time for the entire quarter was spent on the road meeting CEOs who are talking about this reality that, you know, I can remain a network operator, who's a construction company or I can become a high value, high margin, high revenue experience provider. And frankly, Calix is the only solution in that scenario. So, and that was reflected in our fields. Anything to add Carl Corey.

Cory Sindelar

Yes, Scott, I would say we have now enough evidence that we are in that new normal as it relates to appliances.

And so we we'll build from here.

Scott Searle

Right? And, and if I could just to quickly follow up on the like we're, we're almost through every entity besides Texas and 3 billion. You know, being approved. It sounds like you guys are still talking about some of the early orders may be coming through in the, the first quarter, first half of 2025 but it sounds like you might actually have some shipments in 2025 which seems like it's a mild pull forward on that front. I'm wondering if you could kind of address a little bit the timing and your expectations of being in late 2025 and 2026. And as part of that, how your customers are positioned, you know, it feels like it's swung back more towards your customer base being extremely well positioned, depending on the market, depending on the entity of the smaller carriers, being well positioned to win a decent amount of share going forward with the bank.

Michael Weening

It's a good question. Look like we've always said, is that, you know, Carl has always said this right is that these programs always are way longer to get out of the chute and then they last for significantly longer and larger than expected. And with all of the uncertainty, our customers, like most don't like uncertainty and we've worked our way through that. So, as we enter into a period of certainty to your point, there's only one state left, they now understand what the guidelines are where there's opportunity for them where they don't think there's opportunity and more and more of our customers are now applying and they will, you know, as with previous stimulus programs, this is how they work through it.

And so frankly, it's going exactly how we've been saying it would go for the last 2.5 years since everybody's been saying it's going to come early, it's going to come early, and we were saying no, it's not.

And so, with regards to how we see the timing of orders, we are resolute that it exactly the same way that we said it before and the quarter before and the quarter before which is, we'll see a trickle in the first half. We'll see more in the second half and, and, you know, as we get better insight into it and as we help our customers go forward, we'll make, we'll make, hey, so Corey, anything to add to that, you know.

Cory Sindelar

So with 55 out of the 56 states and territories being approved, we expect those first orders in, in Q1 for me and then shipments will continue to build over the course of 2025 right? All the way through 2031, right?

And it's a 5-year to 10-year program.

Scott Searle

Great. Thanks so much. Nice job.

Cory Sindelar

Thank you.

Our next question is from the line of Samik Chatterjee with JP Morgan. Please see with your questions.

Samik Chatterjee

Hey, thanks for the question. This is actually Joe for Doo on for Sonic. Maybe just a quick follow up to that last question and more of a clarification. But so maybe just in terms of the contribution in 25 itself, I think over the past couple of quarters, you talked about the 10 to 15 bogeys in terms of approvals and that being indication of being large enough to have a contribution in 2025 itself. So as we think about the 55 approvals that we have today, like is that ahead of your expectations or should we think about that more in line with how you were expecting it to unfold through the year and basically getting into that, hey, is there pull forward or is there isn't their pull forward because this is more tracking in line with your expectation and then I have a follow up on this. Thanks.

Michael Weening

So by the way from an expectation point of view, we always saw in November is kind of that looming deadline where we would see the state hustling. Right. And so, and they are, and so we expected a bit of a hockey stick with regards to what happened for them all to race to get over that first step because that's what it was required to do. And so, it's exactly as our expectations went. And then as for how it rolls out in 2025 I think we're right where we are Corey commentary on that.

Cory Sindelar

Yeah, I, I would say that from an expectation perspective, it, it's in line.

We just need to see an early start, right? And clearly with the, the looming election, you're seeing a lot of the states get approved and get those, get the program rolling. So, it's in line with our expectations how steep the line is in 2025. It's hard to say. So, we'll see where that is. But we certainly know that we'll start to see some orders in the first quarter and then those shipments will ramp from that standpoint.

Samik Chatterjee

Got it. No, very clear guys. Thanks. I appreciate the additional colour there. And then maybe just as my second question, you know, you obviously highlighted the largest platform and cloud deal that closed in three Q. I think that makes two back-to-back, which is obviously contributing nicely to the boost in RPO over the last six months. Can you maybe just flesh that out a bit and what's driving these larger deals to close despite kind of what we would characterize as a more sluggish backdrop and how are you thinking about that deal pipeline and whether we should think of this as more timing or you guys actually seeing momentum build on this front. And thanks for the question, guys, appreciate it.

Michael Weening

So the momentum in this building is this real life is a broader market thing. It has nothing to do with bead. In fact, as you know, we stated, we look at be as one as one investor said a call option and you know, an increase, right? But for the last 13 years, we've been really focused on this. We've seen a disruption coming and that disruption is that this broadband market will commoditize large percentage of them, 95% will have access to fast broadband. And in a scenario where fast broadband is ubiquitous and you have two or three competitors going at it hard if they stay on a speed-based mindset. And what's going to happen is they become a commodity just like mobile operators. And we've seen mobile operators continue to dump tons of capital into the market and really get nothing back in the form of, you know, all they see declining revenue, declining margins.

And so, this is the disruption that we've been focused on and is now front and centre. Every conversation with CEOs is around. How do I transform my business from a network operator, construction company into a full-bodied experience company. And when I say, you know, comprehensive, what I mean is not just dumb consumer, you know, putting out a piece of Wi-Fi but managing the whole home. But then how do I go into small business, medium business MDUs in an effective way, which is constantly a challenge for these service providers because every MDU is different in size.

And then how do I build a brand that is synonymous with the community where I have a really high MPs and they select me because they feel a sense of loyalty, you know, on stage, I put Tom Bigby up there and Tom Bigby was really clear, they actually have an NPS of Ninety one because everyone across the community, police fire ambulance education, the football fields, you know, beyond just the consumer broadband type, you know, they think about Tom Baby as part of the community and that's a conversation we're having. So, are we having momentum? Heck yeah, because the fact is that these service providers are in big trouble if they don't wake up and actually transform their business into something other than a dumb pipe.

And you literally heard the CEO of brights Speed. Tom Maguire, come on stage behind me and articulate this is exactly what's happening and it's the thing that keeps me up and what my team are working on, which is how do I transform my business. So, I'm much more than a dumb fiber connection. And so that's momentum, everything that we've been saying, and I've been, you know, here for eight years, we've been working towards this since Carl first saw this 13 years ago or 1.3 billion into it. And nobody from a competitive point of view is following us because they don't see the opportunity like we do more importantly if they start it now, see in a decade. So yeah, do we see, do we see momentum?

You know, just like we've been saying, we see momentum and now you saw that in the RpoS. Why? Because the, the RpoS are basically an indicator of, I have bought into the Calix vision of where the business is changing.

And I'm all in long way of answering a short question, but it's worth saying. So

Cory Sindelar

Yeah, you know, I would say when, when you look at the contracts that we landed in the sec, you know, second quarter and third quarters, what you're seeing is our customers that have embraced the platform growing. And so, it's just a natural extension of their, their adoption. So, think of it just a simple mathematical formula, right? So, when they first join us. They're not on the platform, they're getting started and they may have signed a contract, and it represents, you know, $1million, $2 million $3 million in the first three years.

By the time they come back around for a renewal, continuing on that same linear extrapolation, you get four, five and six you get more of a 2.5 X through renewal contract just as they're continuing to build out. That's what we're seeing. We're just seeing those customers that have partnered with us the longest that are seeing the success growing their subscriber base. And when they come back for the renewals, those renewals are obviously, you know, 2.5 times the original renewal. So that's, that's why you're seeing, you know, the continued growth in the RpoS as customers are seeing success with the Calix platform.

Michael Weening

Sorry, I want to come back on this one more time. So, like we talked about in the last earnings call, we had a customer who's been here, who is now a customer. They are a prospect. They've been a broadband provider for 25 years and last quarter, they made their first acquisition of anything from Calix, and it was Engagement cloud to understand the data in their network, the experiences their subscribers were having and where the market opportunity is. And then to your point, what will happen is they start with engagement cloud, then they'll look at transforming their go to market in small business and, and in consumer and they'll expand and expand.

And so, you can expect that we have this nice long tail on how we do this as represented by our RpoS by, as we transform, we help these customers transform and look if you've been a broadband provider for 20 years, this is not easy. And that's why we have the only customer success organization worth noting in the entire industry and we've made a massive investment into it because of the fact that our customers need help. And we're going to be right beside them as they do that. And so that's a, it's, this is the business that we do.

Very.

Samik Chatterjee

Clear. Very clear. Thanks.

Michael Weening

Great question.

Our next question from the line of Michael Genovese with Rosenblatt Securities. Please see with your question.

Mike Genovese

Great. Thanks. Thanks a lot. I just a couple of quick clarifications first. Just on the, on the OpEx for connections in the fourth quarter. Should we think about OpEx being lower in the fourth in the first quarter? Sequentially for that reason?

Michael Weening

That that's true. It'll be consistent with what you've seen in prior first quarters.

Mike Genovese

Okay, great. And then on the RPO. (multiple speaker)

Yeah. Right. And what I would say. (multiple speaker)

Michael Weening

I was going to say, you know, similar step down from Q4 to Q1.

Okay, thanks. Great. On the RpoS mean, the last couple quarters. You know, each of the last two quarters, you've had the largest managed services deals in history going into the RPO. I just wonder about the pipeline there. I mean, should we expect to hear similar things happening in the future or was this something special the last two quarters?

So it's, it's always lumpy. We said that in the past, right? But there was something that happened this week that I, I think is worth noting. So, Louisiana popped out to everyone who's applying for Bead and what was on the list? Amazon is actually applying for BEAD. So, with regards to how do I feel about the pipeline, Amazon applying for BEAD is a, is a validation of what I have been saying on stage every single year for the last four years that Eero and Amazon are the enemy of every broadband provider out there. So if you're, if you are an hero customer and Eero was a great company when it was Eero but as soon as they got bought by Amazon, they became the enemy, you know, all those customers now come to the table because they finally realize that Amazon has actually come out of this, the wolf out of the sheep's clothing has popped up and they are applying for BEAD to compete with all of our customers.

And so do I think with regards to, you know, another indicator that our customers are going to consider a different business model to change their markets. That was a big one. And it should be a wakeup call for every customer out there that if they're not transitioning from a dumb network operator who actually has one go to market, which is speed into a full experience provider for the entire community that there's a that they're missing an opportunity. So as you know, with regards to the future of the future of, of our opportunities, I think that they're going to continue to grow because all of the elements of a disruption continue to rear their head for anything to add.

Cory Sindelar

Yeah, Mike, I, I would, I would add that. You know, our RpoS in the first quarter grew 7% sequentially in the second quarter was 9% and, in this quarter, it was 11% sequential growth.

You know, as Michael said, we're seeing this as our platform, cloud managed services are helping our customers win, but the deals are.

Lumpy.

Mike Genovese

Okay, perfect. Okay. Last question for me then on BEAD obviously a popular topic I just want to ask, are you guys, do you guys see any political risk with the upcoming election? Depending on how that goes. Do you think if there's like a, you know, a change in administration that, that the timing of the could be at risk because of that or is that something that you're worried about at all? Thank you.

Michael Weening

No, we're not worried and we believe that the dramatic acceleration approvals over the last six months is in part because is in part because of the impending election. But I will remind everybody that this is a bipartisan bill that everybody worked on and whether it's a red state or a blue state, everybody needs broadband and they're all going to stay behind it because they want votes. So, you know, no Corey, I agree with you might.

Mike Genovese

Okay, perfect. That's it for me. I appreciate it.

Thanks.

Our next questions are from the line of Christian Schwab with Craig Hallum. Please receive your questions.

Christian Schwab

Hey, good Koder guys. So just as we kind of think about good. Yeah, thanks for the time. So, as we kind of think about the opportunity going forward, right? So we're kind of at this 1% to 2% sequential growth here coming off of the trough, you know, can you give us some type of colour as we get, you know, to the end of 2025 and into 2026 and beyond, you know, how we should expect, you know, sequential growth to continue on a multiyear basis to kind of outlined in your letter. You know, as, as the BEAD money, you know, rolls out is hopefully interest rates go lower as you know, elections are over and people can get back to, you know, business here.

Michael Weening

So, you know, we've got it to, you know, 1% to 5% for every single quarter, right. You know, and as I've stated openly that the longer this takes the better for us because the looming challenge that our customers have with regards to, you know, do I remain a network operator or to cross the chasm and become an experience provider? Right, that decision becomes more and more challenging as, as time goes by. So, the interest rates actually being high has actually made everybody kind of have a coming to Jesus moment where they had to say, what am I going to do with regards to my future? Because all of a sudden money isn't free and I better be driving a good margin.

And so, you know, what do I think is, you know, is it kind of the end of 2025? Well as that kind of lands in the end of 2025 and goes into 2026 will we get stronger if we continue to do our jobs? Which is articulate to our customers, the opportunity ahead and the challenge that they have, if they don't change, then what they do is they buy into our vision, which will be reflected on increasing RpoS and we will gain more, we will land and expand through that footprint over time. So, you know, if anything, the ongoing delays indeed has been a boon for us and will continue to be a boon as it shows up in the end of in the second half Of 2025.

Cory Sindelar

Christian last quarter, we had said that we saw we would grow from the second quarter on at 1% to 5% per quarter in sequential growth. And we said that we would be at the low end of that range here for the next several quarters and exit 2025 at a, you know, middle of that range. So, we still stand behind that and that's reflective of the strong demand that we're seeing.

It, creates that confidence in terms of the visibility that we're starting to see.

But as we look at the 2025-2026 it's too early to say what that slope of the line looks like. And so unfortunately, I can't give you better guidance than to just, you know, be patient. And we'll let you know as we start seeing some of that improvement as we get into 2025.

Christian Schwab

Great. And then can you remind us, you know, you said lead times for appliances now at, you know, post pandemic new normal are, are, are those of the same as pre pandemic levels or lead times, you know, can you, is there any colour you could give us there? And that's my last question.

Michael Weening

Yeah, so our, so our lead times have been norm stable all, all, all year long here. But, what your kind of getting at is the, the amount of inventory that customers are, wanting to maintain.

And so that is at a slightly higher level than where we were pre pandemic. So, we are starting to see those customers come back and do their orderings. They've got their inventory at appropriate levels, albeit at a higher level than it was pre pandemic. And we're starting to see that momentum continue to build from here. So, we think the order normalization process is kind of is no longer a headwind as we move forward and we're in the new normal.

Christian Schwab

Great. No other questions. Thank you.

Michael Weening

Thank you.

Our next questions are from the line of Timothy Savageaux with Northland capital markets. Please see with your questions.

Timothy Savageaux

Hey, good morning. Question over in tier one land.

We're, yeah, you had a strong year there with some of your top customers last year less so this year. But as we look at what Verizon in particular is saying about plans for fiber builds and also the planned acquisition of frontier, I wonder what kind of implications that might have for Calix on the one hand, and it sort of leads me to my next question which is as you look into your Q4 guide, do you see any significant moving parts in terms of customer segment by size and any changes that we might want to know about?

Thanks.

Michael Weening

Obviously, it's way too early to know anything about Verizon other than Verizon, you know, has been and continues to be a very good customer that's strategically aligned with regards to the value we add.

So, you know, we are working with them to cross the chasm and Corey. He had questions about Q4 and whether or not that would be an impact. I'd say that it's just.

Cory Sindelar

Lumpy. I might maybe share a little bit of colour on the engagement at large to medium customer that you're now seeing as they make this transition.

Michael Weening

Oh, you are on the large to medium customers. By the way, this is no different than the small customers, other than if you're a smaller customer, it's quicker and easier for you to make a change. And so, the conversations we're having with medium and large customers is they had the exact same problem that everyone else has.

In fact, you could take somebody who is a large service provider who happens to have a mobile business. And if I was them, I would be really scared because my mobile business continues to decline. And you know, the concept of just buying broadband providers to expand our revenue is frankly a bit of a fool's errand because that's just buying another commodity unless across the chasm and become a broadband experience provider, which means you have to have a comprehensive business. And in the past, with larger companies, they have lots of money. And so what they would often do to build a comprehensive business with, they would literally set it up as unique bespoke lines of business with no economies of scale.

So I would have a consumer business and then I would have a completely different organization doing my, my small business and then I'd have an organization doing medium and then I'd have an MD business and they would get no scale across that business. We represent a pretty significant opportunity for them to scale that business rapidly and massively across a single platform, leveraging the appliances, same appliances can go on a consumer, small business, medium business and an MDU and support communities. And so, if you think about the economies of scale alone, just from an operating simplicity point of view, the margin growth we can provide them is significant.

So I would say long answer is that is that just like everybody else, it's just harder for them because if you've ever worked in a big company, change is big. It's like a big, you know, turn around a big truck or turning around a big boat takes more time and more effort and most important, the captain of that business has to wake up and realize that they need to actually lead instead of just managing the business.

So, you know, we talk to leaders about helping them transform their business and that will pay dividends for us as they also come into crisis.

Corey on Q4. Yes, Q4.

He said, is there any implication with the Drt report? I .

Cory Sindelar

Would just say that we're seeing early days of that segment, proving.

Timothy Savageaux

Yeah, I guess that was less on Veri Verizon in particular and more on just across the segments, small, medium large, whether you expect any movement in the Q4. And

First too, we know that.

Michael Weening

We should know is lumpy, you know, some, you know, sometimes as we, sometimes it's been up, sometimes it's been down but they've been good consistent customers.

Timothy Savageaux

All right. Well, maybe let's stay on this for a moment. I mean, actually Verizon did have some interesting commentary about higher market share in mobile and reduced churn where they did have a fiber footprint which, you know, in theory, maybe explains this frontier thing as well as what T Mobile is doing with some of the smaller carrier investments. So, if you look into 2025 with that kind of guidance for sequential growth, should we assume that's principally small carrier driven heading forward or, or do you see any opportunities for, for medium and large to rebound?

Michael Weening

I, I think you will see progress on, on all customer segments as we move forward through 2025 we expect, then.

There are a lot we expect CRE you know, I keep going back to my statement.

You know, we've been working towards this disruption in the crisis ahead. They're finally because the businesses are struggling. You know, they have to feel pain before because, you know, I stated this, I think in Q1 is that we had a large organization come over and they have 18 broadband providers or 19 broadband providers. And, and they said during the pandemic, you know, money was no money was free. In essence, anyone with, anyone with a pulse could earn, could raise $50 million, frankly.

And, you know, so the bar was really low with regards to acquiring capital. And everybody was so busy that it was even, it was, it was tough if, if you had partners and you had a business strategy, you were just building as fast as you can. This concept of home past, right? And it's fascinating to me that there are still legacy minded operators who still use the word homes past homes past means absolutely nothing. That's like I the mall and there's all this revenue that's going to come. But I have nobody in the mall, right. If you don't actually win subscribers and have a strategy to win subscribers, you're, you're not going to succeed. And what's happened is that now that they've gone and done a home, a bunch of homes path and they've, and they've deployed, they're all getting stuck at 20% - 22% market share. And so, if you want to get up to like a Tom Bigby who's over 60% or an ALLO or some of these industry leaders Lumos or T Mobile bot, if you want to become an industry leading provider, who makes a ton of money for your investors. You have to be an experienced provider, and you have to have a comprehensive business model. So, you know, it's your question with regards to what's going to happen in 2025 I reiterate and come back to the same thing I said, which is that if we continue to find leaders in these businesses who actually are strategic minded and, you know, Carl often coaches on this, you know, the difference between CEOs. There's two types of CEOs, there's a CEO who is a founder, entrepreneurial mindset, and there's a CEO who is a professional manager and the professional manager just wants to do the same stuff that's being done for the last 20 years. And in this coming disruption, the professional manager is going to get crushed because the entrepreneur founder who actually understands the trend that's coming ahead, will actually look for change and will drive transfer in their business and they will crush their competition. Why? Because they're going to have a comprehensive.

So, with regards to what segments grow in 2025 frankly, that just comes down to are the leaders smart enough and strategic enough to listen. And if they are, we'll help them win. And so, as Corey said, we see strength across all of them because they're coming into crisis. The amount of people like I was at the TMT forum, which is an investor forum for broadband and all the investors were saying the same thing, you know, they've come to this realization that they were valuing their assets based on homes past, doesn't mean anything. The last comment on homes past, you know, you go and they say, hey, it cost me $700 to do a homes past $1,000 bucks to do a homes past, you know what, you know, how much it costs you to do a home connected almost double that.

So it's great that you've gone and past all these homes, you're still going to have to spend another $500 to $1000 to connect the home. But more importantly, you actually have to spend the marketing dollars. So, they give a hoot, and they want change. So that's kind of, you know, long answer to a short question. But the great thing is crisis is here and they're listening, and we have a customer success Army, you know, that's massive, that's ready to help them do that.

Timothy Savageaux

Okay, thanks very much.

Thank you. Our last question is from the line of Ryan Koontz with Needham and Company. Please assist you with your questions.

Ryan Koontz

Good morning. Thanks for the question here. Nice to see your top line predictability improve. And the sizable RPO growth really starting to look more like software company you're becoming. So how do you think about the RPO contribution and trajectory across your, you know, small, medium and large segments? And is there any colour you can give us on that strong RPO bookings in the quarter in terms of mix of, you know, new contracts with new customers versus expansions.

Thanks.

Michael Weening

Yeah. Right. Consistent with what we've said in the past, you know, the strongest drivers for growth, our new subscribers being added, followed by new applications, so expanding to new applications and then finally that from new customers, a brand new Greenfield customer that would sign a contract with us, you know, it's going to produce very little revenue up front because you have to deploy the platform cloud and managed services and has to sit on a hardware or a an appliance.

And so that just takes time. So, every one of these new contracts or new subscription layers in another little micro stream of revenue.

And so it's not that you're going to get any kind of step function from any new customer. And so, it's just going to continue to increase, and it has a slight little bend in it as you see some acceleration as you continue to layer in, not only new customers being added, but existing customers expanding with new applications. And obviously every day they are taking more subscribers away and expanding their businesses and growing with Calix.

Ryan Koontz

Got it. You, you, you've just followed up there. You you've talked about some opportunities where you come in as a new experience provider on top of a legacy broadband transport, even wireless applications is, is, is that meaningful at all within RPO yet, or is it more still very niche?

Michael Weening

Well, it depends on the customer. Right. So, you know, it, it would be, it depends on the size. Right. So, you know, if they're massive then, yeah, it would be larger and if they're small then you're going to see a small amount added on the first contract and then they add more and add more. Right. And so, you know, the key thing is you got to get the momentum out of them, right? And then, you know, and I know that doesn't answer your question because you're trying to model out what's the RPO growth going to be on based on it? But you know, different customers do go different ways.

Sorry, that's a hard, it's a hard, it's a hard question to answer because they can do like that one customer and start with engagement cloud or they could start as Corey said during the pandemic, they were generally starting with the network, right?

Ryan Koontz

Got it going to be a quick follow up on, on your comments around the customer success additions. I think you guys had a press release recently about this. Any, any specific kind of go to market motion, you can highlight that is working well for you. That'd be great.

Thanks. Yeah.

Michael Weening

That's a great, that's a great question actually, on the customer success side, what's really interesting to us, you know, and should frankly should have been forecasted. So, John Derocher came on two years ago and as he's worked through the business, he's transforming it pretty significantly with his leadership team. And you know what we just recognized, you know, same thing that he and I talked about a lot when we were both at salesforce is that our customers really need assistance to transform. And so the one that we were talking about, and if you watch John's keynote on stage and to some extent, Matt's keynote, one of the things that they talk about is that, you know, Matt and his organization are really helping our customers around scaling marketing and you know, John's team executing that. And now John's team is also executing on the sales motion.

So helping our customers learn how to sell. And while we have a portion of the customers who have that have that capability, we've come to a realization, and this actually came out of our leadership advisory board. So, I have about 52 CEOs and general managers who I work with on a quarterly basis. And there were a portion of them that actually have a business go to market, but and therefore they understand sales, but there's a whole bunch of them who are cooperatives, they've, you know, they've never actually deployed something as simple as quotas or variable compensation. So, for example, their salespeople don't even have a quota or, or upside.

And so, as we went through that advisory board meeting, which was in June. A bunch of them said, hey, we'd really like you to work out how to actually build out a customer success, go to market on, on teaching us how to sell.

And so at connections on Sunday morning, we actually ran this session that had room for 200 people and supposedly, it was like standing room only like 300 people, there was packed to the gills and why? Which shows demand, they really want us to teach them how to sell. It. Just so happens from my background. That's what I did at sales force. My entire career has been around sales transformation and someone else on our team who's working closely with John, we go build all that out and it's second nature to us because we did it at sales force. So, you know, we're going to help them become the best.

You know, Matt and his organization with the success team has helped our customers build the greatest go to markets. We now have over 10,000 some pieces of content in our electronic and you know, electronic ECB content builder, which they can with two clicks, they can put their brand and their colouring on it. They can have Instagram and Facebook posts and great websites. You know, in fact, we've, our agency has built out all these amazing contents so they can do that really quickly. And now we're going to help them learn how to sell.

And frankly, that makes me excited because that gets me away from sitting in pl P&L reviews with Corey. And instead, I get to go into the field with customers and help them learn how to sell. So, you know, that's a great example and a and a good example is that has nothing to do. You know, we don't have AC RM, we don't have a sales cloud. But this is where we can help our customers. And if we do the right thing and help them kind of transform into a better broadband experience provider, we win because we're a true partner. So, there's a great example. That's a good question.

Ryan Koontz

And it's really great and it's, it's, it's been a weakness for the telecom industry for decades.

Michael Weening

For sure. Look at mobile, look at mobile sales. And so again, if you go on, if you watch my keynote at connections, what I walked through is how a fiber provider, you know, it's got a house and there's a fiber provider and they went from $80 bucks down to $54. That was, they had $80 per gig and they took me down to $54 ARPU we're selling strategy on the planet where I should have been between $110 and $150 of ar and so I would encourage everybody on the call to watch the keynote and they will see the challenge because most fiber providers are some really good ones, but most couldn't sell a brick and a riot and we're here to help.

Ryan Koontz

Great. That's all I've got guys. Thanks so much for the call. Appreciate it.

Thank you. We've reached the end of our question-and-answer session and now I'd like to turn the call back over to Nancy Fazioli for closing remarks.

Nancy Fazioli

Thank you. R help us participate in several investor events during the fourth quarter. Information about these events including dates and times and publicly available webcast will be posted on the events and presentations page of the investor relations section of calls dotcom. Once again, thank you to everyone on this call and webcast for your interest in Calus and for joining us, this concludes our conference call. Have a good day.

